A Distribution Of 9.25% Through Bank Loans And Credit At An 8.26% Discount To NAV

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) seeks to deliver high income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation by investing in loans and fixed-income instruments from both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. I looked at this fund because as we are moving into the final quarter of 2018, we are presumably quite far along the cycle, and I'd love to trade some equities for well selected credit. I can look for them myself but if I can have a great investment organization, like I think KKR (KKR) happens to be, do it for me through a closed-end vehicle. A closed-end fund because you can buy at a discount of 8.26% to offset the management fee to an extent.

Portfolio

First thing I'll do is look through the portfolio. The top 25 positions look like this:

Data: Morningstar

The portfolio is fairly concentrated for a credit portfolio. Nearly ~30% of assets are concentrated in the top 10 holdings. The fund has quite a high turnover but there appears to be quite a few merger securities in there which tend to be short term in nature. I don't know any of the names but that's definitely not a bad thing.

There are some high yields in there which suggests quite a lot of credit risk being present.

95% of the portfolio is in the US but 3.75% is in The Netherlands (my home country). I would love the portfolio to be diversified beyond these admittedly solid jurisdictions.

Also, 45% of the portfolio is allocated toward bonds and 51% toward bank loans. Loans can have a floating rate. The benchmark is focused on bonds likely because these are more easily traded.

Data: Morningstar

Finally, they aren't taking a lot of duration risk. They concentrated exposure to shorter maturities. Short maturities and high yields should insulate the fund somewhat from rate hikes.

Strategy

KKR identifies macro catalysts and the fund management works within this top-down framework with a bottom-up approach. They focus on corporate credit, as we already noticed, and can invest in both fixed-income and equity securities with the goal of attaining attractive risk-adjusted returns. It's important to them to have a differentiated view, based on its research, and due diligence either on the company or its industry.

Expenses

Data: Morningstar

Clear downside here is the TER, total expense ratio, of 2.74%. Interest expenses make up 0.63% of that. The leverage ratio is about 30%. You can buy the fund for a discount of 8.26% to NAV or net asset value which makes up for that to an extent. I would never buy a CEF that I thought was badly managed at only a 8.25% discount even if it paid out as much in distribution as it does:

Pros

-High distribution of 9.25%.

-Concentrated: I like the fact 30% of assets are into the top 10 positions.

-Parent company KKR is a top tier private equity firm.

-8% discount to NAV.

-Short maturities.

Cons

-95% allocated towards the U.S.

-High total expense ratio.

-Likely quite a bit of credit risk.

Conclusion

I'm probably not going to invest in this fund right now. The main reason being I'd like the discount to be deeper. The discount has been only 6% on average over the past six months but it's been 8.5% over the past three years. At times it is going to widen to 10%-plus. I like KKR. The fees would be acceptable if I got a deeper discount on the NAV. Finally, I like how the managers positioned the fund into credit risk vs. duration risk.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.