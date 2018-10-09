Super Regional Bank PNC Financial Reports From Correction Territory

PNC has a negative weekly chart, but year-to-date weakness has held its annual value level of $135.59 last tested on Oct. 2.

The stock has been below a “death cross” since June 29 and is in correction territory 14.6% below its all-time high of $163.58 set on Feb. 27.

PNC is the 7th largest of the FDIC-insured financial institutions with total assets of $369 billion at the end of Q2.

PNC Financial (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest super regional banks covering 18 states from New York down through Florida. They also have international offices in Canada, China, Germany and the United Kingdom. The bank offers services to Main Street, small businesses, to corporations and government entities.

PNC closed Monday at $139.75, down 3.1% year to date and in correction territory 14.6% below its all-time intraday high of $163.58 set on Feb. 27.

PNC is expected to earn between $2.72 and $2.75 a share when they report third-quarter results before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 12. Since the company has beaten earnings estimates for nine quarters in a row, analysts expect more of the same. A year-over-year change of 25.9% is expected with revenue growth of 4.8%. Given the rise in interest rates and expanding global debt story, guidance could be a bit cautious. The charts show concern that share price upside be limited.

The Daily Chart For PNC Financial

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for PNC shows the formation of a “death cross” confirmed on June 29. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average declines below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that lower prices lie ahead. As this occurred, the stock was testing its annual value level of $135.29 which was a buying opportunity for a short-term trade under a “death cross” guideline to sell strength to the 200-day simple moving average which occurred on Aug. 1 when the 200-day was $146.27. Since then, the stock stayed below the 200-day but weakness has held my semiannual and annual pivots of $137.59 and $135.29, respectively. These are the two higher of three horizontal lines.

The Weekly Chart For PNC Financial

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for PNC is negative, with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $140.39 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $112.39. This key average was last tested during the week of July 15, 2016 when the average was $81.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 39.77 this week, down from 49.72 on Oct. 5.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual value levels of $137.59 and $135.29, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average of $147.29.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.