Cara Therapeutics Inks Distribution Deal, Stock Will Push Higher

Lately, pot stocks are being heavily purchased. However, Cara Therapeutics is one of the few cannabis companies whose stock has not been overbought.

A German company paid $50 million for rights to distribute what could be a blockbuster drug outside of the United States, Japan and South Korea. Other potential partners are likely.

I am continuing to add companies into my own private portfolio. This portfolio is geared towards cannabis pharmaceuticals. I believe there is significant upside in this sector. Cara Therapeutics (CARA) has hit my radar as a company with tremendous opportunities. Currently, the company has begun the critical Phase 3 trials of their key drug that has the potential to become a blockbuster drug (Sales exceeding $1 billion), and the FDA has given the drug a Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Previously, Cara had used the drug to test on two different pain conditions. There were results in one area that showed some efficacy but on the other condition, the results were insignificant; from that, the stock sold off. I think this was short-sighted disappointment. Since then, because the drug has begun the critical Phase 3 trials for a certain condition, and shows promise, the stock is trending upward. I think the recent movements have been muted when considering the possibilities. I suspect with the potential this drug has the stock could move significantly higher. I am adding this to my portfolio.

Korsuva is a pain drug that Cara has been working to develop and bring to market. The drug has been tested in various ways for various types of pain and relief for skin ailments such as serious itching related to kidney disease. The drug has had some success and some failures in its trials. The drug has been tested orally and intravenously (IV). And, the drug has been tested at various dosages with ongoing trials. Some of the ailments Korsuva has been tested for are: hip pain, post-operative pain, osteoarthritis and various symptoms resulting from kidney disease. There are also other areas the drug is beginning to be tested for.

One of the symptoms the drug, CR-845 or, Korsuva, is targeting is uremic pruritus, a skin disease that results in serious itching. This is the condition that the FDA labeled Korsuva for as Breakthrough Therapy. Currently, there is no FDA-approved medication for itching related to kidney disease. About 60% of the 468,000 Americans with kidney failure who are on dialysis suffer from uremic pruritus. Up to 40% of patients consider their condition moderate to severe.

One of the first trials that Korsuva was tested on involved 174 patients. Those patients reported a 68% decline in itching when using Korsuva. Without any FDA-approved medication, the potential of this drug could be quite significant (there is one non-FDA approved viable product still being tested). Given the lack of competition, should the drug succeed and be brought to market, the downside would be limited. Still, there are only about 200,000-300,000 potential customers for this segment so the upside may be contained with this market.

At the same time, the same drug is being tested for treating hip pain in osteoarthritis patients. In oral form with 5 mg, Korsuva has seen improvements in pain measurements.

There was a 41% reduction in rescue pain medication use among patients with osteoarthritis of the hip, and the pain improvement measure on the patient global assessment score has a p-value of less than 0.006 versus placebo.

In hip pain patients, there was a 39% reduction in pain with a p-value of 0.043. This is significant because the way the drug targets pain is quite different than opioid drugs. Korsuva targets the pain at the source and does not penetrate the blood-brain wall. This means the drug can potentially reduce opioid abuse.

The drug is also being tested for post-operative pain relief, with a potential of some 60 million patients. Considering the possible impact of using non-opioid drugs for pain relief, and considering that the market is so large, success could move the market for Cara's stock significantly higher. Likewise, a failure would mean that the potential for Korsuva to be designated as a significant pain reliever would be painful for Cara's stock.

Something to note on p-values: The lower the score the more successful the drug is considered. To put that into context, the failure of Korsuva for hip pain when taken orally at 1 mg and 2.5 mg, had a p-value of 0.111. The data for the 5 mg oral-ingestion patients, with the p-value of 0.006, is likely to influence future research.

The fact that the p-values are as low as they are for pain at that dosage tells me there is potential there. The company is continuing testing based upon that p-value finding. The fact that Korsuva is being tested in multiple ways for pain, and that the technology is different than other methodology is also an aspect that I think has a lot of promise. But, those p-values for pain are what I am focusing on the most; the drug has efficacy. The final testing will tell how effective this could be. With the hip-pain patients, there was an overall reduction of pain of some 39% and a p-value of 0.043. That to me is what will move this product.

As well, Cara Therapeutics has another drug in the pipeline that I have my eye on, the as of yet named CR701:

Peripheral CB receptor modulators will be initially developed as a novel therapeutic approach for neuropathic pain, a condition currently without consistently effective therapies. Cara’s most advanced CB compound, CR701, is in preclinical development.

There is already some efficacy being shown with this product:

If the results remain consistent, without any drawbacks, this drug could also be a big potential for the company. The fact that there is no consistent alternative remedies will limit downside risks and potentially be a blockbuster drug for the company.

Cara gets a massive distribution partner

Cara Therapeutics feels pretty certain about their developing product, so much so, the company inked a distribution deal for Korsuva to be sold outside of the United States, Japan and South Korea. The deal is with a medical giant, Fresenius (FMS), which paid $50 million in cash upfront. There are also up to $470 million in milestone payments for Korsuva. Fresenius has about 325,000 patients being treated for kidney problems at any one time so the potential use by the medical group could be quite high.

Look back at the numbers above. 60% of individuals suffer from uremic pruritus. Fresenius has 325k patients. Assuming a linear relationship, that means Fresenius now has a drug that 195,000 (60% of 325,000) patients have a treatment for their condition where previously none was available.

Fresenius Medical Care is a German medical company that is owned by the Fresenius Group (30.8% ownership stake); the former is a €17.7 billion revenue company and the latter a €29.083 billion (2016). Fresenius Medical Care focuses on renal care, of which Korsuva targets a symptom from.

Keep this number in mind: $470 million in milestone payments. In order to be paid $470 million in milestone payments, your product would have to have sold quite a large number to make this aspect of the deal profitable for both Cara and Fresenius. In fact, Vifor Fresenius is so certain of the deal, the company bought a $20 million ownership stake in Cara. Vifor Fresenius combines two shareholders: Vifor Pharma, a pharmaceutical company specialising in the treatment of iron deficiency, and Fresenius Medical Care, one of the world’s leading providers of expert patient care and dialysis services. But, I will also point out that just because there are incentive payments all the way up to $470 million, that does not mean revenue will necessarily hit those levels; that seems highly optimistic.

There is also something else to keep in mind: The deal with Fresenius is only for distribution outside of the United States, Japan and South Korea. The United States is a whole separate market. While the deal with Fresenius is mouthwatering, the company may very well be in talks to ink another deal with another major company here in America. That will very likely entail another upfront fee and more milestone payments.

Looking towards the future

One of the aspects of this deal I like is the Fresenius side of the equation. While they may not be a household name in the United States, they are huge, as the revenue indicates. Once this product gets into distribution, if, in fact, it is a blockbuster drug, Fresenius could easily start to distribute the same product to other types of care facilities for other purposes within its own network.

Fresenius is a conglomerate of four bigger companies, as shown above. Keep in mind, Korsuva is being tested for efficacy for other ailments and symptoms and given the success already shown, the company could very well have a blockbuster in the making given its potential and the distribution deal.

When you lay out this product's potential it looks quite promising. There are three aspects that I like to look at:

Already beginning Phase 3 research for one key focus.

Potential of wide distribution with a giant partner.

Potential of wider use of the drug.

And yet, as the chart above shows, the stock has been muted. A big reason for that was the aforementioned efficacy results for the drug for hip pain at low levels. However, when the drug is taken at a higher dosage, there is a greater efficacy. Gee... Imagine that.

A word on financials and near-zero revenue

So far, the revenue that Cara has generated comes from licensing deals; the company has no real product in the market. The company is still devoted to its product development. The results from the Phase 3 trials are expected soon; possibly in the next 6 months, if not sooner. The distinction the FDA gave the product allows for a faster processing of the trials.

Given that, the company is spending on research and development. However, I feel as if the deal inked with Fresenius was done so because both companies believe the drug will succeed in trials and will be successful when in use. The future revenue is looking to be a potential blockbuster.

Given that, here, straight from the company's SEC filings, is the latest revenue report:

The company posted operating expenses at -$16.9 million for the year as opposed to the -$22.8 million the year before. The decline in operating expenses was attributed to the ending of their clinical trials for Korsuva. In order to meet their financial expenditures, the company issued some 5 million more in shares; 32,681,661 versus 27,299,678 the year before. Keep in mind, the company now has $50 million from the Fresenius deal. Therefore, I do not see an immediate need for Cara to have to issue more stock over the next 2.5 years given their new cash situation. That is a large positive, in my view.

The drug, should it finish its trials as expected, may be in the market in the next 9-12 months. Again, I lean on Fresenius' deal and the upfront fees for it. I feel certain that their expectations are a trial that will complete on time and with success, and then, a subsequent immediate product being brought to market. At that point, Cara will begin to see revenue and their revenue picture immediately changes.

It is always important to take a good look at revenue and financials when you are looking at a small-cap stock such as Cara - $810 million at the time of this writing. But, Cara is a bit unique and is at a unique moment in the company's history. The company obviously expects revenue very soon or they would not have inked that deal. At the same time, this could be a blockbuster drug that sells over $1 billion.

If the margins on this drug, without any real competition, are 15%, then Cara will be looking at $150 million in profits, far in excess of its annual cost outlays. But, I do not expect that the company will immediately have revenues at that level.

Considering that Cara has inked such a great deal with a European company, and when considering the potential of a US distributor, it may very well be that Cara has another upfront fee coming in very soon (as well as further milestone payments). I consider this to be very important to the company's bottom line and potential success.

Conclusion

Where will Cara be in 5 years? Great question. If the company succeeds in its trials and brings the product to market, I believe revenues may well be in the billions. While there is no guarantee for the product to sell at levels that high, the distribution deal being paid out in cash upfront tells me the company is going to be releasing their product in the market soon, very soon.

Also, the potential of a US partner is high. I feel certain the company is gearing up to bring its product to market. I also feel the stock has failed to respond to the hype that is the cannabis industry at this time while, simultaneously, the knee-jerk reaction of the disappointing failure of the drug on certain tests is misguided. This product shows efficacy. Even the FDA has a "feeling" about it.

I am adding this stock into my portfolio. I am also adding in several buy levels below the market, should the stock move downwards. My expectation is that in the future this company will likely have sales in the billions. The stock price will eventually reflect that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.