Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 54: 3 Reasons I Love Rising Interest Rates

This week I'm adding LeMaitre Vascular to my Bear Market Buy List. At my target yield of 1.5%, it has about 22% CAGR long-term total return potential.

I've completed my MLP build out early, and will now be diversifying into other undervalued sectors. This week I'm adding to IRM for its safe 7.1% yield and 31% undervaluation.

Many investors fear rising interest rates, especially when yields spike fast and hard as they did last week. There are 3 reasons why I actually love fast rising long-term rates.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary looks at whether or not record corporate debt could trigger another financial crisis and stock market meltdown.

This week's economic update explains the four reasons why interest rates are soaring and what it means for investors.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

3 Reasons I Love Rising Interest Rates

In 2018 long-term interest rates (10 year yield) have soared 0.8% which has caused investors no shortage of angst. The earlier yield spike in late January/early February caused the latest correction. Meanwhile, short-term rate sensitive stocks like REITs, utilities, and high-yield stocks in general, took it on the chin especially hard during early 2018.

Now 10 year yields are spiking again, for the four reasons I explained in this week's economic update. But while it's understandable that investors might fear rising rates I don't. In fact, I embrace them as I would a lover. That's because there are three reasons that rising rates are fundamentally great for long-term investors.

1. Rising Rates Usually Mean A Strong Economy Which Is Good For Stocks

Last week saw several important economic reports, all of which showed the US economy continues to outperform expectations.

One of those was the monthly jobs report, which showed headline unemployment (U3) falling to 3.7%, the lowest level in 49 years.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the monthly ADP/Moody's private job survey estimated that 230,000 net private sector jobs were created which Mark Zandi, Moody's Chief Economist called "rip-roaring hot". In fact, according to Moody's if the current job growth rate continues (about 190K per month), then within 12 months unemployment could fall to about 3%.

Strong job growth is likely to continue for the rest of the year at least. That's because the latest ISM service employment index came in at the highest level ever recorded. This is a survey of service companies (who create 80% of jobs) short to medium-term hiring plans.

The reason service companies are planning to hire so aggressively is because the service side of the economy is now experiencing its fastest growth in 21 years.

In fact, at the current 61.6 level (50 or above is growth), that indicates the economy might be growing at 4% to 5% at the moment.

A strong economy, including excellent job creation and slowly but steadily rising wages, means consumer spending (65% to 70% of US economy) is likely to remain robust. That, in turn, means companies should see stronger revenue and earnings growth, which is great for stock prices.

More importantly, rising rates will finally undo the damage that a decade of artificially low interest rates has caused. Specifically by keeping zombie companies alive. These are mature firms whose EBIT doesn't cover their interest costs, meaning they are insolvent and would normally die. Then their assets would be redistributed to healthier companies who know how to utilize limited resources more productively, and profitably. This is how the US economy normally grows, through rising productivity.

(Source: Bank Of International Settlements)

According to the Bank of International Settlements, up to 12% of all US corporations (making up about 10% of US market cap) were zombies in 2015. That's up 500% since 1985. And according to Deutsche Bank, in 2016 the number of all US businesses that were insolvent but kept alive unnaturally by low rates (which allow them to refinance loans to avoid bankruptcy), was 2%. The rise of zombie firms has been hurting US productivity growth since the Great Recession ended. But thanks to rising rates Deutsche Bank reported that in 2017 for the first time in years, the number of zombie firms shrank. With rates still rising, that means the zombie die off is likely continuing at a good clip.

But won't rising 10 year yields hurt stocks by sucking money out of overvalued equities and into higher yielding risk free Treasuries? In theory yes. But in fact since 1963 stocks have actually done better in a rising rate environment, as long as the 10 year yield was under 5%.

That's because strong and growing fundamentals (earnings, cash flow, dividends) have been able to more than offset the higher rates. In fact, it's this exact mismatch between short-term investor fears over rising rates and their actual long-term effects on stocks that is the second reason I love it when rates rise.

2. Investor Fears Over Rising Rates Prevent Dangerous Bubbles From Forming And Minimizes Risks Of Another Major Crash

Most investors fear a 50+% style crash more than anything. At least the ones who don't have long time horizons to wait for the market to recover. Historically major market crashes take either a major bubble (like tech bubble of 2000) or a financial crisis like we saw in 2008-2009.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

Since WWII every major bear market (30+% decline from ATH), has occurred when the market's peak TTM PE was 18 or above. The two 50+% crashes not triggered by financial crisis (1973 and 2000) occurred when S&P 500's PE was 20 or above.

Note that a market PE of 20 or more is not itself a cause of market crashes. It merely increases the probability that the next bear market will be more severe. That's because, according to Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist for First Trust, the average market PE over the past 40 years was 20.2, when the 10 year yield averaged 6.3%.

Today's S&P 500 TTM PE is 23.6, which is slightly overvalued. But thanks to permanently lower corporate tax rates, the forward PE ratio is just 16.7. This means stocks could actually go up slightly in the coming year without becoming significantly overvalued thanks to 20% EPS growth in 2018 and 10% in 2019 (current forecast). But if long-term rates were to rise to 3.5%, or even 4% due to a strong economy? Well, then the market might end up trading sideways for a few quarters. That would help lower the S&P 500's TTM PE to under 18, minimizing the risk of the kind of crash that keeps investors up at night.

But ultimately I'm a stock picker and not invested in index funds. So the biggest reason I love rising rates is because it means my favorite stocks go on sale.

3. Sharp Short-Term Spike In Rates Means My Favorite Income Growth Stocks Go On Sale

I can't reiterate this enough, there is no long-term correlation between 10 year yields and REIT total returns. Since 1972 REITs have delivered market beating total returns and long-term rates only predicted 2% of annual returns (correlation coefficient 0.04).

But in the short-term? Well, yes, REITs and many dividend stocks can be rate sensitive. But for long-term stock pickers like myself that offers the chance to load up on quality stocks at better yields, and lock in superior returns for the coming years. And I'm not just talking about quality REITs yielding 6%, 7%, or even 8% during such rate induced corrections. Fast growing dividend stock like some of my favorite tech names also tend to take it especially hard when rates spike higher.

That's due to investor fears that all tech stocks are in a bubble. While some certainly are, the ones I'm looking to buy are not. But when rates surge, usually only for a few weeks before pulling back, stocks like Texas Instruments (TXN) can go from highly undervalued to fire- sale prices. That allows me to diversify my portfolio into more fast growing sectors ahead of schedule, by purchasing world class blue chips at mouth-watering long-term annualized total return potential of 15+%.

The bottom line is that rising rates are only bad for stocks in the short-term. For long-term investors, and the country in general, rising rates are a major positive. That's because they usually signify a strong economy that is good for both main street and Wall Street.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

high-yield (4+% yield)

fast dividend growth

dividend aristocrats

monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Intelligent Quality Trends or IQT has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.5% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 46% 4.7% 17.0% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 7.1% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 42% 3.8% 15.8% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.1% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 39% 9% 20.3% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.2% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 22% 8% 16.0% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 5.6% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 20% 5% 12.9%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.6% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 43% 14.2% 22.9% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.1% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 36% 13.1% 18.5% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.8% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 27% 9.8% 15.6% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 2.2% 1.7% 0.3% to 2.2% 24% 16.5% 21.4% A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.4% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 21% 11.5% 15.2%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.5% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 40% 8.5% 17.3% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.8% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 27% 9.8% 15.6% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.2% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 22% 8% 16.0% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 2.4% 1.9% 0.9% to 3.1% 24% 11.0% 16.3% A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.4% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 21% 11.5% 15.2%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Shaw Communications (SJR) Consumer Discretionary 4.8% 4.3% 1.9% to 4.7% 10% 4.8% 10.7% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.4% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 8% 4.0% 10.1% Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 4.9% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 7% 5.0% 10.6% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.4% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 4% 4.7% 11.5% Realty Income (O) REIT 4.6% 4.7% 3.3% to 11.2 0% 5.0% 9.9%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years) when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.0% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Apple (AAPL) 1.3% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.8% 15% LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% Average 1.7% 1.8% 2.2% NA 13.6% 18%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Moneychimp)

Buys/Sells This Week

Sold $5,000 Dominion Energy (D) - to fund starter position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Sold $8,000 Pattern Energy (PEG) - to complete MLP initial position build out

Bought $1,500 Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - full position

Bought $3,000 Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - full position

Bought $6,000 EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - full position

Bought $5,000 Texas Instruments - full start position

It was a busy week for me, coinciding with my big monthly cash week. Fortunately, I was able to finish my MLP buildout early and can now begin diversifying into other undervalued sectors earlier than planned.

Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

I've decided that Antero Midstream's (AM) (AMGP) strategic review poses too much of a risk to the current investment thesis to allow me to finish building out a full 15% MLP/GP pair position in it. Basically, there is a risk that the two MLPs will merger. That would be to eliminate AM's IDRs and lower its long-term costs of capital. While that would be a great thing fundamentally, it would be an all stock merger (no matter who buys whom). That dilution would likely mean that long-term distribution growth, while still nicely in the double digits, would not be as high as current management guidance. Since AM/AMGP currently make up about 11.5% of my portfolio, I've decided to declare that pair "full". Which means that my midstream/hyper growth stock buildout is now complete.

The only exception is NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), which I'm still looking to eventually add to and make 10% of my portfolio. However, thanks to its strong recent rally, NEP is overvalued and would need to fall to about $43 (4% fair value yield) before I could start buying more. Eventually, I'll be able to complete that position but it might take several years and a correction or two to accomplish. So in the meantime, I'm launching my long-term diversification plan early. That means buying the top opportunities each week in undervalued sectors like REITs, utilities (including yieldCos), and potentially a few choice tech stocks.

This week I'm taking advantage of last week's yield induced REIT rout to increase my position in Iron Mountain (IRM). There are four reasons this safe 7.1% yielding and fast growing industrial/data center REIT is the next stock I'm buying. That includes this future SWAN stock (in 2020 when deleveraging is complete) being about 31% undervalued, and having long-term CAGR total return potential of about 17%.

My goal with IRM is to get it to a full starter position (about $5K). I estimate that will require about two weeks of buying, including this week. What about after that? Well, then the next deeply undervalued stock to take priority is Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). That's because this Brookfield run real estate partnership (uses a K1), is about 21% undervalued and management believes it can achieve 20% to 25% CAGR total returns through 2021 from today's low unit price. The goal with BPY is to buy another $5,000 worth before the market realizes the value of one of the world's premier real estate platforms.

However, in the event that one of my Bear Market Buylist stocks, including Texas Instruments, were to crash suddenly, then I'll move it to top priority for weekly cash. TXN is currently a 10% price drop away from achieving the highest yield in its history. In my book that would make it the best time ever to buy one of my favorite buy and hold forever dividend growth stocks in the tech sector.

In the coming weeks, I'll be adding some fast growing tech focused REITs (towers and data centers) to that watchlist, which might force me to buy them instead of IRM or BPY. In addition, in two weeks is my quarterly Amazon one share buy. I plan to add to Amazon (the only non-dividend stock I plan to own), each quarter, funding those purchases with net dividends. The timing of the buys is about two weeks ahead of earnings, to avoid the potential for investors trying to front run those announcements.

But of course I'll only buy more Amazon is it's beneath my estimated fair value (currently $2,239), based on my conservative dual stage discounted cash flow model. Fortunately, the rate induced tech drop is causing Amazon to fall rapidly which works out perfectly for this quarter's addition.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2 to 3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - negative outlook (Dominion Energy buyout now likely)

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - negative outlook (uncertainty over Initiative 97/Prop 112 on Colorado ballot in November)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 26 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra value REITs, utilities (yieldCos), and any other great opportunities I find.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest growing utilities in the country.

I also plan to add to ultra value REITs/Real estate LPs including:

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last five years and so the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming weeks and months, I have a goal of driving my 12-month organic income growth rate to 20%. That's doable thanks to my completion of my positions in hyper growth stocks which I'm nearly done with. After that, the growth rate will decline as I diversify into other industries and sectors. But the long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 26

Portfolio Size: $231,568 (record high)

Equity: $183,218 (record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $869,575

Margin Used: $47,679

Debt/Equity: 0.26

Leverage Ratio: 26%

Target Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 8.3

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 70.8%

Current Margin Rate: 3.66%

Yield: 6.3%

Yield On Cost: 6.4%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.3%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 3.8%

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $13,978

Total Portfolio Gains: $9,717

% Of Gains From Dividends: 144%

Annual Dividends: $14,476

Annual Interest: $1,745

Annual Net Dividends: $12,731

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,061

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $34.88

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.29

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis IRM -10.6% $37.09 AQN -10.5% $11.10 AMZN -6.1% $2,009.20 EQM -5.1% $55.47 AM -4.9% $31.27 BIP -4.4% $41.39 TXN -3.7% $107.48 AMGP -3.3% $21.97 EQGP -3.2% $21.97 BPY -3.1% $20.56

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 21.7% $34.38 CNXM 21.4% $16.42 EPR 20.2% $56.31 UNIT 18.0% $16.19 DM 17.2% $15.70 OHI 15.5% $28.04 SPG 9.9% $155.79 OMP 9.9% $20.73 ETP 7.3% $20.73 NEP 5.8% $44.32

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Don't Fear Rising Rates, Embrace Them As A Sign of Economic Strength And Rising Prosperity

After nearly a decade of relatively weak economic growth and record low interest rates, it's understandable that many investors came to think of this as "the new normal". However, artificially low interest rates are not good for either investors or the economy over the long-term.

That's because they lead to misallocation of capital, including potentially fueling dangerous bubbles, and an increase in zombie firms that should have died out long ago. But if rates are rising due to a strong economy? Well, that means that the new normal isn't as permanent as we feared/hoped (depending on your perspective).

Today the economy continues to outperform expectations, helping both main street (workers) and Wall Street (booming earnings growth). Ultimately a strong economy is always better than a weaker one. Long-term investing success is about profiting from growth, not asset bubbles fueled by record low interest rates. And while it's true that short-term rate sensitivity can be a major risk for retirees (or near retirees), the way to defend against that is with proper asset allocation (your mix of stocks/bonds/cash equivalents). For anyone looking to either lock in high-yields on quality dividend stocks (like REITs or utilities), or merely buy great dividend growth stocks at a discount, the market freaking out over a sharp spike in rates is a good thing.

That's because such spikes are usually an overreaction. Rates surge for a few weeks driving stocks lower. Then they pull back as the bond market realizes that its inflation fears are overblown. Thus rising rates are something to be embraced, not something to lose sleep over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, SEP, EPR, EQGP, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, CWEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.