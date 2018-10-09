iQIYI: China's Version Of Netflix Has Strong Upside Potential

Lockup expirations (the date when insiders are allowed to sell the stock) following IPOs tend to lead to a brief decline in stock prices due to selling pressure. Penn State's 10-year study demonstrated that stocks decline 2% in the week following lockup expiration. iQIYI's (IQ) lockup expiration occurred on September 25, 2018. However, the stock price is now trading about where it was at the lock-up expiration as it traded between $25 and $28 over the past week and a half.

Since we didn't see a sell-off immediately after the lockup expiration, I think that most insiders believe that holding onto the stock is the best course of action for the long term. My thesis is that iQIYI, known as China's version of Netflix (NFLX), will be a good long-term investment over multiple years. I expect the stock to increase at an above-average pace as a result of strong subscriber and revenue growth.

Growth Drivers for iQIYI's Stock

I expect iQIYI to achieve strong stock growth over the long term similar to how Netflix did as the growing subscriber base led to above-average revenue increases for many years. iQIYI increased subscribers by 5.8 million in Q2 2018 over Q1 2018 to 67.1 million. The year-over-year increase in subscribers was an impressive 75% in Q2.

The company attributes their subscriber growth to their premium content. iQIYI has original content, which makes the company's streaming service stand out from the competition. Netflix accomplished this with their original content, which attracted and retained subscribers over the years.

There is no guarantee that iQIYI will be as successful as Netflix was over the years in terms of stock price performance. However, with multiple sources of revenue, a growing subscriber base, and attractive original content, iQIYI has strong potential to be an outperforming stock over many years.

The company derives 40% of total revenue from membership services. This segment had the largest revenue growth in Q2 with a year-over-year increase of 66%. The success of this segment was driven by subscriber growth which was driven by premium content. This segment should be a strong growth driver for iQIYI going forward due to China's large population of over 1.4 billion people. iQIYI currently has less than 5% of China's population as subscribers. So, there is plenty of room for further growth.

iQIYI obtains 42% of total revenue from online advertising. So, they do not rely only on subscription fees. The company's 45% Q2 revenue increase for online advertising was a result of improved efficiency in monetizing brand advertising from their expanding library of original content.

The online advertising business is poised to grow over time as the subscriber base increases. More subscribers mean that the ads will become more valuable over time for advertisers. So, iQIYI is likely to grow this segment along with the member services segment.

The company further diversifies their revenue sources by licensing content. iQIYI obtains 9% of total revenue from content distribution. This segment's revenue increased 18% in Q2 as a result of several major film titles that were sub-licenced to others. This is a way that the company further leverages their original content.

If the company continues to produce popular content as they have been, the content distribution segment is likely to grow going forward. The company's original shows: With You, The 200 Million Years Old Classmate, Story of Yanxi Palace, My Huckleberry Friends, and Summer's Desire have been popular with viewers. Users spend an average of 1.7 hours per day on the platform.

If the company continues to produce shows that click with viewers as they have been, this segment is likely to see further growth. The other category comprises the remaining 9% of total revenue.

Above Average Growth

Since iQIYI is achieving strong year-over-year revenue growth of over 50%, analysts' expectations of 35% revenue growth for 2019 look achievable. The company is successfully attracting viewers with their original content and growing their subscriber base and online advertising revenue.

The stock is likely to increase as revenue increases over time. This is how strong growing companies such as Netflix have traded before they reached profitability. So, I expect IQ's stock to correlate well with revenue growth over multiple years.

Although IQ is currently not yet profitable, operating losses are narrowing. The company's loss for 2019 is expected to be 48% to 49% less than 2018 (consensus). This is being achieved through the effective management of operating costs. While revenue increased 51% y-o-y in Q2, SG&A increased by just 12% while R&D costs increased by 32%. At this rate of revenue growth and cost containment, iQIYI is on track for profitability in 2020. The stock is likely to respond positively as the company reaches profitability.

Valuation

Since the company is not yet profitable, but they are growing revenue at a strong pace, I think the price to sales ratio is an appropriate valuation metric to compare. IQ is trading with a P/S ratio of 5.96. This is lower than Netflix's P/S ratio of 11. IQ also trades below the Internet Service Providers industry P/S ratio of 7.27. However, IQ trades higher than the S&P 500's (SPY) P/S ratio of 2.23. I don't expect IQ to trade with a valuation as high as Netflix did over the years. However, I do think IQ can maintain an above-average valuation as a result of the company's above-average revenue growth.

Solid Balance Sheet

IQ looks financially strong with $1.98 billion in total cash with only $140 million in debt. The company's debt to equity ratio is low at 3.95. IQ has 1.3x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.7x more total assets than total liabilities. All of this demonstrates that IQ should easily handle their short-term and long-term debt obligations.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

iQIYI charges the equivalent of about $3 per month to subscribers. The risk is that users don't want to spend much for streaming services. That could create a challenge to become profitable. However, I think the low starting price could be good for the long term. The company could increase the subscription price by 10% per year without it having a significant negative effect of subscriber loss. So, iQIYI could use the low price to their advantage by increasing the price incrementally over the years to help grow revenue.

Content costs have been increasing as evident in the 47% y-o-y increase for Q2 2018. Further increases in content costs could make things challenging for IQ to reach profitability. However, Jefferies believes that content costs as a percentage of sales will peak in 2018. Jefferies believes that the peak for content costs will be 87% of sales. This percentage is expected to fall to the 50% to 60% range over the long term. So, we'll have to see how things progress.

Outlook for iQIYI

iQIYI is likely to remain the leader in the video streaming market with a 37% market share. The company's original content is successfully attracting subscribers over the next big two players in China, Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Yoku. IQ is producing what resonates with viewers and this will help drive growth over the long term.

Since I think the stock will increase approximately in-line with revenue growth over the next year, I am giving the stock a one-year price target of about 35%. This will be driven by the 35% revenue growth that iQIYI achieves through 2019.

Let me know your thoughts on iQIYI and the industry in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.