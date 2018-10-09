Natera: Remain Short, Risks Still High At These Levels Into More Challenging 2019

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome HealthCare Blogger as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Quick Background/Context

Natera (NTRA) is a California-based genetic screening company, focused on technologies analyzing cell-free DNA (cfDNA). The company utilizes Illumina (ILMN) technology via a supply agreement (expires in 2026) as well as other technologies to compete in the non-invasive prenatal testing market (NIPT) against companies such as LabCorp (LH) (acquired Sequenom), Quest (DGX), Illumina (acquired Verinata), Roche (acquired Ariosa), Myriad Genetics (MYGN) (acquired Counsyl), Bio-Reference Labs, and independent or academic laboratories. I believe NTRA has ~33% of the U.S. NIPT market by volume (>400k tests in 2018E). While NIPT represents ~55% of revenues (2018E), the company offers tests in hereditary carrier screening (HCS), representing ~37% (2018E), and has investments in oncology (liquid biopsy), transplant testing, and cord blood as areas of expansion. Myriad Genetics forecasts that the U.S. test market for NIPT and HCS combined will grow from ~2.1M tests to ~3.5M tests from 2018 to 2023.

Understanding the Market Mispricing

In 2018, the company's NIPT and HCS franchises have benefited from transitioning to in-network contracts with payors, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare, which have increased volumes significantly, off of relatively easy 2017 comparisons (>25% growth in accessioned tests in 1H18 vs. 3% growth in 2017). Also, in June 2018, the company reported a positive collaboration study on kidney transplant testing with UCSF. Concurrent to the kidney transplant test announcement, competitor CareDx (CDNA) announced positive launch trends with their recently approved and reimbursed test. The combination of a stabilization in the NIPT/HCS franchises, the announcement of expansion into transplant testing, and a buoyant (bubbly?) public equities environment for genetic-based technologies led to a >200% rise for NTRA shares from April 2018 to Sept 2018.

As of 10/9, based on Nasdaq, there are six Strong Buy and one Buy recommendation, which I believe is partly due to NTRA being the only remaining pure-play NIPT player. With the company's transition to in-network pricing (described more below), I believe analysts and the company anticipate that pricing for the NIPT market may have stabilized for the long-term. In addition, I believe NTRA's decision to enter markets such as transplant testing and liquid biopsy (described in more detail below) have been viewed favorably because of success and enthusiasm generated by competitors (e.g. CareDx, Guardant Health, and Foundation Medicine).

While I commend the company's progress in 2018, I believe the downside risk at current levels is substantial to ~$15 (12-month target).

NTRA's Robust 2018 NIPT/HCS Growth Is Not Sustainable

NTRA's 2018 NIPT and carrier volumes have received a significant bump from the company's transition into in-network (lower pricing) schemes with major insurance providers, and an increase in testing in average-risk populations. I believe that volume growth will remain robust in 2019 and beyond but decelerate from the >25% increase in accessioned tests observed through the first half of 2018.

Specifically, as related to average-risk populations, over the past year, expansion of coverage to such populations have come from Anthem, Cigna, and over a dozen Blue Cross Blue Shield providers. Sell-side analysts favoring Natera believe that an endorsement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology (ACOG) as well as payors Aetna/United Healthcare for broader testing in average-risk populations will serve as a catalyst for growth and share appreciation. I believe that the increase in testing in average-risk patients has already been occurring over the last 18 months and that ACOG/Aetna/United Healthcare are only incremental. Myriad Genetics has forecasted low teens market growth (test volumes) for the NIPT and carrier testing markets for 2018-2023, following the acquisition of Counsyl.

Finally, competition is increasing with such players as Myriad Genetics (purchased Counsyl), Invitae (NVTA) and PerkinElmer (PKI), in addition to the incumbents (e.g. DGX, LH, ILMN). In addition, Illumina continues to supply independent and academic laboratories to conduct such tests in-house. With so many providers of NIPT testing (all using sequencing equipment from Illumina), the threat of lower pricing longer-term for such tests remains real, albeit one that NTRA has stabilized at least for the short-term. By way of background, implied ASP (revenue/reported test volume) has declined from >$1100 in 2015 to ~$345 in 1H18.

Pipeline Opportunities Will Take Several Years to Provide an ROI

In June 2018, NTRA reported a positive collaboration study on kidney transplant rejection testing with UCSF (single-center study, retrospective; 193 patients) reporting 92% sensitivity vs. 59% from the currently approved test from CareDx (CDNA). However, from the company's own analyst call, the tests look quite comparable when accounting for trial sizes: assuming 15% prevalence in either a high-risk or average risk population, the positive predictive value is higher for CDNA by 3-4% and the negative predictive value is 6-10% lower.

NTRA on their 2Q18 call said that they anticipate completing analytical and clinical validation and have a pre-submission meeting all before year-end for their transplant test, and start a process to obtain a Z-code and submit formally for a national coverage determination in 2019. This is a much more accelerated process versus competitor CDNA. In addition, CDNA, which now has a commercially available test, is performing registry trials with thousands of patients. The bottom-line is that any meaningful revenue for the transplant test should be expected in 2020+, and will face an incumbent challenger in the form of CDNA.

In terms of liquid biopsy, the opportunity is still in very early days, and the field remains extremely competitive, with companies such as Foundation Medicine (FMI, acquired by Roche), Guardant Health (GH, recently IPOed) and GRAIL (Illumina spin-out).

Downside Risks Related to Intellectual Property and Illumina Supply Agreement

NTRA has been enabled to compete in the NIPT market because of a supply agreement with Illumina, which is slated to expire in June 2026. Illumina has the ability to terminate "certain rights under the agreement upon two years' prior notice, but no earlier than June 8, 2021."

In March 2018, NTRA and Qiagen (QGEN) entered a partnership to develop NTRA's DNA assays for use on QGEN's GeneReader NGS System. Later in March, Illumina sued NTRA alleging that the company's non-invasive prenatal testing infringes its US Patent No. 9,493,831, which covers methods for library preparation. The NIPT space has been litigious for several years. This January, for example, Illumina won another patent infringement suit against Roche's Ariosa Diagnostics. I believe that this court case presents only downside risk for NTRA shares, and in June 2018, a California Judge refused to toss the court case (as requested by NTRA).

Valuation and Final Thoughts

Admittedly, the short position was driven by the >200% rise in shares from April 2018 to September 2018, and is a valuation call. My 12-month target price is $15 based on DCF (13% discount rate, 4% terminal growth) and assumes a 16% revenue growth CAGR to 2028 ($265m (2018) to $1.2B (2028)), gross margins growing to 52% by 2022 and 55% at peak, and positive EBITDA reached in 2022. I believe the company will remain unprofitable until 2021 (or later), and will likely require additional equity or debt financing.