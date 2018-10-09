Sellers Test The 'Line In The Sand'

The bulls are fighting fiercely to keep an important trend line for the Dow and S&P 500 intact. The trend line in question is the much-talked about 50-day moving average, and many consider it to be a veritable “line in the sand” for the stock market. Many investors attach a tremendous technical significance to this moving average and believe that as long as the major indices are above it, the bulls are still in charge. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, however, the odds have increased that this trend line will be at least temporarily broken on a closing basis before the latest market correction has completely run its course.

Unlike past volatility spikes, the latest choppiness in the broad market didn’t come out of nowhere but was part of a lengthy process. Last month the stock market began showing serious signs of internal weakness when liquidation became apparent in rate-sensitive securities, particularly muni-bond funds. This was a result of the sudden reversal of longer-term bond yields, which began sharply rallying in early September. This is illustrated in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) shown below. The internal weakness was manifested in the increasing number of NYSE-listed securities showing up on the new 52-week lows list.

Source: BigCharts

What first began as a trickle early in the month became an avalanche by the beginning of October. In the last few days the new 52-week lows have dramatically outpaced new 52-week highs on the Big Board by a ratio of about 9-to-1. This speaks to the market’s lack of health as the incremental demand for equities has shrunk to almost nothing. The proof of this is that on Monday, only 35 stocks made new 52-week highs on the NYSE. The new highs are one of the best measures of how much demand there is for stocks at any given time. Meanwhile there were 332 new lows - mostly income-related securities. What this tells us is that there's a far greater urgency among participants to sell than to buy right now.

Over on the Nasdaq exchange things aren’t much better. Monday’s new 52-week highs numbered only 24 against 208 new lows. The profile of the Nasdaq-listed new lows is much more varied than its NYSE counterpart. When we examine the types of Nasdaq stocks which are making new lows we see quite a few China ADRs, as well as some emerging market funds, property stocks, and semiconductor stocks.

For the couple of years, many investors spurned U.S. equities in favor of emerging market stocks. Lured by the prospects of higher returns, money poured into Asian funds into late last year. The peak in the emerging markets was in January, and since then there has been a steady decline which has shown no signs of abating. The multi-month decline in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) puts this weakness into perspective.

Source: BigCharts

Is it possible that the emerging markets are close to a major low? Given the duration and magnitude of the decline in the EEM, this is a certainly a possibility. However, a contrarian would probably answer that question in the negative in light of the latest money flow data. It seems that investors are once again falling temptation to developing markets based on a report that U.S. fund managers have begun buying emerging markets in search of bargains. Market history has shown that whenever bargain buying garners mainstream attention, the buying often turns out to be premature. Investors should think twice before jumping in emerging markets in anticipation of a bottom. I recommend waiting for EEM to confirm at least an interim bottom by recovering above its 50-day moving average (see above chart) before considering new long positions in emerging market stocks and funds.

Returning to the U.S. equity market, last week the S&P 500 Index (SPX) confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) top by closing under its 15-day moving average. It has since tested its widely watched, psychologically significant 50-day MA in the last two sessions. The SPX slipped briefly under the 50-day MA on Monday before recovering above it at the close. At no time in the three months has the S&P broken its 50-day trend line on a closing basis. Meanwhile the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is still above its 50-day MA and hasn’t yet even tested it. However, in view of the relentless internal weakness reflected in the new 52-week lows on both exchanges, investors should be prepared for a potential break under the 50-day moving average in the coming days.

Source: BigCharts

Another reason for expecting at least a brief plunge below the 50-day MA in the Dow and SPX is the relative weakness visible in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). Classic Dow Theory teaches that the Transports are often a precursor for strength or weakness in the Industrials. Thus, a downside break in the DJTA should be viewed as a potentially leading signal for the DJIA. As can be seen here, the Dow Transportation Average broke decisively under its 50-day trend line last week and remains below it as of Oct. 8. Ideally we should see returning strength in the leading transportation stocks when the market’s latest decline bottoms.

Source: BigCharts

Based on Monday’s reaction to the “line in the sand” 50-day moving average in the SPX, the bulls clearly haven’t capitulated just yet. However, the near-constant pressure from rising Treasury yields is a serious headwind facing equities and as long as it persists it will create continued selling pressure for rate-sensitive securities. This in turn is undermining the stock market’s internal strength and increases the odds of a final downside move in the major averages before the latest correction is over.

Moreover, there's also anecdotal evidence that retail investors haven’t yet capitulated to the internal selling pressure in the U.S. equity market. If the latest sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) is any indication, many investors have actually increased their bullish bias on stocks despite the latest market-wide pullback. Remarkably, the bulls have increased over 9% from last week’s poll and came in at 46%. By contrast, only 25% of AAII members identified as being bearish in the latest poll. This isn’t very encouraging from a contrarian’s perspective. Market bottoms are nearly always accompanied by a notable increase in bearish bias, so the latest AAII sentiment poll suggests there's still some downside potential in stocks before the bottom is finally in.

In light of this evidence, I continue to recommend that investors hold off on initiating new long positions and remain defensive, holding some cash and waiting for the market to confirm a bottom before jumping back in. The main factor I’m watching for a confirmed bottom confirmation is for the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to shrink below 40 for several days. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has all but dried up, and the market will then be in a good position to recover.

Investors also can maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, healthcare, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large-cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.