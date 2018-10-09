This 7.8%-Yielding SWAN BDC Is A Strong Buy Again

Shares have become considerably cheaper during the last couple of weeks and are now oversold.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop for income investors that desire high, recurring dividend income. The business development company has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment. Shares still sell for a considerable premium to net asset value, but have nonetheless become much cheaper in the last couple of weeks. An investment in Main Street Capital Corp., including special dividends, yields 7.8 percent.

Income investors have rotated out of dividend-paying stocks over the last couple of weeks as interest rates continued to climb. As a result, Main Street Capital Corp.'s shares have now become deeply oversold, according to the Relative Strength Index.

I think the drop is an excellent opportunity to gobble up Main Street Capital Corp. for a high-yield income portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

Main Street Capital - Reliable Growth

With increasing uncertainty in the high-yield sector over rising interest rates, I think investors may want to focus more on business development companies with above-average quality.

A good indicator of quality, in my view, is a BDC's ability to grow its net asset value and associated net investment income consistently over time.

Main Street Capital Corp. has reliably grown its net asset value, net investment income and dividends over the last ten years, including the recessionary period following the financial crisis in 2007/8.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Main Street Capital Corp. has seen strong growth in portfolio assets/investments and associated portfolio income thanks to big banks pulling back from high-risk lending after the Great Recession.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s total investment income and distributable net investment income have regularly grown at double-digit rates in the last five years. The BDC is, in fact, on track to reach new total investment income and distributable net investment income records in 2018.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

In lockstep with rising portfolio income, Main Street Capital Corp. has increased its dividend payout to shareholders. The monthly dividend, for instance, has increased a whopping 77 percent since the BDC's IPO in 2007. In addition, Main Street Capital Corp. pays special dividends in order to distribute excess income.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

NII-Upside

Main Street Capital Corp. has significant interest rate upside tied to its floating-rate debt investment portfolio. Management expects that a 100 basis increase in interest rates will boost net investment income by $10.2 million, or $0.17/share annually. The higher interest rates climb, the better for Main Street Capital Corp. and its shareholders.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

The Dividend Is Safe

Main Street Capital Corp.'s dividend is safe, in my estimation. The company covers its dividend with both NII and distributable NII, and has done so for a while.

The business development company earned $0.61/share in NII in the last seven quarters, on average, which compares favorably against an average quarterly dividend payout of $0.56/share. The NII-payout ratio averaged 92.7 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, Main Street Capital Corp. continues to grow its monthly dividend. The company hiked its monthly dividend from $0.19/share to $0.195/share in the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase of 2.6 percent.

In addition, Main Street Capital Corp. pays shareholders a $0.275/share special dividend twice each year, in June and December, which boosts investors' effective dividend yield.

Based on a new monthly dividend run-rate of $0.195/share and including special dividends, income investors can expect $2.89/share annually in dividends, with a strong chance that the monthly dividend will continue to grow. Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Valuation

Main Street Capital Corp.'s shares have become much cheaper lately, though they are far from being a bargain. Income investors today pay ~14.1x Q2-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.56x net asset value.

And here's how Main Street Capital Corp. compares against other business development companies in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession, in my estimation, is the single biggest risk factor investors have to consider. Though the company did well during the last recession in 2007/8, a U.S. recession would likely severely limit Main Street Capital Corp.'s upside. Income investors also need to keep a close eye on the company's dividend coverage stats and general NAV-trend going forward.

Your Takeaway

Main Street Capital Corp. is a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The company has grown throughout the last recession and consistently managed to increase portfolio assets, net investment income and its monthly dividend. Further, Main Street Capital Corp. has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment, and shares are now widely oversold, potentially pointing to an entry opportunity for income investors. I am comfortable owning Main Street Capital Corp. and will continue to increase my position in the next several days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.