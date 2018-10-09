Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) Radcom Ltd Company Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Radcom Ltd Company Update Conference Call October 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Yaron Ravkaie - CEO

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

On the call today is Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO; and Amir Hai, RADCOM's CFO.

October 10th, 2018. On the call today is Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM’s CEO; and Amir Hai, RADCOM’s CFO.

Forward-looking statements in the conference call involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the company's statements about its third quarter and full year 2018 revenue and other performance guidance, potential future success, and the future of -- and benefit from NFV transformation, expected plans to extend transition to NFV and the pace of such transitions and the company's leadership in the industry, industry trends and the effect on the company and projected sales cycles, orders engagements and relationships with customers as well as the transition in the company's senior management team. The company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements. The full Safe Harbor provisions including risks that could cause actual results to differ from those forward-looking statements are outlined in the company's SEC filings.

Yaron Ravkaie

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. We scheduled today's call in order to provide a detailed business update as promised during our last investors call. Today, we will discuss two topics; the first is the status of our business; and the second is the recent change in the company's management. So starting with the business update, I want to emphasize that we remain confident in our business strategy, the future of NFV, the superiority of our NFV offerings and the role RADCOM expects to play in the NFV transformation to come.

As a result of our work over the last few years, we offer a portfolio of market-leading solutions that are well-known and appreciated in the industry. We also have a strong and stable relationship -- relationships with our customers. This includes AT&T, our other Tier 1 operator, Globe and others. These relationships continue to carry us forward and we expect they will continue to play a big part in our leadership of the NFV transformation.

Now, I would like to talk about where the industry is at and the transformation to NFV. There is a consensus in the industry that NFV is the future. Today, many communication service providers are in some stage of evaluating and planning how to migrate to NFV. RADCOM operates primarily in the mobile space. This is a complex space for the communication service providers that they must keep up with never ending demand for data consumption and higher speeds while facing declining ARPUs. This pressure on the CSPs is fueling the desire to virtualize their network as virtualization is expected to result in CapEx and OpEx savings.

While the motivation and desire to virtualize exists, reaching mature infrastructure for NFV in the industry is taking time as CSPs are still trying to figure out the best approach. Some go with one vendor like an Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, others also known as the major net -- network equipment providers as a one stop shop for NFV, others use a best-of-breed approach choosing various components from different providers and integrating those components on their own, and yet others are building NFV into future infrastructure investment plans such as 5G rollouts.

AT&T is implementing what can be considered the most aggressive transformation plan in the industry. They’ve put in place team and budgets and major technology selections and have been in implementation and scaling to very high volumes mode since 2016. RADCOM has been with AT&T in this process. And as a result, we're able to mature and provide industry-leading NFV solutions. This has built up our portfolio and has given us invaluable knowledge and a significant competitive advantage.

As we look in the industry, almost all major carriers are interested in implementing NFV. However, there is variability in the pace of implementation. Some carriers have launched small NFV implementations on portions of their network, while others are still in the design phase. A few other carriers have elected to wait and see how other transformations will go before embarking on their own NFV transformation. In addition, there are operators who are building NFV into their future infrastructure plans such as 5G. We are engaged with all of the leading communication service providers in the market. With some we've done NFV workshops and some of these have matured to proof-of-concept installations. Throughout our engagements with customers we’ve seen strong positive feedback on our technology as well as on our knowledge and experience.

During our last call, I mentioned that the pace of NFV adoption is slower than we expected. We do not believe that this is a reflection of our product or customers' experience with our products. It is simply that operator decision-making and technology implementation processes are taking longer than we expected. As these processes extend, our sales cycle lengthens and certain opportunities that we expected would materialize by now, are being delayed. We've experienced this with several key opportunities that we expected would drive revenue this year. We’ve seen this with our Tier 1 operator, where delays in the issuance of new POs have resulted in less revenue than we initially forecasted. We've seen something similar with our new galaxy operator, where we've passed a significant purchasing milestone and are still in the process of formalizing a first purchase order. A similar trend occurred with a few other new logo opportunities that did non-materialize as expected.

With the third quarter now concluded, we're now able to better estimate the impact of these delays on our business. We are reducing our guidance to a range of $33 million to $35 million in revenue for fiscal year 2018. This is based on revenues to-date including preliminary third quarter revenues in the range of $8 million to $8.5 million, which includes meaningful license expansions with AT&T that we booked towards the end of the quarter. This guidance is also based on the current outlook with existing and potential new customers and the delay of certain opportunities that were expected but did not materialize. This also reflects a reduction in revenues attributable to non-strategic legacy opportunities, which has brought in less revenue than we previously anticipated.

We're not pleased with the slower pace of transition to NFV and its effect on our business. However, we remain confident in the transition to NFV, our leading solutions and our future. RADCOM is ready and well-positioned to be a market-leader for NFV solutions as the industry more actively pursues NFV transformation and communication service providers take meaningful next steps.

Now, moving on, I also want to update that Keren Rubanenko, our Vice President of Professional Services will be leaving us later this month to pursue a new opportunity. Tal Birenzweig will replace Keren. Tal has been our Director of Customer Success for two years and has been Keren's right hand man in building a strong professional services team that is able and ready to answer our customers' need. We're confident in Tal’s ability to lead the team, to continued success and wish Keren good luck in her new opportunity.

As we look at our leadership team today and the changes that took place recently, we are pleased with what we see, and with our ability to continue to operate without interruption and to leverage, changes in personnel. Amir Hai, our new CFO has fully transitioned into the role. The position of Chief Business Officer has been eliminated with marketing and sales now reporting to me in a regional structure. Sales and marketing continue to work aggressively on new opportunities and building the pipeline. Handover in our professional services team is underway and is progressing smoothly.

Before I turn the call over to questions, I think it’s worth repeating that the industry is moving to NFV and that although the pace may be slower than we expected due to the complexity of transformation, we remain confident in RADCOM’s future.

Over the last few years, we’ve worked to make sure that RADCOM is the household name for NFV solution. Today as we look at the market, we believe we are well-positioned for success as there isn’t a major operator out there who doesn’t know RADCOM, our leading solutions and the value we offer. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from [Hofner Zunino], a private. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Mr. Ravkaie. How are you? Thank you for the notes.

Yaron Ravkaie

I’m doing good.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Could you give us some indication of how do you believe it’s going to affect the expected EPS for the quarter and for 2019?

Yaron Ravkaie

We -- first of all, we don’t give profitability guidance. I can say that’s a couple of things. One, for the quarter, we’re still crunching the numbers. So it’s only several days after quarter end and we release results only next month and the profitability is exactly what gets really impacted from the accounting, et cetera. So revenue -- we can -- it’s better earlier, but profitability takes more time. The second piece is that on a higher level we are continuing our investment plan. So as people have modeled the company or you look at the previous performance and we’ve disclosed the headcount previously, we continue pretty much with the same run rate. We’re not planning to slowdown; we’re planning to be heads down and capitalizing on this transformation. And we will give, of course, the results soon on the next call.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

The next question is from Alex Henderson of Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. Yaron, I was hoping if you could talk a little bit about, as you look at these individual companies that you’ve already worked with here, are they slowing it down, because they’re finding difficulty to integrate with not so much your product, but other parts of the NFV process or is it slowing down because they’re looking at how do they integrate NFV into 5G or is it because they want to move to a more of cloud architecture? What are the root causes of the deceleration of the process that is undermining the growth rate?

Yaron Ravkaie

Yes. So, thanks, Alex. Hi. First of all, I want -- I’m not sure I want to call it deceleration. And the reason is because I think it has -- which -- our expectation may have been higher than their plans, right? Something like that. So, saying that I think, I would carefully say that you would probably see all of the things that you mentioned in the various operators. Some haven’t say -- don’t have 5G plans. The ones that have 5G plan do couple it with NFV transformation. But they’re -- not in all cases they are a 100% coupled. So, we do see operators that are doing some stuff in NFV pre-5G, we do see operators planning 5G and 5G is going to be rolled out on a virtual technology. And we do see operators that are in the middle of -- and have started a transformation plan. And we still -- we do see that they -- because these are complicated plans that they adjust the pace of the plans to their business plans. Some of it might be driven from some challenges that they have typically from all the moving parts. So remember when -- let's say you're transforming a mobile network, so they will have a full mobile core with all of the components, an MME, data gateway, all of these things need to be virtualized and these are huge components, scaling them to high volume getting to work -- getting them to work on an NFV I or an NFV infrastructure. It's not simple. So each one has their own issues. And once in a while we also see some just straight forward issues, let’s say something -- some companies thought that they will make an X investment in 2018, and they're pushing some of the investment into 2019 for their [P&L] reasons. So there's not one specific thing that I can put my finger on.

Alex Henderson

So given the slower pace in the back half of '18, are you also expecting a much slower pace to start '19? I mean is this going to take six to nine, 12 months to reaccelerate or should we be thinking that this is just a back half of '18 phenomenon that is temporary, by the end of ‘19, we'd be back on track?

Yaron Ravkaie

It's a tricky question. The real answer is, I don't know, to fully forecast it, okay? What I expect in the near-term is, I do expect some of the things that got pushed out to 2019, to materialize in 2019. So they will drive numbers in 2019. But I don't know how to assess let’s say the pace of 2019 overall. I'm not sure if I can give any accurate tempo now. I think what we need to do is continue to wait. We need to go through our planning stage, and also continue to follow on this. It can go -- in my mind at this stage it can go both ways. We can see some slowness, but we can see also some pent-up demand. I think that’s because of the things that get pushed out.

Alex Henderson

So is it fair to say that you don't see any change in the competitive landscape, you're not losing customers, as a competitive basis, there's no price pressure per se as a result of somebody dropping their pants for -- to win business? Or any of the network equipment providers that are larger 5G scale players winning business because of bundling or anything of that sort?

Yaron Ravkaie

No, look at the end, I don't think anything changed due to competitive landscape. The price pressure is there from day one. We have disruptive technology which is a 100% virtualized. So we are able to cope better with competitive pricing in the entire industry and this is not new, this has been going on forever and for sure for the last three years. Our big competitor NetScout, we don't see them winning any new big logos and any virtual transformation projects and I’m closely getting inputs from the customers there because they're in -- their legacies are installed in many places. So I don't think anything changed there. I'm sure they do their investment, will do their investment but we have -- AT&T is propelling us forward. I think the fact that AT&T is way ahead in their transformation plans compared to other transformation plan. On one hand it's not a great thing to have in the industry because ideally we would see more transformations coming and maturing. But from a competitive landscape, it's the holy grail of implementations. Whoever is there under virtual stack, is gaining all this expertise, all the innovation that needs to roll out, including all the real world expertise of all the issues that you face when -- primarily when you need to scale these mega implementations and we're gaining it. And the feedback that I'm getting from existing customers and potential customers is very strong, that they're eager for this expertise because they're facing -- they're either sitting on the bench or facing all these challenges that I'm talking about. And we're taking a position and we've taken that. Our job is to help them in the transformation because in our area, because we're participating in this very important AT&T transformation, this is how I think it's all -- it all fits together.

Alex Henderson

So, one more question if I could. If we look at the pipeline of customers that you're working with the proof of concepts, the testing in the labs, all of that type of stuff, has your pipeline increased? Is it more robust or has it also seen some slowing of the build around the pace of activity?

Yaron Ravkaie

So I’ll be -- I'll talk a little bit about it. I think overall, it's staying the same, okay? It's getting a little bit -- and I don't want to use the word a little bit but it's getting some weakness because the sales cycle is being -- it’s longer, okay than faster, okay?

On the flip side, as some opportunities are experiencing a longer sales cycle, hence, they're getting pushed out, et cetera, we're getting new opportunities in the pipeline. And areas where we dropped things in the pipeline are primarily legacy areas, which are less strategic. We do have in our plan and I think I've talked about it in the past and I -- in some of the quarters I do talk about it, we do have revenue from legacy which is customers are still buying it the old fashion ways in appliance. In that industry there is -- if it's like a competitive bid, there is a lot of price pressure in that area, we don't have a huge differentiator when they're only looking at equipment. We do have a big differentiator if they’re future proofing their decisions but not all of them are looking at it that way. And once in a while we do lose an opportunity because it's a mature market.

So those of -- this -- and so, one or two like us disappears. But overall, I would say that -- and want to be a little bit careful so the optics won't be misleading. But I would say that we have solid opportunities in the pipeline, and we continue to strengthen it and it's moving to a positive direction. But this is coupled with a longer sales cycle, which will affect the pace that we can turn these things into POs and revenue.

Alex Henderson

So if I were to paraphrase what you said, you've lost a little bit of a momentum in some of the legacy stuff which nobody really cares about, but does impact the numbers a bit?

Yaron Ravkaie

Yes.

Alex Henderson

You've seen some acceleration in the number of proof of concepts or other trial activities, but the timeline for closing deals is stretched a little bit, so there's kind of three factors?

Yaron Ravkaie

Yes, yes.

Alex Henderson

Alright. And I have …

Yaron Ravkaie

Again, Alex -- and Alex, maybe just to reemphasize on the competitive landscape and on the situation with the engagement of customers, we continue to get very strong positive feedback from all the customers. This is why we're confident that the direction is okay, even though it's taking more time.

Alex Henderson

The last piece that I don't think you addressed was, have you seen any bundling impact? 5G, that are bundled?

Yaron Ravkaie

So the only ones that can really -- look -- and the only ones that can really bundle some stuff of the mix, so they can come, so like a company like Ericsson or Nokia, or Huawei can come in and say, okay, I'm giving you 5G, I’ll give you the assurance for it. Most of them don't have robust probe-based assurance. So it might -- they might bundle some stuff and might cause customers to evaluate what type of assurance they want to deploy, things like that. But it’s not a direct competition with us.

Alex Henderson

Yes. But have you seen it impacting your business is the question?

Yaron Ravkaie

It’s been impacting our business always, okay? So it’s not something new, I would say. When they move to LTE, they bundle; when they move to VoLTE, they bundle. So every time that the -- some of these companies, they encounter purchasing -- their own purchasing decision, so a communication service provider wants to buy something from them, they usually try to push something. And in some cases, they do bundle something, even though it’s not a 100% in our space, they do bundle something. And it does cause in our industry not only for RADCOM, I think in our industry in general it does cause the communication service provider to evaluate. But I don’t see a new trend, okay, there.

Alex Henderson

So the new trend would be that 5G bundling might have an impact on your business and there’s no change in that is what you’re saying?

Yaron Ravkaie

Yes. It’s an expected impact, yes.

Alex Henderson

Okay, great. Thank you.

The next question is from Josh Goldberg of G2 Investment Partners. Please go ahead. Josh, please go ahead. The next question is from [Guy Bensimon] of Globe. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. I want to ask, what about the -- what is going since last September in Philippine, any news about that?

Yaron Ravkaie

Some blog talking about a typhoon?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Yaron Ravkaie

Yes. So there’s no -- I think it’s now safe to say that we weren’t impacted from any of that. And I think I mentioned on the previous call that we weren’t impacted, I was a little cautious, if somebody knows like in the Philippines something that I don’t know but there is zero impact.

Unidentified Analyst

So you’re reducing the revenues, just -- like what is main reason, again?

Yaron Ravkaie

The reason for us why we’re reducing the guidance?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Yaron Ravkaie

It’s the pace of transition of customers to NFV is slower than we expected.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

