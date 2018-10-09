It's Time To Buy Emerging Markets

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, the thesis for buying the U.S. stock market over international equities has been that the financial system and the economy in the U.S. are stronger than any other region in the world. We believe that even today it is still true that the U.S. is better than the rest of the world and will likely continue to be. However, after an unbelievable stock market rally, we have gotten to a point where we are paying higher for U.S. equities on virtually all metrics compared to emerging markets. The relative value is compelling and is why we have started buying emerging markets with the Vanguard Emerging Markets Index ETF (VWO).

The Relative Value is Compelling

Over the past decade, the story behind buying The U.S. market has been compelling. After the financial crisis, the U.S. government saved the financial system and instituted policies that strengthened the banks and large financial institutions which have made financial crises less likely in the future. Since the crisis, the U.S. economy has generally grown rapidly and more consistently than other parts of the world although as a developed economy it will not be able to grow as fast as emerging economies over the long run. As a value investment firm, we believe that investors in most parts of the economic cycle end up overpaying for growth. This is why emerging markets have been volatile over the past decade, because when the market was rising investors overpaid for growth. Now the difference in valuation is compelling with investors paying less for assets, growth, and earnings in emerging markets than in the U.S. market. As per the chart below we are comparing the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF to the Vanguard Emerging Markets Index ETF. In the U.S. over the long term, the average price to earnings ratio has been right around 15 times. We think similar trends will play out in emerging markets over the long term so when we can buy EM stocks for 13 times earnings, we believe that is generally a great buy especially when compared to the U.S. market at 21 times. Lastly, with earnings growth of 13% for emerging markets compared to 8% for the U.S., we think investing in emerging markets will likely be the better investment for the next decade.

Characteristics as of 08/31/2018 FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Total Stock Market ETF Number of stocks 4658 3656 Median market cap $18.0 billion $71.0 billion Price/earnings ratio 13.3x 21.1x Price/book ratio 1.8x 3.1x Return on equity 16.50% 14.90% Earnings growth rate 13.40% 8.30%

Source: Vanguard.com

The risk of a rising U.S. Dollar

As with any investment thesis, if something looks too good to be true, it means it probably is. It is likely that a big detail is being missed. In the case of emerging markets, the analyst community has generally been all over the issue of emerging markets dollar-denominated debt. As Ray Dalio has outlined in his newest book Understanding Big Debt Crises, countries get into trouble when they borrow in currencies other than their own. In the U.S. the central bank is independent but looking out for the economic growth and stability of the U.S. not necessarily factoring in the rest of the world to as large of an extent. So when the U.S. economy needs a rate hike it will likely happen even if other countries have exposure to the dollar. As the federal reserve has raised rates consistently over the past couple of years and is likely to continue at least through 2019. Over this period of time, emerging market governments and countries will have roughly $700 billion in dollar-denominated debt that is coming due. The breakdown is $200 billion for the remainder of 2018 (as of 08/30) and $500 billion for 2019. The entities who borrowed with either have to pay back the loans or refinance at likely less favorable rates. To be fair, this is not the first issue with emerging markets and currency fluctuation which is why we have seen many entities use derivatives to hedge their dollar exposure at least for a period. It is likely that there will still be impacts related to the degree of interest rate changes and the strength of the dollar going forward. In our view, the relatively low valuations provide a margin of safety for any currency noise.

Source: Business Insider

Why Vanguard and FTSE vs. MSCI

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Index ETF uses the FTSE Emerging Markets index while many other products use MSCI as the benchmark. Some investors prefer MSCI as an index provider so please keep that in mind. In our view, we believe that the ownership structure and client focus at Vanguard is superior to other companies who have shareholders to pay. Which is why we overlook their choice of FTSE compared to MSCI as an index provider as we believe in the long term our Vanguard index holdings will do better than they would with other firms who are focused on extracting profit from clients. We recommend that investors use the many options to avoid paying transaction fees as Vanguard and other platforms like Robinhood and Etrade charge no fees to buy these ETFs and some mutual funds.

Conclusion

The relative value is compelling and is why we have started buying emerging markets with the Vanguard Emerging Markets Index ETF (VWO). For those who prefer mutual funds, there are mutual fund share classes of these products which can be bought from Vanguard directly or on many other brokerage platforms. With the underlying holdings of (VWO) trading at 13 x earnings with an estimated 13.3% annual growth rate and 1.8x book value, we think investors will do very well over the next 5-10 years by investing in emerging markets through (VWO). The growth prospects for emerging markets are much better than in the U.S. and valuation gives investors a cheap entry point. We recommend investors start building a position for the intermediate to long-term in (NYSEARCA:VWO) at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.