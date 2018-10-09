Consolidation Is Paramount To A Sustained Recovery: The Case Of Noble Corporation

Consolidation in this sector is seen as an elegant solution. By creating fewer players in the offshore drilling sector, the rig oversupply will probably be easier to manage.

Investment Thesis

Noble Corporation (NE) is one of the better well-managed offshore drillers that have survived an exceptional industry dry spell lasting several years, without being forced to restructure its debt and go through a restructuring under a damaging chapter 11. Many other offshore drillers were not so lucky in this sector. The losers list is quite long, from Seadrill (SDRL) to Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ).

The market is now discussing a nascent offshore drilling recovery which is still very slow to materialize despite multi-year high oil prices which encouraged analysts and investors to bet again on this battered industry hoping that bullish oil prices will trigger a significant increase in contracting activity and subsequently increase revenues and profit.

Since April 2018, NE has nearly doubled from well below $4 per share to now a close of $7.17. Hopefully, the momentum is strong enough to propel the stock even higher.

So far, the recovery which triggered this wave of investor optimism has not produced the financial effects expected and will not provide any positive effects for another few quarters at best.

Most of the offshore drillers that I follow are still experiencing a strong backlog erosion, and it's evident that the jack-ups' recovery has not been followed by a floaters' recovery yet.

Hence, as a savvy investor, it's crucial to understand what's going on and apply a trading/investing strategy that can produce a well-deserved profit. To be successful at investing, it means an ability to comprehend the underlying industry mechanisms, but also, more importantly, to apply those mechanisms to increase your wealth. I have seen many investors excelling at the research level but failing miserably at producing a constant and substantial gain due to a lack of adequate strategy.

To be able to understand the subtle relationship between oil prices and oil services like Noble we must conceive a chain of events that fully explains what's happening now. This strategy requires, of course, some confidence in the long-term offshore industry that translates to holding a long-term position, but at the same time, you must trade about 30% of your position to use the short-term ups and downs to profit regularly and manage a decent long-term average position.

Market Analysis

The news yesterday about Ensco (ESV) acquiring Rowan Companies (RDC) in a deal valued at $2.38 billion is an important step which demands a thorough analysis to justify this transaction and to determine its signification for the Offshore Drilling Industry in general.

The crucial element which was offered by WoodMac can be resumed by this simple sentence below:

[C]onsolidation among drillers is paramount to a recovery.

What does it mean?

Since early 2017, the Offshore Drilling Industry experienced a tepid recovery mostly confined in the jack-ups' segment and a couple of distinct locations such as the North Sea harsh-environment region and the Middle East.

However, the floaters' segment is still lagging behind, and only the SemiSubmersibles Harsh-Environment in the North Sea has shown some encouraging signs until now.

The fundamental issue is that this nascent recovery comes with low contract durations negotiated at dismal daily rates barely above the breakeven threshold. The main reason is that the industry is suffering from an endemic rig oversupply that seems impossible to solve without taking drastic measures.

Furthermore, with higher oil prices and a significant increase in tendering activity, many offshore drillers are more reticent to retire costly rigs and start to re-activate them instead.

Consolidation in this sector is seen as an elegant solution. By creating fewer players in the offshore drilling sector, the rig oversupply will probably be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration in rig attrition. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster with a significant reduction of potential "players" which means less competition.

Consolidation: Noble is probably next

Noble presents a versatile fleet well adapted to the market. With a backlog of ~2.5 billion, of which 40.3% represents the jack-up contribution.

Ms. Julie J. Robertson, chairman, president, and CEO, noted:

With our premium jack-up rig fleet fully committed through late 2018, and further evidence of rising jack-up demand into 2019, we remain focused on growth opportunities that reinforce our competitive position.

Contract backlog at the end of September 2018 (estimated by Fun Trading)

Important Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the daily rate for a few contracts, and the deal with Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive a 15% bonus (thus, use these numbers above with caution).

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Noble Corp. Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Active rigs 21 6 1 14 Idle or stacked 5 2 3 0 Total 26 8 4 14

The question is not if, but when, in my opinion. Two probable negatives when it comes to Noble which delayed a merger with another offshore driller such as Diamond Offshore (DO) are:

1 - The net debt which is approximately $3.53 billion after the recent acquisition of the jack-up Noble Johnny Whitstine that I covered here.

2 - An ongoing dispute with Paragon Offshore (Now part of Borr Drilling).

Technical Analysis

NE is now forming a rising channel pattern with line resistance at $7.10-7.30 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position and take profit) and line support at $5.80 (I recommend cautious accumulation at this level depending on the future price of oil). The line resistance above is quite strong, and we can see that NE is bouncing back regularly after reaching resistance for quite a few trading days already.

Ascending Channel patterns are considered bullish for the long term, and we should expect a decisive breakout on the positive side at one point. Any news regarding a possible merger could create an opportunity for NE to re-test $8.25.

