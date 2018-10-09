Fevertree: Is The Panic Selling Warranted?

On Sunday 7th, October, Ian Cowie, a well-respected financial columnist of the Sunday Times wrote an article explaining that he had sold half of his shares in Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF) at a price of £36.52. The reason for the sale? Apparently to purchase a seaside cottage. Certainly not bad timing anyway.



The news caused panic among shareholders. By Monday's close, the shares tanked, leaving the stock down more than 10% for the day. He made a handsome profit after first purchasing shares in the company in 2015 for only £2.11.

Today's steep decline is a continuation from the retreat from a high of £41.20 in mid September. Profit-taking was expected at some point as the shares had surged after the last earnings report, taking the trailing P/E beyond 100.

The founders, Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow, also loaded off another £103m worth of shares "due to significant institutional investor demand".

These pressures have been forcing the shares down to where they now lie just shy of £29 per share.

How are the shares valued now?

Fevertree's shares have always looked rather expensive, commanding a P/E ratio ranging between 50 and 100. What might seem an irrational price tag makes much more sense, considering the growth the company has promised and ultimately delivered. From FY13 to FY17, the company has increased operating profit nearly 2,000% while revenue has risen 726%.

By close of today, the company is valued at £3.35b, a 30% discount to the price offered by Mr Market one month prior. If we assume a constant rate of growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the remainder of the financial year as we saw in the first six months (34%), full year P/E ratio falls to the lower end of the range at 54. At a price to earnings ratio of 54, the company still needs to continue with strong growth.

Looking ahead

By region

While growth in the UK is expected to slow, the growth should still remain relatively strong. The renaissance in gin in the UK is far from over as sales have grown 38% year on year in 2018.

The growth in the demand for gin is not a domestic phenomenon. UK exports of gin have increased 19% year on year in the first half of 2018, with notable increases in sales to Australia and the EU. However, this is undoubtedly aided by the stagnantly low British Pound.

As noted in the interim report, an agreement was signed with Grupo Damm to exclusively distribute within Spain. The positive effects of this deal should become clearer by the year end report.

Investors should pay close attention to growth in the USA, which has generally lagged in growth over the past few years compared to other regions. Although growth of gin consumption in the USA is only forecast to grow annually by 3.2% over the next 3 years, the USA remains the largest consumer of gin globally.

Furthermore, Fevertree opened its USA headquarters in June to move to wholly-owned operations from previously having an agreement with importer 'Brands of Britain'. In addition, since the preparation of the interim results, Fevertree signed an exclusivity agreement with the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

Investors will also be looking to see how the continued release of alternative mixers to the classic 'Indian Tonic' fare with the dark spirits market. This is one area where the USA might provide a well sought after boost in sales.

The Board has tried to increase investor confidence stating that it anticipates that full year results will be "comfortably ahead of its expectations".

The balance sheet

Investors should also expect to see a significant increase in cash balances over the next 6 months. The company ended the first six months of the year with only a small increase in cash as inventories built up sharply, increasing 80% from the previous year. This was in anticipation of increased demand over the rest of the summer. Management noted,

We expect working capital and operating cash flow conversion to return to levels seen historically as we progress through the second half of 2018.

The increased cash position will further solidify the ability of the company to maintain growth and the rapidly expanding dividend, which has already been increased by 40% in 2018.

A Fevertree takeover?

There have been many rumours over the past couple of years that Fevertree will be subject to a takeover. Anticipated companies have included Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Unilever (UL).

Although these rumours have ultimately not crystalised, the proposition that a takeover is likely is not without merit.

Fevertree has officially overtaken sales of Schweppes (owned by Coca-Cola) in the UK off-trade market in spite of a major advertising campaign and the release of a 'premium' bottle.

Pepsi was seen as a potential suitor as a rival to Schweppes. This case has strengthened ever since the company sold its stake in Fevertree rival Britvic (BTCVF) last year, although a licensing deal is still in place between the two companies for Britvic to sell Pepsi max in the UK.

Unilever was put in the spotlight due the appointment of Kevin Havelock as non-executive director to the Fevertree board. Havelock is Unilever's global president of Refreshment.

The recent share price decline will no doubt create chatter of the increased chance of a takeover.

In summary

The 30% drop in share price of Fevertree shares over the past month from their September high may put fear into the minds of current investors, particularly when a journalist's article can cause the share price to drop over 10% in a single day. However, large drops on what is essentially not material news generally create opportunities.

However, long-term investors should have been aware of the frothy valuation, which I believe has now to some extent dissipated. If the company can solidify its market position both in the UK and abroad and continue providing earnings growth in the range of 20-40% over the next couple of years, today's valuation does not look unreasonable for any long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.