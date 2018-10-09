Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Adamas GOCOVRI Shows Positive Effect, Affimed Down On Clinical Hold

Adamas Pharma's GOCOVRI shows long-term treatment effect in late-stage Parkinson's study

Adamas Pharma (ADMS) has had a bad few months lately, with 3 reported deaths in GOCOVRI patients, looming competition from a similar drug, payer issues and problem with pricing. While the 3 deaths were probably unrelated and rather normal in this highly sick patient population, and the other drug is probably not a direct competition and not as good as GOCOVRI in certain aspects, such excuses have not helped the stock. It has continued to slide all the way to 52-week lows from its mid-February highs.

So the current good news, referred to in the subtitle above, comes as a breather for the company. The news is significant and goes towards demonstrating, once again, that GOCOVRI is not just another reformulation of amantadine, but one that truly works, even when compared to related formulations. Here's a relevant quote from the release:

"The treatment benefit was observed in all subgroups, including those who switched to GOCOVRI from placebo or amantadine immediate release and those with uncontrollable dyskinesia after treatment with deep brain stimulation."

One problem we have always had with GOCOVRI was that its pivotal trial had only placebo in the control arm while generic amantadine was readily available and should have been the real control. So, these results bolster previously reported secondary endpoint measures that had shown GOCOVRI doing well against generic amantadine. That amantadine is, of course, immediate release, and here there's clear treatment benefit observed against patients taking amantadine IR.

In this trial, an open label, two-year study called EASE LID 2, GOCOVRI was evaluated in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients with levodipa-induced dyskinesia. The drug managed a 35% reduction in dyskinesia and OFF period from baseline at week 8. Not only that, the treatment effect was maintained for over 100 weeks across GOCOVRI-naive subgroups. Even better, these patients were able to increase or maintain levodopa dosage without progression in dyskinesia. Indeed, 30% patients were able to increase their doses by an average of ~300 mg/day.

These results will certainly put some needed momentum on sales of GOCOVRI, which has not been all that satisfactory so far. In March, we valued the stock at about $73. In the US alone, almost 200,000 PD patients exist, about half of them with potential LID. So that is a major market, and we assumed potential commercial opportunity to be $4.75bn. Even at a modest 30% share at peak, this could be a potential blockbuster drug in the making.

In a setback for Affimed (AFMD), the company suspended these blood cancer studies of its AFM11 drug candidate. The cause was a set of three SAEs, a single death in ALL and two life-threatening AEs in NHL. These were patients receiving the highest dose, and represent approximately 10% of the total patient population.

TPT collaborator Zach Hartman is going to cover this news today, and I really don’t have much to add except that I differ in my approach to AFMD after this news. It’s just a question of the glass being half full or half empty, really. I think that with cash that will last a mere 5 quarters, and with this setback in a program a) which is similar to some of its other programs in terms of MOA, and b) a similar if not as poor AE profile in a competing drug from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) (that has been approved), I think that together these 3 considerations make me quite wary of an investment in AFMD even if it goes down today.

Yes, 25% may or may not be an overreaction, and a quick profit can usually be made with stocks that go down like this but can bounce back because they have something else to hold on to. However, I would not hold this beyond the quick short-term profit and exit.

