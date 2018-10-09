Will CBD Save New Age Beverages After Its 400% Gain?

New Age Beverages (NBEV) was the type of company that you probably will never come to know...until it announces that it is getting into cannabis. Sound familiar? During Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) heydays, there was a Nasdaq-listed company called Long Island Iced Tea who decided one day to get into the crypto business and to change its name to "Long Blockchain". We all know how it ended: the stock price surged at first but later came crashing down which ultimately led to the delisting of the stock. As someone from Bloomberg once wrote, if Long Island Iced Tea had waited a few more months they would have been in a perfect position to pivot towards cannabis and potentially be more successful. But don't worry, New Age Beverages is here to do what Long Island has failed to do.

Situation Overview

New Age Beverages has been trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets (the venture market) for a few years and its shares just saw the biggest jump in its history recently when the company announced that it is getting into CBD-infused drinks. On September 19, 2018, the company put out a press release that says it is planning to unveil its line of CBD products at The North American Convenience Store Show on October 8 in Las Vegas. The company announced that after conducting testings in its home market in Colorado, its product development team was able to fine-tune the formula and taste to the point where it is comfortable unveiling these products to its distribution partners now. The stock was trading at $1.59 before the news and it has been surging to trade at $8.47 as of last Friday.

Part of the reason why speculators have piled into New Age is the expectation that larger players like Cola-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) could be interested in acquiring the company as an entry point for the CBD beverage market. We have written previously on similar situations such as David's Tea (DTEA) in "DAVIDs TEA: Latest Victim Of The Current Cannabis Frenzy" where the CEO even said that it has been approached by several large cannabis producers but denied any immediate plans to get into the space. The difference here is that New Age is actually trying to get into CBD and the extreme price movements have been mostly fueled by their announcement to launch CBD products.

CBD Drinks?

We think the underlying business of New Age Beverages is actually a solid small business with strong growth since the current management took over in 2015. The company has acquired several beverage brands in the past:

Acquired Xing in 2016 for $20 million

Acquired Maverick Brands in 2017 for $11 million

Acquired Marley in 2017 with 3 million shares plus additional earn-outs

The company also achieved impressive revenue growth through the acquisitions and improvement it made to assets acquired. The company is showing some real potential in its growth plan as EBITDA reached positive territory and gross margin continues to climb. We would seriously be liking this stock based on its historical performance and management's ability to drive significant value creation from M&A activities.

(Investor Presentation)

However, the company seems to have found an even faster way to achieve growth. The company announced this month that it is planning to debut its line of CBD drinks at The North American Convenience Store Show in October. The stock has been on steroids since as speculators pump the stock to eye-popping levels. The stock has gained more than 400% since the announcement but we think investors should stay away from this stock for three reasons.

First and foremost, it is too late. The speculators and day traders have already made a ton of money pumping this stock and one day they will decide to take profit and leave. When that happens, the stock will most likely fall back to earth as we have seen in so many other cases. We think New Age has a legitimate business and has lots of potential with its health-focused beverage products, but the recent rally is just pure speculation and is not reflective of any fundamental developments. Investors that are getting into this stock now risk becoming bagholders when the tide turns.

Secondly, the products have not been unveiled and no orders have been placed by retailers. CBD drinks have been around for years and many small companies have already been selling them for several years now. In states that legalized marijuana in the last few years, CBD drinks have been rumored to be a slower selling product category based on anecdotal evidence. We think part of the reason is that people looking for a buzz won't be thrilled after consuming CBD drinks. CBD is a totally different animal than THC and you should read more about them in one of our recent posts here.

Lastly, let us really think about the timing and impact of CBD products on New Age's future earnings. Despite the success in growing its revenue and improving profitability, New Age remains a small beverage distributor that has a small market share in the U.S. There will also be significant competition from players such as Coco-Cola (KO) who is reportedly talking to several Canadian licensed producers such as Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF). New Age has 49 million shares outstanding, which means that its market capitalization has gained almost $350 million since their CBD announcement. Is this opportunity worth $350 million before it is even launched? We doubt it and think the market has gotten ahead of themselves in this case. New Age also seems to agree as the firm hastened to launch a $50 million offering of common shares. Although inconclusive, we think companies rushing to cash in after share price surges usually signals a lack of confidence and an opportunistic mindset. It is perhaps the right thing to do for the company by management but it also gives warning to investors to be cautious at current prices.

It is also worth mentioning that the stock is trading at a market value of $415 million, which implies an 80x EV / 2017 EBITDA (with minimal debt). Given the cannabis drinks aren’t expected to generate any revenue anytime soon, the multiple seems very high and speculative.

Putting Everything Together

All in all, we think the announcement of New Age Beverages to get into CBD drinks is a plausible and rational move given the company's portfolio of health-oriented beverage brands. However, the current cannabis frenzy has pushed its share price to unfathomable levels and investors should not get into the stock now. Any upside is vastly overstated, in our opinion, and the stock has become a playground for day traders. Investors looking for CBD plays should also look at stocks that have more solid fundamentals such as Aurora and Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF). Aurora was reported to be in talks with Coke regarding a partnership in developing CBD drinks and Hexo just inked a JV deal with Molson (TAP) to develop cannabis drinks (although most likely THC drinks). Canopy (CGC) also has a close relationship with Constellation (STZ). In closing, we think New Age Beverages is trading on unrealistic expectations and investors should avoid it until the current mania fades before reassessing the value proposition of its CBD strategy.

