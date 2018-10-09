Stock Peaks And Gold

Hypothesis: Leading indicators are essential for us to stay a step ahead of the stock market to safeguard capital.

Introduction

This update is an attempt to clarify the negative effects of rising interest rates and oil price, which add higher costs to companies. There are signs that the positive main drivers for the stock market such as increasing earnings and stock buybacks are slowing down. Some of the leading indicators in this article suggest that the stock market is in a topping process.

*This article was written on Oct. 3, 2018.

Dollar Value Analysis

The US Dollar Index (UUP) is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.

The dollar value of an asset is simply the product of the asset with UUP. The following analysis on the dollar value is new research on a subject that I started 2 years ago.

Every US asset that is denominated in USD should apply the dollar value analysis to reflect the true value of the asset, so that comparisons of different assets become more meaningful when the value of the dollar is included.

Updated charts in this article are used to track the trends of various dollar value assets, which are labeled as sources by Paul Wong or PKW.

Debt And Interest Rates

Global debts are so high that as interest rates accelerate higher, debtors are feeling the pain. Depending on the amount of liquidity being withdrawn from central banks, interest rates will rise further. An estimation of the magnitude of rising interest rates is as follows.

Since 2016, a 2% or 6-fold increase in LIBOR (0.3 to 2.3%) on $250T of global debt means:

$250T x 2% = $5.0T, or $2.5T added interest per year.

A simple comparison with the global stock market in generating income,

$90T x 5.0% (PE 20) = $4.5T per year.

In $T, added interest/earnings 2.5/4.5 = 55%, which is substantial.

Higher debt service will slow consumer spending, which in turn will reduce revenues and earnings for companies.

Surge 3 is happening as shown in the chart below, which tracks the 3-month LIBOR with the Fed Fund Rate hikes since June 2016. The May to August 2018 LIBOR downward trend was broken before last week’s Fed rate hike.

Inflation And Financial Markets

The vicious cycle of liquidity contraction initiated by central banks is well underway, as witnessed by the recent corrections in the emerging stock and bond markets. Failures of zombie companies will accelerate with higher debt repayments. Deleveraging, reduction of debt and credit, will be the common theme for consumers and companies going forward globally.

The above illustrates the creation and then destruction of financial asset bubbles due to the actions of the Fed.

The recent rise in interest rates and oil prices will exert more pressure on the stock market, as evident on the rise of interest rate and oil before the last correction on January 26, except this time both items are even higher now. They also will drive inflation up further than the past few years.

Oil price has risen strongly since the June low. Despite all the disagreements among the members, OPEC is happy with Brent oil above $80. After 3 years, OPEC is in control of oil price again mostly because of rising global demand. Higher energy expenditures will ignite inflation and put more weight on consumers and businesses.

The chart below illustrates the rotation of bonds, US dollar and stocks, which have an inverse relationship among each other; continual weakness in one may drag the other one down that will eventually boost the next one. As bonds fall, cash or short-term CD are the better assets.

A recent divergence of Russel 2000 vs. Dow 30 is a cause of concern that the small cap stocks are leading the market lower.

The 38-month chart below tracks the performance of the Dollar Index in blue, the S&P 500 (SPY) in orange and dollar S&P 500 (UUP * SPY or $SPY) in beige. $SPY shows the real valuation of the stock market and as an alternative to objectively view the market from a global standpoint. Although $SPY first peaked on January 26, $SPY formed a higher peak on August 31 because of the strength of the dollar since April. $SPY is essentially flat for the past 3 weeks which can be interpreted as being in the topping process.

It appears from the 38-month dollar value analysis chart below that all three pillars of the US financial system have peaked or peaking. Dollar long-term bond (UUP * TLT or $TLT) in gray peaked two years ago, followed by the dollar in light blue 18 months ago. Although there is a counter-trend rally this past 6 months for both the long-term bond and the dollar, they have weakened recently. The purple line also shows that there may be a time offset on the recent peaks of US dollar, bonds and then stocks, similar to the previous stock peak on Jan. 26.

As we approach the mid-term election in November, political uncertainty rises as both parties attack each other. Many issues such as higher budget and current account deficits will be more in focus. Both short-term and long-term interest rates are heading higher after the last Fed rate hike. New increases in interest rates are negative for stocks.

In the chart below, the dollar value pseudo-market ($TLT + $SPY) in dark blue made a new high on August 16 and declines since then. The dollar pseudo-system ($ + $TLT + $SPY) in dark gray confirms the same. In both instances, the dollar value pseudo-market and system lead the pseudo-market and system by 1-4 weeks, which can be helpful to anticipate the next peak for the stock market itself similar to the January 26 stock peak.

The vicious cycle of global financial asset deflation has started with the falling emerging stocks and bonds, which will transmit to the US stock market eventually.

Gold

The 38-month chart below shows gold generally performs well after each rate hike. The same setup is happening again after the Fed hiked on September 26. As long as the dollar remains at the current level, gold is attractive because the price is so low now.

As an alternate to the Fiat monetary system, the suspicion is that gold has been the object of suppression by the major central banks through the operations of the bullion banks. Despite all the rhetoric, many central banks hold gold as a large percentage of their reserves. Amid the hypocrisies lie certain truth that gold is truly valuable as an indispensable part of global monetary system. Many developing countries are accelerating their gold accumulation and reserve percentage, which is a direct indication about their waning confidence in the Fiat system.

Price discovery for gold corresponds with the reduction of paper gold and options, which are the main tools of influence for the bullion banks. Investors need to realize that holding physical gold in vaults instead of electronic instruments will drive gold price higher in due course.

Gold market is global, dollar gold (UUP * GLD or $gold) in brown color means just that. In the 38-month chart below, compared to gold (GLD), $gold which represents the global value for gold is a lot more stable. There appears to be a firm support at the current low level that offers a relatively safe entry point.

Miners

The same 27-month poor stretch of gold is shared by the miners in an amplified manner. Although the support for the miners was broken briefly, there is some price recovery lately which is encouraging. When gold moves up, the miners will follow.

Oil Price And Companies

The outlook towards the end of the year remains optimistic. Mainly because of the geopolitical uncertainties that arise from the Iran sanction, which will create more supply reduction during times of rising demands. A repeat of the rising price action of September to December 2017 seems to be on the horizon again for the rest of 2018.

At price levels above the $55 threshold, earnings will accelerate higher. The next quarterly earnings report will likely surpass the last one as the average oil price is about $1 higher. The oil company index XLE looks to have promising upside. As an update, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) performed admirably these past 3 weeks since my last article.

Conclusion

Stocks are topping as suggested by the leading indicators. Interest rates are surging again together with oil price, which will suppress both bonds and stocks. Inflation will accelerate just in time for heated debates before the election. The upstream oil industry is the best sector from a rising profitability standpoint. Gold and silver have good upsides for being at lows now after the Fed rate hike.

(For discussion purpose only, not intended for any investment advice)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX,XLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.