Micron: Bearish Sentiment Will Prevail In The Short Term

Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) stock has been under pressure recently, as the company’s Q1 outlook disappointed analysts’ and a number of major advisory firms started to downgrade the business. As is the case with other semiconductors, Micron’s business is cyclical, and as a result, investors should always expect the company’s share price to be volatile from time to time.

While we do think that Micron is in good financial health to fund its operations in the long run, in the short term, we expect the bearish sentiment to prevail. However, we don’t think that shorting the stock at the current market price is a good idea, as it has already been depreciating in value for the last couple of months and the margin of safety is too small to justify such an action at the current levels.

If we go through the recent Q4 report, we’ll see that during the last three fiscal months Micron’s revenue was $8.44 billion, up 37.5% Y/Y, while the adjusted gross margin was 61.03%. With record earnings and a P/E of around 4x, it seems that Micron would’ve been a perfect candidate for a long position. However, the outlook that was presented for the upcoming quarter shows that during Q4 Micron was at the peak of its performance. In Q1, the company expects its revenues to be in a range of $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion against the consensus of $8.4 billion, while the earnings per share are expected to be $2.87 to $3.02 in comparison with the analysts’ previous estimates of $3.06.

There are a couple of reasons why Micron showed such a poor outlook and why the overall semiconductors industry will be in a downfall in the upcoming months. First of all, the NAND market is oversupplied, as data shows that the average selling price of NAND Flash will fall by ~10% in the next couple of months. Also, the tariffs that were introduced by the current US administration on Chinese goods also will hurt Micron’s performance in the upcoming months, as it has a number of facilities in China.

In addition, Micron has said that it expects its gross margin to fall by 50 to 100 bps to around 57% to 60%. While such a decrease is more than acceptable, considering the current market environment, the questions are surfacing whether the situation will improve in Q2 and Q3. According to TrendForce, NAND Flash prices will continue to fall in the first half of 2019 due to the seasonal headwinds, which means that we could see another poor forecast for the upcoming quarters.

Considering all of this, we’ve decided to create a DCF model in order to find out the current fair value of Micron. Since we don’t know what will happen with the semiconductors industry and the overall market in 2019, we’ve decided to make a conservative analysis, which includes the possibility of an upside and a downside. The weighted average cost of capital in our model is 12%.

When we consolidated all the necessary data, our DCF model showed the fair value of Micron to be $50.23 per share, which represents an upside of around 15% from the current market price.

After that, we’ve compared Micron to its peers, which could be seen at the table below:

The comparable analysis that we’ve made showed us that Micron’s fair value is $33.99 per share. However, when we added the results of the DCF model into the picture, we have come to a conclusion that Micron’s final fair value is $42.11 per share, which represents a tiny downside to the current market price.

The ugly truth in all of this is that semiconductors are a cyclical business and currently it’s on a downside. After the numerous announcements of a poor outlook, we could safely assume that the semiconductors industry has entered a bear market. Because of it, Micron is expected to trade in a depressed territory in the upcoming couple of months, as the stock already is fairly valued, while the industry continues to break new lows.

In the long run, there are a number of catalysts that could improve the situation. In the last quarter, Micron managed to reduce the cost of NAND, which will help the company to improve its margins, when the demand for NAND will start to increase later on. In addition, Micron is now the leader of the enterprise SATA SSDs market and with the record sales growth, SSDs are one of the few products inside the company’s portfolio that have the potential to continue to grow in upcoming quarters. Also, we should not forget that Samsung (OTC: SSNLF), as the leader of DRAM market, might be interested in keeping the prices of DRAM high in order to inflict more monetary damages to its major competitor in the phone market Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which doesn’t have access to its own memory supply, thereby opening an opportunity for Micron to increase its market share by luring in Samsung’s competitors.

However, the major problem in all of this is that it’s hard to predict when the overall semiconductors market will stabilize and reverse the current downside trend. Because of it, we’re not a buyer nor a seller of Micron at the current market price, as we believe that there are a number of better opportunities on the market with much less uncertainty in comparison to the companies from the semiconductors industry.

