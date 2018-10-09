Pyxus: Will This Tobacco Stock's Pivot Into Cannabis Succeed?

Investors should stay away from this stock for now because it is most likely overvalued and overbought at this point.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

Pyxus International (PYX) was previously known as Alliance One and the stock has been experiencing the "cannabis effect", a term we like to use for describing when a non-cannabis company announces initiates related to cannabis and its share price appreciates significantly as a result. Pyxus has joined a group of similar stocks including David's Tea (DTEA), India Globalization Capital (IGC), New Age Beverages (NBEV) and many others. Pyxus at least has a tangible tobacco business but its cannabis plan remains risky and could potentially be far less profitable than it expects. The share price gains so far are unsustainable and investors should understand the risks involved in getting into this name now. However, given that the stock only has 9 million shares outstanding and the hype around its cannabis transformation, we think short-term investors could potentially push its share price to unfathomable levels, similar to what happened to Tilray (TLRY).

Recent Article on Seeking Alpha

There was an article last week on Seeking Alpha that attempted at analyzing Pyxus' existing tobacco business and cannabis plans quantitatively. The author concluded that the shares could be worth 5x to 16x. We agree with the author that Pyxus has an inexpensive valuation but we disagree on the potential and risks of its cannabis plan. As we will illustrate below, the biggest disagreement between us comes from our understanding of Canadian cannabis and U.S. industrial hemp industries. The author took everything that management said on face value, which is bound to produce spectacular returns on paper. However, our due diligence combined with the track record of Pyxus' tobacco business led us to forecast significant barriers for its cannabis and hemp business plans. We will discuss each of the three areas in details below and conclude why the stock is overbought.

Pyxus vs. Alliance One

It is important to remember that the company remains largely a tobacco processor at this point, despite its ambitions. In its most recent 10-K, the company described itself as:

A 145-year-old agricultural company, Alliance One provides responsibly-produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services to businesses and customers.

We understand the excitement and potential associated with its cannabis plan, which we will address later, we also think investors need to understand the stock they are getting today by investing in Pyxus. Before the name change, the business was called Alliance One and its current business is 97% tobacco. We are not using the word "legacy" here because that's simply not true. The company still relies heavily on tobacco which made up 97% of the 2017 EBITDA. The tobacco business has no growth and faces headwinds including a shrinking consumer base and declining tobacco volumes worldwide.

(Investor Presentation)

The lack of growth for the underlying tobacco business is best illustrated by the chart below which shows that Pyxus' revenue has not grown since 1996 on nominal terms! If you adjust for inflation, the sales would have declined in real terms. The company had to eliminate its dividends and has not paid a single dividend since 2007. For a stable agricultural business, how come that the business has not generated any revenue growth and has not paid a single dividend to investors in the past 10 years? Net income since 1996 shows a similarly dire picture where the company has clearly struggled.

(source: fairlyvalued.com)

Now that we have established that the tobacco business is a very weak business that has achieved no growth in the past two decades and has no prospect of generating growth in the future. If anything, the tobacco business will continue to struggle given the secular trend of declining tobacco consumption which is bad for Pyxus. Why is important to understand the tobacco business? Because that's the business you are going to own as an investor today. The cannabis business still represents no revenue contribution. Pyxus is by no means a leader in any of the cannabis segment it has identified and frankly, it is a newcomer in all cases. The cannabis market has huge potential but Pyxus is definitely not best-positioned to reap those benefits. Using management projections to value a stock is overly optimistic and investors should clearly understand what they are receiving today.

Pivot Into Cannabis - Canadian Cannabis

Alliance One first got into the cannabis business by acquiring a 75% interest in PEI-based Island Garden and an 80% interest in Ontario-based Goldleaf Pharm. Island Garden is a tiny business with a 1,000 kg supply contract with the PEI government and has announced a $27 million expansion project that will increase its capacity from 1,200 to 18,000 kg per annum. A second phase of the expansion will increase the capacity further to 35,000 kg. Island Garden sells its products under the FIGR brand and the Goldleaf will be rebranded under the FIGR Norfolk brand.

However, if you have been following the cannabis sector as we did, you will soon realize that Island Garden is, in fact, a tiny competitor in a hyper-competitive market. Scale, low cost, and access to capital will be the key success factors in the Canadian cannabis market that is poised to suffer from major oversupply issues in the coming years. Island Garden is probably one of the weakest competitors in Canada out of the dozens or so competitors we have covered so far due to the following reasons:

Lack of scale : its 18,000 kg capacity by Spring 2019 is smaller than most competitors and will result in a higher cost per gram

: its 18,000 kg capacity by Spring 2019 is smaller than most competitors and will result in a higher cost per gram Disadvantageous geography : PEI is a remote province in Canada with a very little population. In fact, it is one of the smallest cannabis markets in Canada with only 0.1 million population as potential consumers.

: PEI is a remote province in Canada with a very little population. In fact, it is one of the smallest cannabis markets in Canada with only 0.1 million population as potential consumers. Lack of distribution : besides being located in the remote area, the producer has not secured any supply deals with any other province besides the meager 1,000 kg per year with PEI.

: besides being located in the remote area, the producer has not secured any supply deals with any other province besides the meager 1,000 kg per year with PEI. Lack of brand and products: the FIGR brand is virtually unknown because it does not even exist in the market now. Hard to imagine how Pyxus is going to market their products without any supply deals and being located far away from the major markets.

Pivot Into Cannabis - U.S. Hemp

Besides its Canadian assets, Pyxus also told investors that they will get into the U.S. hemp industry. We think there is a key concept that investors need to understand in order to fully appreciate the risks here. Growing hemp is a low-margin and low-growth activity. The U.S. is currently going through the legislative process of passing the 2018 Farm Bill which might or might not include the Hemp Farming Bill. If the Farm Bill passes both chambers with the Hemp Farming Bill included, it would result in the wide adoption of hemp cultivation among farmers, potentially creating pricing pressures given the easiness of growing hemp compared to other plants. Pyxus does not currently have any brands or market share in the consumer CBD segment, compared to industry leaders such as Charlotte's Web (OTC:CWBHF) which already controls 14% of the U.S. CBD market. Comparing Pyxus to Charlotte's Web is amateurish and inappropriate because Pyxus has not even entered the market.

Also important to know is that Pyxus has always been a tobacco processor and supplier. The company never owned a brand or created consumer products. What makes one so confident that it would be successful in creating a CBD consumer brand? We think there are significant risks involved in this assumption and a very high discount rate is warranted if one were to value this business. We think the company has no clear advantages in hemp production compared to the thousands of farmers out there. Pyxus has no scale, no prior experience growing hemp on an industrial level, and has never sold hemp-derived CBD products in the market. We actually think the hemp business of Pyxus is likely to become an undifferentiated low-margin agriculture business that resembles its existing tobacco business. Again, not a very convincing strategy given the company's track record.

(Investor Presentation)

Lastly, it is useful to take a look at how the market is valuing industrial hemp assets. Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) announced that it has acquired Agropro UAB and Borela UAB, the largest hemp producer, processor, and distributor in Europe for C$8 million. Agropro operates 4,000 acres of hemp cultivation under contract and has a potential yield of over 1 million kg. If Pyxus fails to build a consumer-centric CBD retail brand, its industrial hemp operation will worth far less than C$8 million based on the most recent public transaction. Indeed, Pyxys has no experience building consumer brands as it has been a tobacco leaf supplier for 145 years!

Recent Trading

Pyxus announced its Canadian cannabis acquisition on February 9, 2018, and the closing share price on the prior date was $13.00 per share. The shares jumped to ~$30 in the following months before the hype died down and shares traded back down to below $15 by July. Recently, the stock has once again become targeted by short-term traders. For example, trading volume on Monday exceeded 10 million shares, more than the entire float of Pyxus! Sounds familiar? Yes, we have been making similar observations on Tilray when it shot up to $300 just a few weeks ago. Since February, Pyxus share price has gained more than 180% or $25 per share, implying $225 million of market value created based on 9 million shares outstanding. The madness has not subdued at the time of this writing.

Peer Comparison and Valuation

We think it is extremely important to take a look at Pyxus' closest peer, Universal Corp (UVV), which is another global leaf tobacco supplier that together with Alliance One controls almost 70% of the global tobacco leaf market. Based on Universal's share price $66.33 and 25 million shares outstanding its market value comes out at $1.66 billion. After adding its net debt of $187 million, the enterprise value of Universal is $1.85 billion. Based on LTM EBITDA of $218 million, Universal currently trades at 8.5x EV / LTM EBITDA. On the other hand, Pyxus has roughly $1 billion in debt which means that the enterprise value based on the current market cap of $346 million comes out to be around $1.35 billion, which implies EV / LTM EBITDA multiple of 7.5x based on $179 million of LTM EBITDA.

So even after the monstrous run on Pyxus share price, the valuation gap between both companies still existed. We think the valuation between the two companies existed mainly due to the heavy debt load at Pyxus versus a pristine balance sheet at Universal.

Another reason that the market thinks that Pyxus' tobacco business is a worse business than Universal Leaf can be found in their dividend history. Pyxus has been steadily increasing its dividends for the past 47 years including a massive 36% increase in dividend when it reported reports in March 2018. Pyxus operates a similar tobacco business but had to cut its dividends entirely in 2007 and it has not been able to restate dividends ever since.

(Investor Presentation)

Another Tilray Coming?

Most people have blamed the spectacular rise and fall of Tilray on its small float of 9 million shares. We think there are two reasons why Pyxus could potentially experience a similar sudden rise in its share price.

First of all, Pyxus has an extremely small share base of 9 million shares which means that the public float is even smaller. As of March 2018, the company only registered 5,355 shareholders which means that the shares are widely held among retail investors. If speculators and day traders decide to target the stock, it won't take long for them to create a temporary shortage of available shares on the market.

Secondly, Pyxus has high leverage which skews its valuation and makes multiples look cheaper. With high leverage, a small re-rating in its valuation multiple results in a larger impact on equity value and share price compared to companies without debt. Investors that are assigning a higher valuation to Pyxus because of cannabis will automatically get a fat premium because a small increase in enterprise value translates into a bigger gain on equity value due to the effect of leverage.

(Investor Presentation)

What You Should Do

To summarize our position on Pyxus based on our analysis:

Shares valued cheaply relative to the closest tobacco peer, likely justified by Pyxus' high leverage, no dividends, and lack of growth

Pyxus' Canadian cannabis business has weak competitive positioning and is likely to face difficulties thriving during an oversupplied market due to its small scale, lack of market access, and inconvenient location

Pyxus' U.S. hemp aspiration is still at the experiment stage; competitors already successfully captured large market shares and established brand awareness while Pyxus has no experience building a brand

It is easy to get carried away by the fancy charts and graphs in Pyxus' investor presentation but investors need to maintain a critical perspective. Using management projections always produces fantastic-looking results and huge upsides given the inherent biases. We think investors should evaluate whether a simple pivot toward cannabis deserves a $225 million re-rating in the market. Pyxus has significantly outperformed its closest peer, Universal Corp, even after the latter delivered an impressive 36% dividend increase earlier this year. We are fairly confident that Pyxus' outperformance is mostly attributable to its cannabis announcements and we think investors should stay away from this stock because it is most likely overvalued and overbought at this point. We are open to revisiting our analysis once the company makes tangible progress. If investors are investing without a reason, then what's the difference between Pyx, David's Tea, IGC, and New Age Beverages? We think Pyx is potentially better than those names but not now and not at this price.

