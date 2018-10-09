Market Volatility Bulletin: The Rates Story May Be Overblown Here, As Vol Is Really Picking Up In Tech

VIX9D is all over the place, which could be more a signal of a market on the move rather than a doomsday scenario.

Inflation may matter more than the actual yields on the Treasuries themselves.

There is undeniably more chop in the stock market at present, but much of it looks attributable to formerly hot names and sectors rather than rate-sensitive sectors.

Market Intro

CNBC: 1:38PM

The five-day action shown above for S&P 500 futures (SPY) demonstrates that indeed investors are in fact fretting. Treasury yields make for a reasonable story line, but note that the US10-Yr (IEF) is basically unchanged for the day (a little down: see below).

Over the past five days, sectors that were previously unstoppable are giving some back: think tech (XLK), communications (XLC), consumer discretionary (XLY). Materials (XLB) and industrials (XLI) are having a rough go of it today, but the overall market tone (DIA, QQQ, IWM) seems better characterized by the word "choppy".

CNBC: Friday 9:57 AM

As mentioned, US Treasury yields are down just a touch the day after Columbus Day. While rates are definitely a part of the larger story of stocks perking up, be wary of ascribing all market action to this single narrative.

Thoughts on Volatility

There is a good bit of market consternation at present over the movement in Treasury yields. What is likely more important, however, is the degree to which the general level of prices is growing. Bear in mind that inflation can be measured using a wide variety of metrics, each of which carries its own list of advantages and drawbacks.

The main idea really boils down to how quickly prices are rising. Treasuries should respond to this theme, but it may not do so in lockstep fashion.

Remember back in July '16 when "everybody" knew that the 10-YR UST was going below 1%? I typically don't believe that the positioning of traders tells the story of "dumb money", as I have heard it asserted in the past.

Still, when gaps grow quite wide, it does suggest what consensus believes. And for now, it appears that those who trade in these circles are remarkably bearish on the UST while still reasonably bullish on US stocks.

Notably, the tech and communications sectors have performed poorly over the past month or so. With rate increases in play, one might reasonably guess that rate-sensitive sectors like utilities (XLU) or real estate (XLRE) would be leading the downturn. It may be reasonable, then, to assert that most of the US stock market action over the last week or so has been more a narrative about overheated names giving some back (AMZN) and less about rates.

Term Structure

Steve Peterson shares the important idea that the volatility markets (VXX, UVXY) look to be gearing up for something quite a bit bigger than what we've seen so far. My belief is that the intraday moves have been large enough to loosen up short-term vol measures such as VIX9D, which were previously stuck in a low, tight range.

Vol here is probably overdone given the overall context of the situation (we're 3% off all-time highs for the SPX). But if there is a credible belief that realized volatility is going to get some life breathed into it, then the push higher makes sense, even if traders are not actually gearing up for a doomsday scenario.

I've been checking in throughout the day on the VIX9D, and it's all over the map! In turn, nine-day vol is just responding to significant levels of intraday volatility in the SPX itself.

The intraday volatility has not always corresponded well with close-close volatility, but we're seeing action. It makes sense, then that the VX term structure is in modest backwardation:

VIXCentral.com

The NASDAQ VIX is down a touch from yesterday's close, but still near a three-month high. Again, I interpret this to mean that the actual market may not be as concerned with rates as the mainline narrative would indicate. At least, the effects are not necessarily being experienced where you'd think they would.

This may be good news, as it suggests that the market is just giving some back, and will try to reach a place where equities can regroup, consolidate, and retry for arbitrary milestones such as S&P @ 3000.

Conclusion

