Lowe’s (LOW) has ambitious initiatives to improve its gross and operating margins. These initiatives include: focusing on its core business; improving its inventory management; and simplifying its organizational structure. However, these initiatives may result in operating margin compression in the next few quarters, as the company needs to make necessary investments and take on some restructuring charges. The company’s share price is currently trading at a higher valuation than its historical average.

Lowe’s gross and operating margins in Q2 2018

In Q2 2018, Lowe’s reported strong comparable sales growth rate of 5.7%. This is much higher than the consensus estimate of 3.8% and higher than the 4.5% growth rate in Q2 2017.

The company recorded gross margin of 34.46% in Q2 2018. Its gross margin in Q2 2018 was 25 basis points higher than the gross margin a year ago. In Q2 2018, Lowe’s operating margin compressed by 186 basis points year over year. This margin compression was largely due to its decision to exit its Orchard Supply business (more will be discussed later in the article).

Why we believe Lowe’s is on the right path towards margins expansion

Simplification of its organizational structure

Under the new CEO, Lowe’s is taking steps necessary to simplify its organizational structure. We like this strategy because a simplified organizational structure usually means faster decision-making process and better operating efficiency. Keep in mind that Lowe's is a big organization with over 2,300 stores and over 200,000 full-time employees (and 110,000 part-time employees). Therefore, its initiative to improve its organizational structure should result in better operating efficiency.

We like Lowe’s strategy to simplify its organizational structure. However, investors should keep in mind that this may take at least several quarters to fully realize the benefit. Any simplification will also likely involve one-time expenses.

Exit non-core business: Orchard Supply

In its Q2 2018 conference call, Lowe’s CEO Ellison announced that it would exit its Orchard Supply business, which it acquired in 2013 from Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). Lowe’s Orchard Supply brand has troubled the company and generated $76 million of impairment in 2016. The company plans to close all of Orchard Supply’s 99 stores and 1 distribution facility by the end of the year. We like management’s strategy to exit its non-core business so that they can focus on improving its core business. This should also improve its return on investment capital.

Inventory management

Lowe’s has much higher inventory days than Home Depot (NYSE:HD). As can be seen from the chart below, its inventory days of 83.62 is much higher than Home Depot’s 64.64. In the latest conference call, management indicates that they are in the midst of developing an aggressive plan to rationalize its store inventory and reduce lower performing inventory. If executed successfully, Lowe’s should be able to close this gap with Home Depot and lower its inventory days. This should also result in higher working capital efficiency.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that Lowe’s operating margin may continue to compress in the next few quarters as the company simplifies its structure, winds down its non-core Orchard Supply business, and invests in technology to manage its inventory. Hence, any operating margin expansion will likely be in 2019 and beyond.

Lowe’s business can also be impacted negatively in an economic recession. Typically, in an economic recession, consumers will cut their spending. Although likely not imminent, in an economic recession, consumer spending on home repairs and upgrades may be reduced or postponed to later years.

Valuation

Lowe’s currently pays a dividend of $0.48 per quarter. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1.8%. Its shares are currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21.2. This is more than 2 multiples higher than its 5-year average (see table below). If Lowe’s can deliver operating and gross margins expansion, we believe the company’s valuation can trend higher. However, given the fact that its shares have surged considerably since its latest conference call, we believe the market may have already priced in these potential catalysts.

5-Year Forward P/E Forward P/E Ratio Yield Lowe’s (LOW) 19.0 21.2 1.8% Home Depot (HD) 20.7 20.7 2.1%

Investor Takeaway

Lowe’s ambitious initiatives should help improve its operating margin in the long term. However, these initiatives will likely result in margin compression in the near term. Given the fact that the company’s forward P/E ratio is now slightly higher than Home Depot (and Home Depot has higher operating margin than Lowe’s), we believe investors need to be slightly cautious. Any missteps in execution may result in a slide in its share price.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

