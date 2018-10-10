Agricultural Markets Going Into The September WASDE Report

On Thursday, October 11 at noon EST, the United States Department of Agriculture will release its October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The October report comes at a time when the harvest season in the northern hemisphere is approaching its completion.

While the 2018 season has produced sufficient crops to feed the world, it has been the trade issues and wave of protectionism between the United States and China that had trumped the weather and growing conditions during the 2018 crop year.

The USDA will tell markets about production and inventories as we close the book on this year. They will also highlight how demand continues to have an ever-increasing influence on the path of least resistance of prices of all agricultural commodities. The bottom line is that more people around the world, with more money, are competing for finite food supplies. However, the battle between the two nations which account for a significant percentage of the supply and demand side of the equation when it comes to agricultural raw materials is distorting market fundamentals. China is the world's most populous nation with the second largest GDP in the world. The United States is the world's leader in corn and soybean output and a significant exporter of wheat and other agricultural products. Therefore, as the trade dispute continues to escalate, the two of the leading players in the agricultural sector have set the table where politics is creating supply and demand distortions in many of the futures markets.

A settlement of the trade dispute would put the focus back in supply and demand fundamentals. However, as the 2018 harvest has arrived, prices continue to follow the politics rather than production and consumption trends.

DBA is an agricultural ETF product

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product (DBA) contains many of the products that the USDA will report on in its WASDE report on Thursday. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

The latest top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ETF has $543.76 million in net assets and trades an average of over 545,000 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, DBA was trading at the $17.42 per share level as of the close of business on Monday, October 8. The ETF has been making lower highs, and lower lows since April as trade issue have trumped supply and demand issues facing many of the agricultural products that trade on the futures exchange. After reaching a low of $16.81 on September 4, DBA has been in recovery mode. The ETF tends to move in the lead up to and the aftermath of the month USDA report which impacts the path of least resistance of many of its holdings.

Soybean futures recover a bit

Soybean prices moved to a low of $8.1225 per bushel on the new crop November futures contract after the September WASDE report. The oilseed came within 1.75 cents of the mid-July low at $8.1050 after China canceled 2018 and 2019 soybean shipments from the United States because of the ongoing trade dispute.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November futures highlights, the price has recovered to the $8.60 per bushel level as we head into the October WASDE report. Open interest has moved higher and is at the 853,000-contract level which is over 30,000 contracts higher than it was before the release of the last report from the USDA. Rising price and increasing open interest is typically a bullish sign for a futures market. Prince momentum and relative strength are rising towards overbought territory. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility has declined to under 15% as the price appreciation has been slow and steady.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread illustrates, the trend is higher telling us that soybean products are outperforming the raw oilseed which is a bullish sign for demand. The spread that represents the economics of crushing beans into meal and oil has increased from lows of $1.34 in mid-September to its current level at $1.575.

The soybean futures market is going into Thursday's WASDE report on a positive note. Any surprises when it comes to inventories or global output could move prices. Given the ongoing trade dispute and the recent rally, the odds favor some selling pressure over the coming sessions.

Corn follows the oilseed

The price of corn followed soybeans higher over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of new crop December CBOT corn futures illustrates, the price moved higher from the mid-September low at $3.425 per bushel to $3.64 on October 9. Meanwhile, the open interest metric moved lower from 1.743 million on September 19 to 1.656 million contracts on October 8. The decline in the metric while the price recovered is not typically a technical validation of a bullish trend for a futures contract. Price momentum is in overbought territory on the daily chart with relative strength in neutral territory.

Over recent weeks, the price of crude oil and gasoline rose to new highs, and ethanol recovered. The ethanol mandate in the United States supports the price of corn as the grain is the primary ingredient in the biofuel.

Corn is going into the monthly USDA report with a bullish tone.

Wheat prices are stable

The United States is not the world's leading producer and exporter of wheat; it is just one of many countries that grow the primary ingredient in flour and bread. Wheat did not suffer under the weight of protectionism during the summer months like the soybean and corn futures markets. December wheat futures reached a high at $6.13 per bushel on August 2 on the back of lower output from Europe and Russia. However, the price has come back down to earth.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT December wheat futures shows, the price of the grain fell lows of $4.9525 on September 13 following last month's WASDE report that told the market that supplies were abundant. However, wheat bounced back above the $5 level and was trading at $5.1475 on October 9.

Open interest has edged higher over recent weeks, while price momentum and relative strength metrics are in neutral territory as we head into the October WASDE report. The December KCBT versus CBOT wheat spread was at the 3.75 cents premium for the KCBT wheat on October 9 which has been hovering around that level over recent weeks. A higher premium for KCBT wheat tends to provide support for the price of the primary ingredient in flour and bread. CBOT wheat has been trading in a range between just over $5.05 and just over $5.30 per bushel since September 17 and is going into the WASDE report with little recent price action of note.

Cotton corrects while meats move rally at the start of the offseason for demand.

The price of cotton goes into the September WASDE report after a period of price pressure and selling

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December ICE cotton futures shows, the price moved below the 80 cents per pound level following the September WASDE report reaching a low at 75.37 cents on October 1. Technical support is at the mid-February 2018 low at 75.11 cents on the weekly chart. Open interest has been flatlining. The price momentum indicator and relative strength declined into oversold territory and have crossed higher as cotton was trading at 76.70 cents per pound on October 9.

Cotton is another agricultural commodity caught in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China as the U.S. is a significant producer of the fiber and China is the world's leading consumer alongside India. The USDA told markets that inventories and production increased in the September WASDE which weighed on the price of the fiber. As we head into the October report, cotton futures remain below 80 cents and near the bottom end of their trading range for 2018.

Source: CQG

December live cattle futures continue to make higher lows since mid-May and are trading around the $1.1735 per pound level going into the October WASDE report. Open interest has been rising with the price which is a validation of the bullish price trend. However, the price momentum indicator has crossed lower in overbought territory over recent sessions which increases the threat of a correction to the downside. Live cattle are close to their most recent high at $1.1975 on October 1.

Source: CQG

December lean hog futures fell to a low of 43.80 cents on August 9, rallied to 59.95 cents on October 1 and were trading just below the recent high at 56.50 cents on October 8. Price momentum and relative strength are in neutral territory. Open interest has been rising since mid-September.

There is always the potential for lots of price volatility following the monthly WASDE report from the USDA. Agricultural commodities are the products that feed and clothe the world. We could see an increase in the volatility of these futures markets and the DBA ETF product over the coming sessions in the lead up to and the aftermath of the October WASDE report. However, the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China will continue to distort the path of least resistance of many of these markets as trade trumps supply and demand fundamentals during the 2018 crop year. A trade deal between the U.S. could cause significant price recoveries, particularly in the soybean futures market which has been ground zero for selling.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.