Marijuana Stocks: Seeking Alpha Followers Tend To Be About 80% In Agreement With Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF Holdings

Seeking Alpha follower metrics tend to favor Canopy Growth (CGC) when compared to the Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF). Alternatively, Tilray (TLRY) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) are of relatively lesser interest to SA followers.
Seeking Alpha followers represent a relatively sophisticated group of investors, primarily interested in long-term buy-and-hold strategies. Using SA followers as a proxy for interest and long-term buy-and-hold security targets, Canopy appears to be the favorite for both SA followers and the HMLSF.
Methodology
Using the HMLSF October 4 portfolio percentage [PCT] as a starting point [column [A]], I hand-collected SA follower measures for each security on October 8 [column [B]], after the market close. Then, by merely adding the SA follower measures to develop a divisor, I computed an SA follower relative percentage [PCT] [ column [C]], so that I could compare the relative percentages [see [A]-[C]].
The below is a portion of the table, which is included in the APPENDIX, where I restrict my focus to the 3 securities with a variation [or break point] in excess of 4% [an arbitrarily selected measure]:
|
[A]
|
[B]
|
[C]
|
[A]-[C]
|
SA
|
Follower
|
HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS
|
Portfolio
|
SA
|
Relative
|
as at 10/04/2018
|
PCT
|
Followers
|
PCT
|
CANOPY GROWTH CORP.
|
11.37%
|
75,681
|
15.9%
|
-4.5%
|
TILRAY INC.
|
10.62%
|
30,313
|
6.4%
|
4.3%
|
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO.
|
7.45%
|
13,713
|
2.9%
|
4.6%
Descriptive Observations
Below is a graphic developed from the entire table [see APPENDIX]:
Below are Pearson product moment correlation and r-squared measures, where about 80% of one measure explains the other [e.g., explanatory power]:
I was surprised that the 80% measure was achieved, as I was by the below, where about 36% of the SA followers are focusing on [1] Aurora, [2] Canopy, and [3] Tilray, and where each of these 3 securities enjoy 10% or more of the HMLSF portfolio:
|
SA
|
HMLSF
|
Followers
|
Portfolio
|
35.9%
|
170,739
|
>10%
|
26.0%
|
123,833
|
>5%
|
17.8%
|
84,945
|
>1%
|
20.4%
|
97,194
|
<1%
|
100.1%
|
476,711
HMLSF securities representing more than 5% of the portfolio [26%], more than 1% of the portfolio [about 18%], and less than 1% of the portfolio [about 20%] are also indicated in the above.
Summary
While the preference for Canopy is (and has been) "intuitively appealing," I like to "measure" or "quantify" intuitively appealing positions and/or sentiment. At this time, I am taking the position that Canopy should represent a security or holding for anyone interested establishing and maintaining a marijuana or cannabis stock portfolio. I am thinking in terms of "years" and not a day-trade or short-term hold, barring significant, negative news or events.
Furthermore, I agree with this SA contributor and would exclude Tilray [and Scotts] from a long-term buy-and-hold marijuana or cannabis portfolio.
Of course, I continue to suggest that the long term, passive investor simply buy-and-hold the HMLSF or an alternative ETF.
APPENDIX
|
[A]
|
[B]
|
[C]
|
[A]-[C]
|
SA
|
Followers
|
HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS
|
Portfolio
|
SA
|
Relative
|
as at 10/04/2018
|
PCT
|
Followers
|
PCT
|
AURORA CANNABIS INC.
|
12.09%
|
64,745
|
13.6%
|
-1.5%
|
CANOPY GROWTH CORP.
|
11.37%
|
75,681
|
15.9%
|
-4.5%
|
TILRAY INC.
|
10.62%
|
30,313
|
6.4%
|
4.3%
|
APHRIA INC.
|
8.55%
|
38,277
|
8.0%
|
0.5%
|
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC.
|
8.01%
|
39,434
|
8.3%
|
-0.3%
|
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO.
|
7.45%
|
13,713
|
2.9%
|
4.6%
|
CRONOS GROUP INC.
|
5.35%
|
32,409
|
6.8%
|
-1.4%
|
HEXO CORP.
|
4.19%
|
9,364
|
2.0%
|
2.2%
|
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HLDGS
|
3.44%
|
4,763
|
1.0%
|
2.4%
|
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC.
|
2.94%
|
5,114
|
1.1%
|
1.9%
|
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
|
2.25%
|
14,802
|
3.1%
|
-0.9%
|
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS
|
1.89%
|
8,510
|
1.8%
|
0.1%
|
TERRASCEND CORP.
|
1.81%
|
620
|
0.1%
|
1.7%
|
INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC.
|
1.54%
|
20,806
|
4.4%
|
-2.8%
|
FSD PHARMA INC. CL B SUBORDINATE VTG
|
1.50%
|
699
|
0.1%
|
1.4%
|
SUPREME CANNABIS CO INC. THE NEW
|
1.41%
|
7,705
|
1.6%
|
-0.2%
|
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
1.09%
|
7,706
|
1.6%
|
-0.5%
|
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
|
1.08%
|
4,856
|
1.0%
|
0.1%
|
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
|
0.99%
|
6,232
|
1.3%
|
-0.3%
|
NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD.
|
0.97%
|
1,507
|
0.3%
|
0.7%
|
22ND CENTURY GROUP INC.
|
0.79%
|
17,191
|
3.6%
|
-2.8%
|
MARICANN GROUP INC.
|
0.71%
|
2,488
|
0.5%
|
0.2%
|
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES
|
0.65%
|
6,549
|
1.4%
|
-0.7%
|
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
|
0.65%
|
2,274
|
0.5%
|
0.2%
|
ICC LABS INC.
|
0.63%
|
1,083
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
WEEDMD INC.
|
0.57%
|
2,205
|
0.5%
|
0.1%
|
VILLAGE FARMS INTL INC.
|
0.55%
|
3,688
|
0.8%
|
-0.2%
|
EMBLEM CORP.
|
0.49%
|
4,546
|
1.0%
|
-0.5%
|
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
0.47%
|
3,439
|
0.7%
|
-0.3%
|
CHOOM HOLDINGS INC.
|
0.44%
|
1,292
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP. PAR$.001
|
0.37%
|
5,203
|
1.1%
|
-0.7%
|
DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.
|
0.36%
|
1,403
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.
|
0.35%
|
1,600
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|
INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. NEW
|
0.35%
|
2,927
|
0.6%
|
-0.3%
|
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.
|
0.34%
|
2,266
|
0.5%
|
-0.1%
|
NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP.
|
0.34%
|
235
|
0.0%
|
0.3%
|
ISODIOL INTL INC. NEW
|
0.32%
|
1,849
|
0.4%
|
-0.1%
|
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|
0.27%
|
10,681
|
2.2%
|
-2.0%
|
THC BIOMED INTL LTD.
|
0.25%
|
3,256
|
0.7%
|
-0.4%
|
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC.
|
0.23%
|
990
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|
EVE & CO INC.
|
0.23%
|
183
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD.
|
0.23%
|
248
|
0.1%
|
0.2%
|
INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|
0.22%
|
4,630
|
1.0%
|
-0.8%
|
BELEAVE INC.
|
0.19%
|
1,110
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|
ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP.
|
0.15%
|
7,415
|
1.6%
|
-1.4%
|
JAMES E WAGNER CULTIVATION
|
0.14%
|
115
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|
INDIVA LIMITED
|
0.14%
|
321
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC.
|
0.08%
|
134
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC. WT 19-SEP-2019
|
0.07%
|
134
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Total
|
99.12%
|
476,711
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.