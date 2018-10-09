Marijuana Stocks: Seeking Alpha Followers Tend To Be About 80% In Agreement With Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF Holdings

Summary

I like to examine "SA follower" metrics as an indicator of sentiment for the marijuana or cannabis sector.

In this article, I compute the correlation, using a regression model, to compare [1] Seeking Alpha Followers to the [2] HMLSF portfolio distribution.

I arbitrarily selected 4% as a break point, where SA followers tend to like [1] Canopy more and like [2] Tilray and [3] Scotts less than the HMLSF.

SA follower metrics are "cumulative flow" measures and the HMLSF is a "stock" measure for a "point" in time.

SA followers appear to prefer a "pure play," which excludes Scotts and appear to expect Canopy to emerge as the market share leader for the marijuana sector.

Seeking Alpha follower metrics tend to favor Canopy Growth (CGC) when compared to the Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF). Alternatively, Tilray (TLRY) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) are of relatively lesser interest to SA followers.

Seeking Alpha followers represent a relatively sophisticated group of investors, primarily interested in long-term buy-and-hold strategies. Using SA followers as a proxy for interest and long-term buy-and-hold security targets, Canopy appears to be the favorite for both SA followers and the HMLSF.

Methodology

Using the HMLSF October 4 portfolio percentage [PCT] as a starting point [column [A]], I hand-collected SA follower measures for each security on October 8 [column [B]], after the market close. Then, by merely adding the SA follower measures to develop a divisor, I computed an SA follower relative percentage [PCT] [ column [C]], so that I could compare the relative percentages [see [A]-[C]].

The below is a portion of the table, which is included in the APPENDIX, where I restrict my focus to the 3 securities with a variation [or break point] in excess of 4% [an arbitrarily selected measure]:

[A]

[B]

[C]

[A]-[C]

SA

Follower

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS

Portfolio

SA

Relative

as at 10/04/2018

PCT

Followers

PCT

CANOPY GROWTH CORP.

11.37%

75,681

15.9%

-4.5%

TILRAY INC.

10.62%

30,313

6.4%

4.3%

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO.

7.45%

13,713

2.9%

4.6%

Descriptive Observations

Below is a graphic developed from the entire table [see APPENDIX]:

Below are Pearson product moment correlation and r-squared measures, where about 80% of one measure explains the other [e.g., explanatory power]:

I was surprised that the 80% measure was achieved, as I was by the below, where about 36% of the SA followers are focusing on [1] Aurora, [2] Canopy, and [3] Tilray, and where each of these 3 securities enjoy 10% or more of the HMLSF portfolio:

SA

HMLSF

Followers

Portfolio

35.9%

170,739

>10%

26.0%

123,833

>5%

17.8%

84,945

>1%

20.4%

97,194

<1%

100.1%

476,711

HMLSF securities representing more than 5% of the portfolio [26%], more than 1% of the portfolio [about 18%], and less than 1% of the portfolio [about 20%] are also indicated in the above.

Summary

While the preference for Canopy is (and has been) "intuitively appealing," I like to "measure" or "quantify" intuitively appealing positions and/or sentiment. At this time, I am taking the position that Canopy should represent a security or holding for anyone interested establishing and maintaining a marijuana or cannabis stock portfolio. I am thinking in terms of "years" and not a day-trade or short-term hold, barring significant, negative news or events.

Furthermore, I agree with this SA contributor and would exclude Tilray [and Scotts] from a long-term buy-and-hold marijuana or cannabis portfolio.

Of course, I continue to suggest that the long term, passive investor simply buy-and-hold the HMLSF or an alternative ETF.

APPENDIX

[A]

[B]

[C]

[A]-[C]

SA

Followers

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS

Portfolio

SA

Relative

as at 10/04/2018

PCT

Followers

PCT

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

12.09%

64,745

13.6%

-1.5%

CANOPY GROWTH CORP.

11.37%

75,681

15.9%

-4.5%

TILRAY INC.

10.62%

30,313

6.4%

4.3%

APHRIA INC.

8.55%

38,277

8.0%

0.5%

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC.

8.01%

39,434

8.3%

-0.3%

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO.

7.45%

13,713

2.9%

4.6%

CRONOS GROUP INC.

5.35%

32,409

6.8%

-1.4%

HEXO CORP.

4.19%

9,364

2.0%

2.2%

GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HLDGS

3.44%

4,763

1.0%

2.4%

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC.

2.94%

5,114

1.1%

1.9%

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

2.25%

14,802

3.1%

-0.9%

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS

1.89%

8,510

1.8%

0.1%

TERRASCEND CORP.

1.81%

620

0.1%

1.7%

INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC.

1.54%

20,806

4.4%

-2.8%

FSD PHARMA INC. CL B SUBORDINATE VTG

1.50%

699

0.1%

1.4%

SUPREME CANNABIS CO INC. THE NEW

1.41%

7,705

1.6%

-0.2%

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1.09%

7,706

1.6%

-0.5%

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

1.08%

4,856

1.0%

0.1%

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

0.99%

6,232

1.3%

-0.3%

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD.

0.97%

1,507

0.3%

0.7%

22ND CENTURY GROUP INC.

0.79%

17,191

3.6%

-2.8%

MARICANN GROUP INC.

0.71%

2,488

0.5%

0.2%

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES

0.65%

6,549

1.4%

-0.7%

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

0.65%

2,274

0.5%

0.2%

ICC LABS INC.

0.63%

1,083

0.2%

0.4%

WEEDMD INC.

0.57%

2,205

0.5%

0.1%

VILLAGE FARMS INTL INC.

0.55%

3,688

0.8%

-0.2%

EMBLEM CORP.

0.49%

4,546

1.0%

-0.5%

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

0.47%

3,439

0.7%

-0.3%

CHOOM HOLDINGS INC.

0.44%

1,292

0.3%

0.2%

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP. PAR$.001

0.37%

5,203

1.1%

-0.7%

DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.

0.36%

1,403

0.3%

0.1%

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.

0.35%

1,600

0.3%

0.0%

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. NEW

0.35%

2,927

0.6%

-0.3%

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.

0.34%

2,266

0.5%

-0.1%

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP.

0.34%

235

0.0%

0.3%

ISODIOL INTL INC. NEW

0.32%

1,849

0.4%

-0.1%

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

0.27%

10,681

2.2%

-2.0%

THC BIOMED INTL LTD.

0.25%

3,256

0.7%

-0.4%

HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC.

0.23%

990

0.2%

0.0%

EVE & CO INC.

0.23%

183

0.0%

0.2%

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD.

0.23%

248

0.1%

0.2%

INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

0.22%

4,630

1.0%

-0.8%

BELEAVE INC.

0.19%

1,110

0.2%

0.0%

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP.

0.15%

7,415

1.6%

-1.4%

JAMES E WAGNER CULTIVATION

0.14%

115

0.0%

0.1%

INDIVA LIMITED

0.14%

321

0.1%

0.1%

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC.

0.08%

134

0.0%

0.1%

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC. WT 19-SEP-2019

0.07%

134

0.0%

0.0%

Total

99.12%

476,711

