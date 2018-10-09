RNC Minerals: Beta Hunt Valuation Implies Significant Upside

Conservative assumptions made on strike rates, the grade of gold extracted and various capital and cash flow assumptions imply the market has priced in the downside scenario with significant upside opportunity.

Sediment structures including the above vein extend for a total of 8 kilometers, may extend in various directions and may contain significant high-grade gold deposits.

The vein is now estimated at 540 meters in length and may extend in various directions representing significant gold extraction opportunity.

RNC Minerals quite literally struck gold at their Beta Hunt site (100% owned interest) in the Kambalda mining district of Australia.

This analysis seeks to establish conservative operating and cash flow assumptions of RNC Minerals' (OTCQX:RNKLF or TSX:RNX) Beta Hunt mine site at a very high level in order to better understand the gold extraction economics, apply a valuation per fully diluted share, and understand the risk:reward trade-off to today's share price at 0.80 CAD.

Current estimates of gold on site in ounces range from several hundred thousand ounces to several million ounces of high-grade gold. We have taken the low end of the gold volume spectrum to conduct a conservative valuation exercise.

How much gold is there?

John Kaiser, founder of Kaiser Research, indicated the total amount of gold found could be in the millions of ounces (watch his presentation here; note that this is before the latest news release where the 'Father's Day Vein' was identified to extend another 340 meters for a total of 540 meters. Relevant section starts at 19:30).

Also see this build-up estimation from user SeaofSand on ceo.ca on how much gold could exist on site - a detailed build-up projection on low-grade and high-grade deposits across the four zones - which indicates a range from 255 thousand ounces of gold to five million ounces of gold.

Note the 255 thousand ounces from the low density analysis is from the indicated amount from Q2 2018 earnings (source: SEDAR). The inferred amount of gold doubles this amount to ~500 thousand ounces. This is determined to be the low end of the total gold volume spectrum.

Build-up for modeling purposes

For our conservative modeling purposes, we have used high-level information from the company's press releases to calculate gold available for extraction.

Four zones at the Beta Hunt exist, each potentially containing high-grade gold deposits - veins that "may open up in all directions". Each zone is estimated at two kilometers in length for a total eight kilometers of potentially high-grade gold deposits.

Using this information, and assuming width and height of 3.6 meters (the tunnel blast area using a jumbo air leg) and a strike rate of 1% to the current gold yield per cubic meter blasted - we come up with a conservative estimate at a very high level relates to 500,000 ounces of gold on site. Said differently, we assume 1 in 100 blasts will yield gold deposits of the same grade. Significant upside exists on the relative strike rate assumed.

Source: Financial Model built to value the Beta Hunt mine. Estimates from RNC Minerals' press releases dated October 2nd, 2018 and September 26th, 2018. Please contact the author if you would like a copy of the excel model.

Establishing Free Cash Flow: Operating the Mine

Revenues: Gold sells for 1,200 US Dollars (USD) or 1,500 Canadian Dollars (CAD). RNC Minerals' current focus has been on extracting contiguous blocks of gold-bearing rocks as they auction for premiums between 20-40% of revenue to private collectors and museums given the rarity of size and grade of gold found.

For modeling purposes, we have ignored the upside to revenue and used 1,500 CAD as our estimated revenue per ounce of gold.

Costs: This is high grade gold deposit that is effectively being blasted or cut out, brought to the surface, trucked and shipped away. This is fairly inexpensive.

To determine a high level cost per ounce, we have used Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s (NYSE:KL) operations as a comparable basis (plus a buffer to recognize lack of economies of scale).

Why Kirkland Lake?

Aside from Kirkland Lake Chairman Eric Sprott holding a 10% stake in RNC Minerals (one could interpolate some form of synergies between best practices, processes, procurement, supply chain, etc.) - Kirkland Lake operates high-grade, low-cost operations similar to that at Beta Hunt.

"Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a mid-tier gold producer with 2018 production targeted at over 620,000 ounces of gold from mines in Canada and Australia. The production profile of the company is anchored from two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district-scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise."

Source: Kirkland Lake Investor Presentation, Denver Gold Forum, Sept. 25 2018.

Taking 425 USD per Kirkland Lake's operations - or 550 CAD and adding $100 as a buffer for operating contingency and lower economies of scale yields 650 CAD per ounce. As with all of our assumptions so far, this is on the conservative end of the spectrum.

Establishing Free Case Flow: Rate of Extraction

The rate of gold extraction is certainly material to our valuation on time value of money (cash flow sooner) and lower annual fixed operating costs during the life of the mine.

From discussion with various mining individuals, we've come up with ranges of 1,000 to 2,000 tons blasted per day. We've taken the midpoint here at 1,500 tons per day, and while this is not an estimate with grounded sources - between the assumed low gold yield (see the below analysis) and conservative assumptions used throughout, there is plenty of buffer to the contrary. We have also provided sensitivities to understand the downside and upside scenarios on the rate of extraction.

Beta Hunt currently yields over 161 ounces/tonne or 5,000 grams/tonne (source: October 2nd news release). The company is extremely unlikely to average this through the entire site. Some fun with numbers would indicate maybe 1.6 ounces per ton (assume a 5% strike rate and assume the grade is 20% of current) - which is extremely conservative relative to other gold mines in the area which range 20-30 ounces per ton.

For analysis purposes, we've rounded this down to 1 ounce of gold per ton blasted.

Establishing Free Cash Flow: Assumptions

Estimating one-time expenses (mine startup costs) is futile, as an outsider would have no insight to what this could be. The Beta Hunt site is an existing mine with significant infrastructure already built. We have put a blanket 20 million CAD in as one-time startup costs. Perhaps more startup costs may be required - in which case our conservative assumptions throughout the analysis should cover the shortfall. Also assumed is a 5 million CAD salvage value at the end of mine term - though not material to our valuation exercise.

Current G&A is approximately 5 million CAD per year from Q2 2018 Financial Statements on SEDAR. We've increased this to 17 million CAD per year to recognize increased staff and investor related expenses (ASX listing, investor relations, etc.).

We know RNC hired security at the mine site which runs 24/7 from earlier interviews with CEO Mark Selby - for which we've estimated a contract at 5 million CAD per year.

An existing mine with significant infrastructure already built, Beta Hunt would not require the amount of capital expenditure other mines would. We have assumed recurring capital expenditure (replacing equipment) at 25 million CAD, which currently appears to be conservative given the grade of gold deposits and relative ease of extraction.

We've also thrown in a 5 million CAD operating contingency.

With the warrants exercised and the current 35 K ounces of gold sold, the company is cash rich and has no proforma outstanding debt or interest expense.

Also recognized is the royalty to the Australian government as 5% of revenue, as well as royalty payments to Maverick Metals Inc. (holds a 7.5% aggregate interest in gold production at the Beta Hunt mine).

We estimate ~220 million CAD of free cash flow per annum using the above high-level assumptions.

Life of Mine & Valuation via FCF Multiple

Putting it all together in the below sensitivity table: using the above assumptions, 500,000 ounces of gold on the Beta Hunt site relates to approximately $0.57 per diluted shares outstanding.

So the current share price at 0.80 CAD at the time of writing this article indicates that the market has priced in the downside scenario. Significant upside exists on the amount of gold found and the implied valuation of the mine site.

Source: Financial Model built to value the Beta Hunt mine. Please contact the author if you would like a copy of the excel model.

FCF Multiple Valuation: Sensitivity Analysis

The two major variables in valuing the mine site are the quantity of gold and the rate of extraction. Toggling these two variables, we created the below sensitivity tables.

I'll explain how to use this table via the two yellow highlighted cells.

If there were 1 million ounces of gold (bottom table / left highlighted cell), and RNC extracts at 1,500 ounces per day - this relates to an implied valuation of $1.17 per diluted share (top table).

If there were 3 million ounces of gold (bottom table / right highlighted cell) - and RNC extracts at 2,250 ounces per day - this would relate to an implied valuation of $3.77 per diluted share (top table).

Source: Financial Model built to value the Beta Hunt mine

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The FCF analysis conducted so far has indicated the potential intrinsic valuation of the mine site, but has not considered time value of money or potential cost escalations in an inflationary environment.

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) is king when it comes to valuation. Assuming 1 million ounces of gold exist on site, and extraction starts at 10 thousand ounces per month and slowly ramps up to our run rate 45 thousand ounces per month, we prepared the below cash flow model. We included inflation at 3% per annum on operating costs, capital expenditure, G&A and revenue for modeling purposes. This results in a very conservative valuation considering above assumptions have contained significant amounts of buffer.

Note taxation is treated as a blanket 30% of pre-tax cash flow for simplicity sake (vs. true accounting treatment).

Source: Financial Model built to value the Beta Hunt mine. Columns cut off for readability. Please contact the author if you would like a copy of the excel model.

Toggling the total amount of gold found on site - and the discount rate in the DCF analysis as a proxy for rate of extraction - we come up with the below sensitivity table implying significant upside to today's share price.

Dumont - Incremental Value

The Dumont project in Quebec contains approximately 6.9 billion pounds of nickel and is one of the largest nickel reserves in the world. Kaiser Research established the valuation of RNC Minerals' 28% equity interest in the mine at $336 million. Taking a 25% discount to this valuation as the current market value (if liquidation were necessary) over 480 million diluted shares outstanding relates to $0.525 per share.

All-in Probability Weighted Valuation

Recognizing the valuation for Beta Hunt under various scenarios, and adding the 28% equity share of the Dumont project indicates upside between 40-240%.

Note we have not accounted for RNC Minerals' 42% equity interest in Orford Mining (TSX-V: ORM). While not material to our valuation exercise, this may provide additional upside from similar gold mining operations.

Risks

No investment is without some form of risk. Risks to this investment are primarily on the quantity of gold found.

RNC Minerals has built a geological model around the Beta Hunt mine and tested it at several intervals. As they struck gold repeatedly - if this was coincidence, or the 'Father's Day Vein' does not run as far as expected (540 meters), or the potential 8 kilometers of gold-bearing sediment is of low grade - total gold volume could range between 500,000 to 1,000,000 ounces. This would relate to a Beta Hunt valuation of $0.40-$0.75 per diluted share, or including the Dumont mine valuation, $0.90-$1.35 per diluted share.

While this downside range of valuations still provides some upside to today's share price of $0.80, outside forces such as market reaction, short sellers and overall sentiment can make this investment extremely volatile. Under downside scenarios, the share price could be depressed despite decent fundamentals.

Higher than expected gold extraction costs could also pose a valuation risk - though based on information available to date, this seems very unlikely due to the high grade gold deposits - blasted, brought to the surface, trucked and shipped away. This is a fairly inexpensive process, and we have added a $100 per ounce buffer for conservatism.

Lower than expected revenue per ounce of gold also carries risk, though arguably this has been accounted for by ignoring the upside in selling larger blocks of gold at a 20-40% premium to private collectors and museums.

Conclusion

RNC Minerals is a speculative investment with a range of potential outcomes (and potential share price appreciation/depreciation). Having said that, based on information available to date, assumptions made in the above analysis and the conclusions arrived at - the current stock price appears to be a bargain vs. the implied valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.