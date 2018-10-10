Cocoa Moved Close To The Bottom Of Its Trading Range And Bounced

The price of cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has dropped to the bottom end of their trading range. Since the beginning of October, the commodity that is the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products has been challenging the $2000 per ton level. Cocoa had dropped to its lowest level since February 2018 when it was on its way back to just under the $3000 level from lows of $1769 in June 2017.

While the most direct route for a trading or investment position in the cocoa market is via the futures and options that trade on the ICE exchange, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NIB) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

NIB’s goal is to replicate the price action in the nearby active month futures contract that trades on ICE. Cocoa can be a highly volatile commodity, and since late 2015 the price has been extremely active.

Lots of price action in the cocoa market

Cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to their all-time high in 2011, when the price hit $3826 per ton. At the turn of the century, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products was at $840 per ton, so at the highs, the price had increased by over four and one-half times the level at the start of 2000.

Since 2015, there has been lots of action in the cocoa market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in late 2015, cocoa futures traded to a high of $3522 per ton. The price fell to a low of $2731 in February 2016. At that time, most commodities prices were experiencing lots of pressure and declined to multiyear lows were the norm rather than the exception. Crude oil fell to its low at $26.05 in February 2016 while copper had hit its bottom at $1.9355 per pound the prior month. An economic slowdown in China had weighed on the raw materials asset class.

Cocoa rebounded to back over the $3000 per ton level following the early 2016 low. However, in June 2016 when the price was at $3237 the shock of the Brexit referendum sent cocoa reeling to the downside. The hub of international cocoa trading is London, and many contracts for physical delivery use the British pound as their pricing mechanism. The U.K. currency plunged from $1.50 to $1.20 against the U.S. dollar in the aftermath of Brexit which caused additional pressure on the price of cocoa. The soft commodity entered an extended period of lower highs and lower lows that took cocoa futures to a bottom at $1769 per ton on June 17. In one year, the price of cocoa declined by $1468 or over 45%.

Cocoa proceeded to trade in a range from the June 2017 low to $2236 per ton until late February 2016 when it broke out to the upside in a recovery move that took the price to a high of $2914 in early May 2018. Since then the price has been making lower highs, and lower lows and most recently has flirted with the $2000 per ton level. On Friday, October 5 nearby December ICE cocoa futures settled at $2024 per ton after trading to a low of $1982 on October 1.

Follow the bouncing cocoa bean from West Africa

Like all agricultural commodities, cocoa output each year is a function of the weather and crop diseases in areas of the world where they grow. Cocoa plants thrive in equatorial climates, so the world’s leading producers of cocoa beans are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Over 60% of the world’s annual supply of cocoa beans come from the two countries. At the same time, the economies of the IC and Ghana are highly dependent on the cocoa business which is the largest employer in the region. Aside from the weather and crop disease which can wreak havoc with output, political stability in West Africa adds another dimension to annual supplies. Over past years, international trade organizations in the cocoa market that receive funding from the most influential chocolate manufacturers in the world have pump millions into the IC and Ghana to support production efficiencies and boost output. However, West Africa tends to suffer from periods coup d’états are commonplace. Therefore, violent uprisings and changes in governments can cause logistical issues when it comes to transporting cocoa beans from growing regions to ports areas for distribution around the world. While the annual crop can be abundant, there are times when the beans sit rotting in the hot African sun rather than on ships destined for chocolate manufacturers on other continents.

The politics of cocoa in West Africa can impact the path of least resistance for the price of the soft commodity. Additionally, events in Europe can affect prices dramatically.

Brexit could lift the price of chocolate

In 2016, the Brexit contributed to the decline in the price of cocoa as the British pound imploded from $1.50 to $1.20 against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, we could be on the verge of a breakthrough when it comes to the final form of Brexit which may increase the value of the pound.

Over this past weekend, Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Union Commission told markets that a UK-EU deal could be struck by November saying, “I have reason to think that the rapprochement potential between both sides has increased in recent days.”

The pound tanked after the Brexit referendum, and it is possible that the British currency will stage a recovery when the EU and UK come to terms. The British pound was trading at the $1.3175 level against the dollar on October 9, and stability of the pound could be responsible for the bounce from $2000 per ton level over the recent sessions.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

Cocoa has been a volatile commodity for years, and the market could be on the verge of another wild period. Cocoa is a lot closer to its lows than its highs over the past decade which could mean that the odds favor the up rather than the downside over the coming weeks and months.

For those market participants who do not participate in the volatile and highly-leveraged world of futures trading, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN (NIB) does a respectable job following the price action in the cocoa futures market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, NIB fell from $44.28 in late 2015 to lows of $21.17 in April 2017, a drop of 52.2% during a period when the price of cocoa futures declined by 48.3%. More recently, during a recovery in the cocoa market from $1769 in June 2017 to a high of $2914 in May 2018 or 64.7%, the price of NIB rose from $21.17 to $35.77 or 69% over the period. In October, cocoa futures rose from $1982 on October 1 to $2117 on October 9, a rise of $135 or 6.8%. NIB moved from $22.70 to $24.43 which was a gain of 7.6% since October 1 as of October 9.

NIB is not the most liquid product as it has only $20.93 million in net assets, but the average daily trading volume of 56,053 makes the ETN an option when it comes to small to medium size positions in the cocoa market. At the same time, NIB is sensitive to the shape of the forward curve in the cocoa futures market. With cocoa in contango where deferred contracts are trading at progressively higher prices than nearby futures contracts, the cost of rolling from the nearby to the next active month negatively impacts the performance of the NIB ETN product.

Levels to watch in the cocoa market

The active month December cocoa futures market on Ice is trading at close to the $2000 psychological support level. The first level to watch on the downside is the October 1 low at $1982 per ton. Below there, the June 2017 bottom at $1769 stands as a line in the sand for the cocoa market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows since cocoa had been making lower highs and lower lows since the late April high at $2911 on the December futures contract, the first level of technical resistance stands at the late August high at $2397 per ton. Above, there the July 16 peak at $2607 is the next level on the upside. The line in the sand on the upside is at $2911, the April high.

Market participants who trade or invest using the NIB ETN product should pay attention to these levels in the cocoa futures market. The action in futures tends to be fast and furious at times and watching the moves on the Intercontinental Exchange will allow markets participants to stay one step ahead of the price moves in the ETN.

Cocoa is now at the bottom end of its recent trading range, and risk-reward favors the upside given the price action over the past years. When it comes to the fundamentals, demand for cocoa continues to increase and is a function of global demographics. More people, with more money in the world, means that chocolate consumption is going nowhere but higher which is supportive of the price of the soft commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.