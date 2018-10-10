Silicon Motion: Take A Broader View

Silicon Motion is still the leading NAND flash controller supplier. Its growth trajectory is intact. Its balance sheet is enviable. Margins are reliable.

But, rather than focusing on a single tree, alert investors would be wise to take a step back and take a broader view of this forest.

Silicon Motion reported preliminary third quarter results for 2018 on October 5th. Yes, they were dreary and perplexing.

It doesn't happen often that I'm confused by Silicon Motion (SIMO). It does seem the market is often temporarily confused by the company's reporting and projections. But, I have to admit the 2018 third quarter preliminary results offered on Friday, October 5th were perplexing.

Catching Up

In 2017, the industry faced the challenges of converting from 2D NAND to 3D NAND. As NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production, the industry suffered from a very tight supply and higher prices. Thus, Silicon Motion's full-year revenue in 2017 was only $523.4 million, approximately 6% lower than 2016 at $556.15 million.

Toward the end of 2017 and into 2018, Silicon Motion often assured the industry was expected to recover in 2018.

“Based on today's NAND flash prices, we expect our SSD controller sales to grow by at least 20% for the full year and we expect full-year SSD controller revenue to exceed what we achieved in 2016.”

For all of 2018, Silicon Motion initially expected an increase in revenue of 5% to 10% for a range of $550 million to $576 million. In the first quarter earnings call, the notoriously conservative management team showed optimism when sharing guidance - “with bias toward the upper half of this range”. With that in mind, the full-year revenue range could be considered as $563 million to $576 million.

But, through the first half of 2018, Silicon Motion's revenue totaled just $268.4 million. Still, its revenue in the second half of 2018 was expected to “significantly improve at an accelerating demand”. In its 2018 second quarter earnings release, Silicon Motion shared both the upside and a glitch.

“As NAND prices continue to decline and SSD affordability and adoption are improving, we are now increasing our full-year SSD controller growth expectation to at least 30%...” “This is a one-time event. Originally, as I mentioned, we were expecting our Q3 revenue to grow over 10% sequentially. But because of our Shannon sales delay, sequential growth will now be essentially flat with this large Shannon sale now taking place in Q4. So, contrary to what we typically would expect of a weak Q4 for Shannon based on past seasonality patterns, we’re now expecting strong Shannon sales growth in Q4.”

Silicon Motion's second quarter revenue totaled $138.1 million. So, with revenue guidance for the third quarter in a range of $136 million to $142.9 million, it was obviously disappointing, at least initially.

The delay described above that would move revenue generation from the third quarter to the fourth quarter related to project testing for hyperscaler customers of high performance Open-Channel controllers for data center applications. When testing completed, the company expected the Open-Channel SSD controllers to be moved directly into production. This would mark the first Open-Channel SSD controllers to be placed in commercial production.

At the Flash Memory Summit in August 2018, Silicon Motion did introduce the world's first “PCIe SSD controller that supports standard NVMe and Open Channel”. The controller was ready for production.

“The dual-mode SM2270 is a complete SSD controller solution with customer specific or turnkey firmware that can support Open Channel storage implementations as well as standard NVMe protocols. In either mode, the SM2270 management technology enables ultra-high performance, guaranteed low latency, and more efficient use of storage capacity in high density, multi-tenant data center applications.”

Perplexing Preliminary Results

Although the original guidance for the third quarter was disappointing, it is not unusual for Silicon Motion to be quite conservative and end up surprising to the upside. Thus, when the preliminary results offered on October 5th turned out to be lower than expected, it was unsettling.

“Revenue is expected to be within the lower half of the original guidance range of $136.0 million to $142.9 million.”

This would mean the range is now $136 million to $139.5 million with a midpoint of $137.73 million. Compared to second quarter revenue of $138.1 million, this is dreary. It is also pertinent shareholders are still expecting Silicon Motion's full-year revenue to total $563 million to $576 million. Using the midpoint of $137.73 million added to the first half production of $268.4 million means the final quarter must generate $156.9 million just to reach the lowest point of full-year guidance.

The mark is not impossible. Silicon Motion did generate revenue of $158.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. But, compared to the first three quarters of 2018 at $130.3 million, $138.1 million and potentially $137.7 million, the target now looks aggressive.

The Industry's Third Quarter

In May, there were hints in the industry that the third quarter may not flow as originally predicted. According to DigiTimes, the long-term outlook remains in tact that NAND flash prices will continue to fall. But, the third quarter could have seen a lull in the decline line.

“An anticipated rise in SSD demand from the handset and PC sectors may prevent NAND flash prices from falling in the third quarter of 2018, according to industry sources...

NAND flash prices may continue to trend downward but at a much slower pace in the third quarter, with a possibility that prices may stop falling.”

Silicon Motion had already warned in the first quarter its performance would be based on falling prices.

“Because the faster NAND flash prices fall, the more our client SSD controllers are going to be able to scale, right? And so, when that scales, we’re going to have must faster revenue growth... And longer term, obviously, when our data center SSD controller starts contributing, we’ll also have the benefit of that. So, in the near term – the uncertainty that we’re facing is - when will NAND prices come down and how fast will prices come down, so that we can start having stronger client SSD growth.”

In early August, NetworkWorld explained the weakness in demand and ongoing oversupply in the industry.

“First smartphone sales this year are expected to be flat. Second, notebook shipments were very strong the first half of 2018, so the seasonal shipment growth for notebooks in the second half of 2018 will be lackluster compared with the growth in the year’s first half as the base period. Third, the competition is very intense in the server solid-state drive [SSD] market. Finally, NAND Flash suppliers have raised their output forecasts as they have expanded their production capacity and improved the yield rates of 64/72-layer 3D-NAND.”

The Forest Matters More Than The Tree

Quite often, for Silicon Motion shareholders, it's important to take a step back and look at the forest rather than fretting over a single tree. At this point, what should matter most is the investing thesis. Silicon Motion is still the leading NAND flash controller supplier. The company should still resume its growth trajectory from 2016. Preferably, full-year revenue in 2018 will at least match if not exceed $556.15 million and validate 2017 as a transition year.

With the company's top line dependent on industry demand, it is stabilizing that Silicon Motion has been quite trustworthy with its bottom line.

Profit margin is consistently a healthy double-digit percentage. In 2016, profit margin was 21.6%, in the first half of 2018, 20% and in the second quarter, 22.3%.

For the first six months of 2018, gross margin equated to 47.7%. Based on the preliminary results offered October 5th, the third quarter's gross margin is expected to improve to at least 49.5% to 50.5%. It would not be unreasonable to expect some of the improvement in gross margin to trickle downward.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS for the first half of 2018 total $1.63. Thus, for the full year, the run rate based on year-to-date profit margin equates to a range of $3.35 to $3.40 assuming revenue is at least at the 2016 level.

Silicon Motion's debt level for the first half of 2018 is negligible at just $12 million compared to cash and short-term investments nearing $365 million. Thus, assuming the $12 million were to be paid off during the third quarter, cash per share would still tally near $10 per share. Granting Silicon Motion a historical multiple of 15 on full-year earnings and credit for its cash equates to a share price of at least $60.

Downside risk squares, now, on fourth quarter performance. Even if the company's revenue for the last quarter tracks alongside the second and third quarters, Silicon Motion should deliver full-year diluted earnings per ADS of at least $3.00. Granting it the same historical multiple of 15 and credit for its cash equates to a share price around $55.

Preliminary results and market pullbacks have pushed the stock price below $50. The thing about focusing on the forest is, obviously, it forces a broader view. And, alert investors would be wise to take a broader view on Silicon Motion.

