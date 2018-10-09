EM Bonds Are Next In Line

How we got here

As the tide of dollar liquidity goes out, emerging markets stand in the shallows. In the years of the Fed’s QE, dollars were created, and bond yields were suppressed. Yield starved USD-based investors turned to EM financial markets and the so called “carry trade” to solve the issue of owning lots of money but nowhere to put it. The higher yield of EM fixed income and growth potential of EM equities attracted US dollar investors, bidding up EM asset prices, as detailed in “Figure 7” below. Ultimately, however, massive capital outflows don’t work as smoothly as massive capital inflows in the world of foreign denominated debt. When dollars are being sucked out of EM financial markets, to fill a vacuum created by Powell and Trump, a negative feedback loop can develop where a weaker currency (due to the outflow of dollars) impedes the ability of bond issuers (who scramble for dollars) to fulfill their obligations to foreign bond holders, which causes more outflows and so on. As this scenario plays out, you get something like the Asian financial crisis or Argentina crisis in 2001, as explained by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater in this video. The unfolding of the current EM situation has been widely covered by the financial media, and many have called a bottom for emerging markets. However, due to the recent developments in US treasuries, I believe that the final and most violent leg down in EM will occur in within the next few months.

Source: Barclays



How it may end

The recent run up in treasury yields has caused a stir in markets across the globe, as the potential effects of a surge in interest rates begin to the infect the minds of traders and investors. For the first time since the 1980’s, the 30-year treasury yield has had two consecutive monthly candles close above its 100-period moving average. For some technical analysts, this sort of price action could be indicative of a secular change in trend. If the selloff in treasuries does in fact prove to be robust, and yields do not sink lower in coming weeks, one should expect far more trouble than a mere 21.5% pullback in EEM and 9.3% pullback in EMB. When the US 10 year is yielding 10’s above 3% (compared to the 6% average yield of majority BBB, BB and B rated bonds in EMB) and UST yields in general are showing very little sign of slowing/reversing- I think anyone invested in EM has plenty reason to worry. EMB is currently hovering around $105, dancing with its decade-long trend-line. A breakout to the downside could take us down to well below $100, most likely somewhere about $90.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal



Use options!

Tail options provide investors with the ability to hedge against market volatility/panic with very little capital. Tail options provide traders to make convex returns on their market predictions, if correct. March 2019 Puts on EMB as of the 5th of September were priced as

Source: Bloomberg Terminal follows. For the tail risk hedger, or risky trader, puts with strikes around $94-100 should provide adequate protection/explosive returns in the event of a true risk-off EM bond rout which I am predicting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.