Kirkland's Embraces A Rock Star

In September, the company announced the hiring of a "style maker", a "world-class merchant" and a "rock star" in Steve Woodward.

Kirkland's is a home décor retailer in the midst of growing and changing and trying to both retain and attract customers.

Kirkland's (KIRK) is one of my favorite places to shop. Except for the odor. I do wish they would stop carrying the candles with chemically-produced scents as I'm overly sensitive. For others like me, the odor can knock you flat as you open the door if you don't know to take a deep breath first. I do battle through, though, to see their wares as I love to peruse their wares. I can't say the same for other retailers peddling fake scents. I can't run by their doorsteps fast enough. But, I digress.

Actually, maybe there is reason to linger longer. Kirkland's has been having a problem with foot traffic. Perhaps the odors are a contributing factor. But, the retailer placed its bet on executive leadership.

The Retailer

Kirkland's is a home décor retailer. Its total addressable market in the United States is estimated at $40 billion and is expected to grow 3.5% per year. Kirkland's sales in fiscal 2017 at $634 million captured less than 2% of the market. Operating only 431 stores in 37 states, Kirkland's still has a healthy runway for geographic expansion.

The retailer's online presence is also growing, more than tripling from $20 million in 2013 to nearly $66 million in 2017. To date in 2018, e-commerce sales comprise approximately 12% of total sales. In addition to its ship-to-store capabilities, Kirkland's has established a BOPIS program allowing consumers to buy online and pick up the merchandise in a local store. Just as does the ship-to-store offering, this program sets up opportunities for consumers to make additional purchases at pickup.

Further, Kirkland's dedicates a subset of its merchandise to seasonal decorating in hopes of attracting that additional purchase. Other focuses include gifting and entertaining. In general, the retailer prioritizes quality, yet at affordable prices.

Traffic

Kirkland's has shown year-over-year growth in total sales ranging from 2.7% in 2013 to 10.7% in 2015. With the exception of 2016, total sales growth outpaced location growth which would appear to signal organic growth.

But, numbers can be misleading. In the past few years, the average square footage per store has crept upward. Based on the average net sales per selling square foot, Kirkland's is actually losing ground.

Furthermore, through the first half of 2018, sales growth has actually lagged location growth. Kirkland's explained the give and take in its second quarter report.

“For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, e-commerce comparable sales increased 14.5% versus the prior-year period, while comparable store sales at brick-and-mortar stores decreased 6.3% versus the prior-year period. For brick-and-mortar stores, the comparable store sales decrease was primarily due to a decrease in transactions partially offset by an increase in average ticket. The decreased transactions resulted from a decline in traffic combined with a slight decrease in conversion. The increase in average ticket resulted from an increase in average retail price partially offset by a decrease in items per transaction. For e-commerce, comparable sales benefited from an increase in transactions due to higher website traffic, while average ticket increased slightly, driven by an increase in average retail price partially offset by a decrease in items per transaction. The merchandise categories contributing most to the comparable store sales decrease for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were ornamental wall décor, mirrors, housewares and lamps, which were partially offset by increases in floral, fragrance and accessories, and holiday.”

Yes, I noticed the report proves I'm way off on my odor thesis.

On a positive note, the retailer did assure in the second quarter earnings call on August 30th that comparable store sales to that point in the third quarter were positive. It expects the momentum should accelerate through the holiday season and end of the fiscal year.

“Because we have compelling product, we are seeing a change in trajectory of our traffic. Our conversion in store is up. Our average dollar transaction is up compared to the trends that we were seeing in Q2.”

Leadership Change

On April 5, 2018, just a few weeks after releasing 2017 full-year results, Kirkland's announced its CEO and President, Mr. Michael Madden, was resigning. Mr. Madden had 18 years with the retailer. He remained as an employee-advisor to the Kirkland's board through the end of June. In September, the Nashville Post reported Mr. Madden's resignation was directly related to the retailer's lack of performance.

In the same article, the Post covered the hiring of Steve “Woody” Woodward as Kirkland's new CEO. Mr. Woodward was quick to give Mr. Madden credit for changes accomplished to date.

"My 40 years of merchant and leadership experience in specialty home, supported by the important strides in recent months by Mike and the team, will enable us to move quickly.”

Mr. Woodward's career spans executive positions with Pier I (PIR), Illuminations, The Bombay Company, Fossil (FOSL) and most recently, Crate and Barrel Holdings. As Crate and Barrel's President and Chief Merchant, Mr. Woodward was responsible for merchandising, product design and assortment selection. He is considered a giant in the industry. In 2016, Better Homes and Garden named him an influential style maker.

Mr. Woodward values the importance of home. In a 2017 address to Northbrook's Chamber of Commerce, he emphasized the impact of home décor and home furnishings retailers (Crate and Barrel is headquartered in Northbrook).

“We have the ability to make our customers’ lives more meaningful...”

He also championed the adoption of omni-channel retailing which marries brick and mortar locations to online shopping.

“Our approach needs to be a blend — we have to reach out to our customers the way they want to be reached — and then be there when they are ready, whether buying at home or in one of our stores.”

By almost every and any measure, the industry would consider Kirkland's blessed to have Mr. Woodward at its helm.

My Qualms

However, to me, Kirkland's and Mr. Woodward just do not seem like a natural fit at all.

First, I question whether Mr. Woodward has much in common with a Kirkland's customer. Mr. Woodward does not appear to be a typical homeowner. He and his wife, an interior designer, have lived in more than nineteen homes.

“We refurnish every house we do top to bottom and sell it with the furniture.”

When they moved to the Chicago area and found a house in Evanston, the majority of the furnishings, but not all, were purposely sourced from his new employer, Crate and Barrel. The remaining items came from Restoration Hardware (RH), Pottery Barn and West Elm, part of the Williams-Sonoma family (WSM) and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

In 2017, Bleu Ciel, an ultra-luxury condominium being developed in Dallas, announced Mr. Woodward and his wife had purchased a unit in the 33-story tower as a second home. Again, the couple planned to utilize his employer to furnish it “top to bottom in Crate and Barrel everything".

"We want to live a beautiful rock star life and Bleu Ciel in the Harwood District was the right place to live that life."

Kirkland's does not typically compete with these higher-end retailers. In its 2017 annual report, the retailer noted it was attempting to “serve more home décor shoppers” (emphasis added). And, in its latest investor presentation at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference, the retailer reiterated its merchandising model is providing “affordable, high quality, on trend home décor” and “premium seasonal decorating”. Source

As an example, the most expensive dining set at Kirkland's currently sells for $1,299. Comparatively, the only dining table on clearance at Crate and Barrel ((table only, no seating), coincidentally dubbed the Woodward, now sells for $1,335, marked down from $1,700. The least expensive “set” of table and six chairs available online would cost a consumer approximately $1,800.

Thus, either the couple's future homes will no longer house his employer's wares or the merchandise at Kirkland's will become more expensive to fit into a Woodward world. I suspect the latter would be the natural course.

And, actually, this wouldn't be the first time Mr. Woodward has tackled a merchandising shift. When he first started at Crate and Barrel in 2015, his goal was to “increase the quality of products” and “edit down the items in the store”.

“We're supercharging the aesthetics and the theatrical appearance in our stores. We're selling much clearer stories.”

Perhaps it is no coincidence then that, after a month-long redesign, Kirkland's reopened its Brentwood, Tennessee store just days before its new CEO announcement. The retailer often uses this location as a “test lab”.

“Kirkland’s has also introduced large, styled vignettes to illustrate design combinations and spark inspiration in-store.”

This sounds eerily similar to the changes Mr. Woodward championed at Crate and Barrel.

In that 2016 Better Homes and Garden profile of him as a style maker, Mr. Woodward shared his design preferences.

“Clean, thoughtful, timeless design makes me happy.”

The magazine observed a similar aesthetic.

“We love that he's particularly drawn to pieces with clean, modern lines that also have a warmth and casualness that make them approachable.”

There is nothing at all unsettling about Mr. Woodward's aesthetics. At the time of purchase, a timeless design inherently implies paying a tad more for something that should last a very long time. But, timeless design should actually cost a consumer less in the long run compared to staying abreast of trends.

Yet, Kirkland's specializes in seasonal decorating, a merchandising strategy that compels a homeowner to frequently change décor and follow trends – which dictates affordability.

“We know our shopper is looking for seasonally relevant product with thoughts of color to refresh her home décor.”

In 2017, Kirkland's top category, at 16% of sales, was its “holiday” lines. A timeless design aesthetic doesn't necessarily align with a merchandising strategy reliant on frequent changes.

Another qualm deserving attention is the potential for additional expenses associated with strategy changes. Kirkland's is already experiencing an upward trend in operating expenses. As it opens more locations, it's logical to expect expense categories such as leases and salaries to increase. And, yet, the retailer's operating expense growth has actually tracked alongside sales growth. Source: Author-created from company data

The retailer will definitely see a dramatic increase in its executive compensation with this appointment. In 2017, Mr. Madden's base salary was $480,000 per year. After a signing bonus of $1.2 million (in cash and stock options), Mr. Woodward's employment contract provides a base salary of no less than $700,000. Bonuses and incentives can equate to another $1.5+ million per year.

It is comforting that Kirkland's has managed to operate and grow without incurring long-term debt. As of its second quarter, the cash balance was over $35 million and the credit facility of $75 million remained undrawn. But, remodeling stores, hiking compensation and potentially upgrading merchandise could threaten the retailer's debt-free status. This isn't necessarily a deal-breaker for success as many retailers incur debt. The outstanding question, of course, should focus on the payback or return for such investments.

Spend Money To Make Money

As I think about this hiring, it seems to come back to affordability. Kirkland's called Mr. Woodward a “world-class merchant”. But, the concern is whether Kirkland's is financially “ready” to take on a world-class merchant, a rock star and all that may mean.

Able to play devil's advocate in my own debate, it is a definite possibility Mr. Woodward will bring credibility to Kirkland's brand, making it more attractive to future licensees.

In mid-August, Kirkland's introduced a 37-piece exclusive collection from Rae Dunn. Source

She is known for her wabi sabi aesthetic - the beauty of things imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete.



This will be the first exclusive collection for the pottery designer who has a large online following. In early 2017, House Beautiful highlighted the growing obsession of her fans.

“Generous collectors have even shared their secrets for scoring pieces of the coveted line.”

In the second quarter earnings call, Kirkland's confirmed it was already seeing impact though it had only been two weeks.

“Her product is bringing in new customers and we are thrilled with the overall response thus far.”

And, of utmost importance for Kirkland's, this partnership should draw in millennials and help transform the retailer's reputation from being her “mother's store”.

I can certainly see where it is quite probable that the “next” Rae Dunn would be thrilled with an opportunity to be associated with Steve Woodward. And, those aspiring designers may recognize such opportunity will not last indefinitely as Mr. Woodward, at age 62, could reasonably have career retirement in his sights.

Along the same line, it would seem unlikely for Mr. Woodward to take on a lengthy turnaround project at Kirkland's. Thus, it would be reasonable to expect the changes to transpire quickly. With pending retirement as a subject, it is equally reassuring to recognize Mr. Woodward is known for his coaching and tutelage skills.

Considerations

As a shopper, my curiosity is piqued. I want to see where the Woodward influence takes Kirkland's, fully realizing it could actually fall off my favorites list. As an investor, my interest is also piqued.

The stock isn't a fit for my stock club because it doesn't pay a dividend. But, Kirkland's is somewhat shareholder-friendly as it actively buys back shares and still has more room to do so on its current authorization.

For value or growth investors, this could be an opportune time to start building a position. When Mr. Woodward's hiring was announced, the stock climbed around 11%. But, with the market pullbacks of late, it has given much of this gain back. In the $9 to $10 range, it is closer to its 52-week low of $8.55 than its 52-week high of $13.48.

In its second quarter reporting, the retailer affirmed its full-year guidance for diluted earnings per share in a range of $0.50 to $0.60. Trading in the $9.50 to $10 range then equates to a P/E ratio as high as 20 but as low as 16. So, it's certainly not trading in bargain territory. But, if this leadership move pays off, accumulating shares under $10 will look brilliant in hindsight.

On the other hand, if Mr. Woodward turns out to be a forced fit and Kirkland's starts to lose its core customer base, the signs should surface quickly. And, with his desire to “live a rock-star life”, I doubt he would languish in the position.

It really comes down to one of two questions of which only one appears to have an answer currently. Does the home décor marketplace need another competitor for the likes of Restoration Hardware, Williams-Sonoma and Pier I? With Pier I struggling so, the obvious answer seems to be it does not. This, then, leads to the question of whether this particular rock star can temper his taste, at least at work, to protect what Kirkland's has built thus far and propel it forward.

He certainly does not appear to be a natural fit. But, it remains to be seen if a forced fit will prove profitable.

