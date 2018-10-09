Jagged Peak's New 3D Seismic Data Technology Will Boost Production

As a result of these measures and strong WTI process, JAG should continue to outperform in the third quarter.

Jagged Peak (JAG) grew daily production by 25% last quarter but has yet to play catchup with the rest of the E&P industry. The stock is up about 40% from the lows, while peers like Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are up over 100% from their 2016 crash lows. Margins increased to $37.71 from $34.39 (EBITDA), and drilling times improved.

JAG even set a record last quarter with first spud to total depth time on wells, averaging approximately 1,100 feet per day. On top of this, completion efficiencies grew 20% last quarter, as stages per day on one particular well reached a record 3.5 stages per crew.

For the purposes of this article, however, I would like to highlight JAG's new 3D seismic technology that is helping to optimize lateral placement, which, in combination with higher proppant loadings, should substantially increase well performances. As a result of these positive developments, JAG should continue to grow production, and with WTI prices surging, the stock should see additional upside in the third quarter.

3D Seismic Data Improving Placement Of Laterals

Since laterals are getting longer, increasing by 440,000 feet in 2018, it would be wise for companies to optimize their lateral placements, like JAG is doing. While this is not the first company trying to optimize laterals, JAG believes that is has a new 3D seismic data system that can aid in the technical understanding of reservoirs and drive well results.

Essentially, to prove how the technology works, out of two wells that were drilled 660 feet apart, one of those wells (well 3031A) did not use 3D seismic data. Instead, that well incorporated the use of vertical log data to tell JAG where to place the lateral. Unfortunately, that lateral was only 23% optimally placed, because the well was drilled only based on JAG's interpretation of what the vertical log data was telling them.

In contrast, when 3D seismic data technology was used, as opposed to using older vertical log data software, JAG was able to see the contours in the well better. This, effectively, allowed the company to geosteer around the contours, which lead to 100% of the lateral being optimally placed.

Now, most contours are able to be avoided for JAG. This accomplishment, in turn, is causing the newer child wells to outperform their parent wells by 40% on a cumulative basis, and, on a more important note, will be scaled throughout JAG's acreage position.

Strong Financials

Revenues came in at $158.7 million, which was a 199.2% year-over-year increase, and a beat on estimates by $20.95 million. As investors can clearly see below, revenues have been climbing in a linear fashion for the last four years.

If oil prices keep rising in tandem with falling breakevens, I wouldn't expect this upward trajectory of revenue growth to change. Revenues were not the whole story, net income was $45.1 million, compared to $16.4 million from the same period a year ago. So, JAG is reporting real profits in addition to revenues.

Jagged Peak's balance sheet is strong, as total assets are more than twice their total amount of liabilities (see below).

In addition, JAG's debt stands at on $155 million, according to the numbers above, which is relatively low when compared to the rest of the E&P industry (see below).

Finally, JAG has been proactive in managing basis risk by adding hedges to their volumes, which will extend out to 2020.

As investors are well aware, the Permian Basin, unlike other basins like the Bakken, has a problem with takeaway capacity and widening differentials, which have ballooned to over $14. So, JAG is mitigating risks and deserves credit for their basis management, which should shield against further takeaway constraints in the future should they arise.

Risks

The risks that JAG faces are similar to many E&Ps in the Permian: inflation is creeping higher, and any slowing economic activity that could occur would have an adverse on oil demand.

Winter is coming, which could lead to slowing activity, and pipeline construction could also be delayed like it usually is, due to pushback from environmental groups, which could cause more bottlenecks and differentials to widen further. However, in JAG's case, they are hedged at attractive pricing for the rest of 2018.

Conclusion

Jagged Peak is growing production due to a myriad of new drilling and completions techniques that are driving efficiencies, such as shortening drilling times, while increasing laterals and stages per crew. The company is also expecting to try higher sand concentrations with its new completions strategies, which should save on costs if cheaper, in-basin sand that has suddenly become available in large quantities is utilized.

More importantly, JAG's new 3D seismic data technology should allow the company to understand the reservoir in the Permian better and to optimize laterals more effectively, which will boost production by 12% in 2018. As a result, considering the recent strength seen in oil prices from a growing global economy, JAG should continue to see upside in the third quarter.

