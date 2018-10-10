Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum

Since my first article back at the end of December, Willdan has increased ~35% and now has even greater business momentum and leverage following the acquisition.

Although Willdan significantly upped its debt and increased share count, the acquisition proves accretive on an adjusted basis and provides strong strategic leverage.

The Market reacted incorrectly to the acquisition by dropping the stock 9%.

Since my previous article on Willdan (March 12), there had been a couple positive updates with the Company: in addition to beating Q1 and Q2 estimates, it announced a $17M project redesigning Colorado schools and a large 5-year project for the New York Power Authority (NYPA) with a ceiling value of $200M. But these updates pale in comparison to the October 3rd announcement of the acquisition of Lime Energy.

Transaction Summary

Purchase Price: $120 million

This equates to approximately 10x Lime Energy’s anticipated Adjusted EBITDA for 2018, and Willdan anticipates that Lime Energy’s 2018 revenue will be approximately $145 million (16.4% increase over FY17).

Transaction Magnitude: To provide some perspective on the sheer magnitude of this transaction... Lime Energy's $125M in 2017 revenue represents ~46% of Willdan's stand-alone 2017 revenue. Lime Energy's operating income of $5M represents ~34% of Willdan's stand-alone 2017 operating income.

Looking at 1H 2018, Lime Energy's revenue and operating income represent ~64% and ~49% of Willdan's stand-alone respectively.

Funding: Willdan raised significant debt and equity, which completely altered its capital structure. A new credit facility provides for up to $90 million, in addition to a $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The Company has also undergone an equity raise of 1.75M additional shares.

The $90M in credit facility will decline to a minimum of $70M assuming the equity raise is successful, and Willdan has not drawn from the $30M revolver. Therefore debt is immediately ~$70M.

Following the acquisition:

Cash = ~$9.3M

Debt = ~$70.0M (not including the insignificant capital lease obligations).

Below shows the cap structure before and after the acquisition:

Source: Willdan Official Filings

The Transaction is Accretive

In Willdan's official filings, it would seem that the acquisition was strongly dilutive to investors (Diluted EPS declining from $1.32 to $0.90 in FY17):

Source: Willdan Official Filings

But an important consideration here is to strip out the intangible asset amortization expense (which is quite significant in this deal at $42M) - the reason for this is that it is a non-cash expense associated with the transaction and not a true reflection of the underlying business changes (just like Goodwill, except Goodwill is not accounted for in the income statement, unless impairment occurs at a later point).

In this case the FY17 intangible amortization is $6M and the 1H18 is $3M.

Thus after stripping these out, you are left with the below for FY17:

Source: Author's Adjustment to Official Willdan Filings

The acquisition has actually boosted the FY17 Diluted EPS by 9% from $1.32 to $1.45, with the assumption the transaction occurred at the end of 2016.

The 1H18 adjustments result in the following:

As you can see from the above income statement, the Diluted EPS actually increases from $0.60 to $0.61 for 1H18, with the assumption the transaction occurred at the end of 2017.

Yes, operating margins for both periods did decline, but only slightly (from 5.0% to 4.6% for FY17 after removing the aforementioned amortization). But this can be smoothed out over time with the greater efficiencies from the merged companies and again the Diluted EPS still increased.

Extremely Strategic and Boosts Momentum Further

Willdan's Management (and I) believe the acquisition of Lime Energy provides the following strategic benefits:

Further expands Willdan’s presence in the energy services market and enhance Willdan’s offerings Diversifies Willdan’s geographical presence, including in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States Expands Willdan’s utility customer base, as Lime Energy delivers energy efficiency programs to some of the largest electric utilities that are not currently Willdan’s clients

Source: Willdan Presentation (10/9/2018)

4. Boosts Already Strong California Prospects: Will better position Willdan to take advantage of the anticipated upcoming expansions in energy efficiency budgets and contracts in California and the Northeastern United States (detailed in my prior articles)

Specifically, based on 2018 budget information, the California market for energy efficiency will be ~$900 million for 2018

for 2018 Of this, ~$180 million in contracts are currently outsourced to approximately 100 contractors

in contracts are currently outsourced to approximately 100 contractors The amount of such work outsourced will increase to ~$540 million by 2020 and the number of contractors engaged for this work to decrease during this period. With the addition of Lime Energy and its relationships, this will better position Willdan to pursue such opportunities

by 2020 and the engaged for this work to during this period.

Source: Willdan Presentation (10/9/2018)

Willdan was already a top player in the industry... this acquisition creates an even larger monster and expands the Company's core value proposition with greater number of services, headcount, and geographical reach.

This is especially significant given the upcoming California opportunity, with the first set of awards expected to be distributed in early 2019 according to further discussions with Willdan's IR.

Risks with the Lime Energy Acquisition

Like all acquisitions, there are a couple noteworthy risks that could adversely impact Willdan moving forwards:

Higher Debt Amount Within the past several years, Willdan has operated with limited debt. This has allowed the company to reinvest significantly into the business. Now with the far increased debt amount, Willdan will have to devote funds towards paying down the interest expense for the next several years, at the expense of being able to invest as much in the business. The annual interest expense is expected to be ~$1.4M based on the Pro Forma FY17 statements from the Company. This could result in a slowdown in growth (although highly unlikely given the plethora of upcoming opportunities) or result in additional equity raises to provide investment capital (thus diluting shareholders)

is expected to be based on the Pro Forma FY17 statements from the Company. Lime Energy's Customer Concentration For FY17, revenue generated from Lime Energy's Top 2 customers (Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Duke Energy Corp.) represented 67% of consolidated revenue.

of consolidated revenue. For 1H18, these utility programs represented 69% of Lime Energy's consolidated revenue

of Lime Energy's consolidated revenue Additionally, Lime Energy's top ten contracts accounted for 96% of its consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2017 When applying the customer concentration to the 1H18 Pro Forma revenue, LA and Duke combined concentration dwindles down to ~26.9% . Willdan also has customer concentration from ConEd and DASNY (16% and 22% in FY17) - when applying their respective contributions from FY17 to 1H18, they decline to 9.8% and 13.4% respectively after the acquisition. In total the Top 4 Willdan customers will now represent ~50.1% of total contract revenue. This represents an extension of Willdan's previous customer concentration, with the Top 2 having represented ~38.0%.

Ability to Integrate and Operate a Much Larger Entity Massive integrations, such as this, are never easy - they take time and can be costly if done incorrectly/inefficiently - and can be a drag on core business operations as well Having studied this Company for a year, I believe Willdan's management team is exceptionally strong and have the necessary experience from their many prior acquisitions



Conclusion

Willdan was already on a strong path without this acquisition - the Company was successfully achieving its targeted 20% total top line growth annually, and had several major opportunities and catalysts ahead (with the most significant being California).

It is my belief that this acquisition comes from a position of strength, and only further transforms Willdan into a more formidable player in the rapidly expanding energy efficiency industry.

The acquisition is immediately accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS, and will further increase the Company's value proposition moving forwards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.