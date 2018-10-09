Thor: When The Hammer Strikes

Thor's stock has gotten crushed, and we mean absolutely hammered in 2018 on fears related to the global trade war which has hurt input costs as commodities have risen.

Today, we have a look at one of our favorite companies, Thor Industries (THO). The stock has gotten crushed, and we mean absolutely hammered in 2018 on fears related to the global trade war which has hurt input costs as commodities have risen. The stocks in autos, auto parts, and recreational type vehicles have all fallen very far on the ongoing trade tensions and subsequent inflation in commodity costs. So, when Thor reported earnings a few weeks ago, we were expecting declines in performance. However, we felt any performance declines were more than baked into the stock at $100, after falling from $155. It seems to us that the negativity is far too much, with shares now looking to fall under $80. Good, let them, because we think a buy can be made here.

You see, there have been legitimate reasons why one would want to take profit when shares were stretched and the multiples expanded to enter 2018. But year-to-date, we are talking about a company that is still generating massive sales, strong earnings, and has appeal to millennials, a tough and notoriously stingy target market. We think this is way overdone.

The year-to-date chart is enough to bring tears to investors who have held through this decline:

There were some signs of stabilization in August-September up until the earnings report. The stock has been falling each week since. On the two year chart, we see almost a reset. While the charts only mean something if there are fundamentals, we like the play for a bounce. There is a lot going on here, but take a look at the two-year chart:

Nearly all of the juicy gains that we had seen in recent years have been given back. However, from a technical standpoint, and backed up by fundamentals that bake in a 45% decline in shares stemming from concerns over growth, we think there is relief coming. We see a BAD BEAT if shares can get under $80. We think you can consider a trade here. The name is likely to recover in a relief rally even when we consider the pressures the company is facing:

Recommended play

Target entry: $76-79

Target Exit: $90-92

Stop loss: $72

Fundamental discussion

This stock used to be virtually uncovered. As the stock began to rise several years ago, we first told you to strike while the iron is hot, and we saw the stock nearly triple. We grew cautious this past winter, however, as signs of weakening demand and higher costs looked set to weigh.

We want to be very very clear here. We believe that this selloff is overdone. The news from the present earnings report confirmed what the market was telling us: this would be a challenging quarter. We can no longer call Thor Industries a "hidden gem" because it's no longer hidden, but can we shine this old gem up? Is there room for renewed share appreciation? In this column, we discuss the recent performance of the name. We further describe why the stock is still attractive at present valuations and discuss the impact of merger activities while taking into consideration multiple bearish viewpoints.

Performance

We will not go over everything in the quarterly report, but a few key pieces of data are worth pointing out.

In the just reported quarter, Thor once again saw new records made, continuing a several year run of continued growth. Sales beat expectations, and we were factoring in a sales decline stemming from pressures alluded to earlier. We were looking for an above Street average of $1.86 billion on the top line. Thor Industries beat our expectations and saw sales of $1.87 billion, which was, of course, down 3.1% from last year, as sales of towable RVs were flat while motorized RVs were down 13.2%.

We want to point out that gross profit margins, which were seeing year-over-year expansion for a long time, took a hit. Gross profit decreased to 14.0%, down from 14.4% last year. Why the decrease in margins? This happened the company reduced production levels, lowered wholesale shipments and increased dealer incentives in order to balance dealer inventories, resulting in modest net revenue growth, and higher costs. Also, during the second half, the company experienced increased labor, warranty, and material costs, resulting in the modest decrease of 40 basis points on the full-year margin, and down 260 basis points in the quarter (13.0% versus 15.6%).

This weighed on the bottom line heavily. Our expectations for $2.00 in net income per share were missed badly, as the company saw net income crater to $124.3 million or $1.67 per share. For the year, the company saw $8.14 in earnings. This is still very solid, but the massive selloff stemmed from the poor margins and lowered outlook on performance. We still think this is priced in.

More on sales trends

We have previously taken note of an interesting trend in mix of products being sold, and being sold to younger buyers. This is something that we thought would continue, despite expectations for sales pressures. Well, Q2 contradicted our bullish thesis that sales would be strong thanks to younger buyers coming to market and leading to greater sales of motorized RVs as a percentage of total sales. To be clear, it is one quarter of data. We need to monitor it carefully. What we do know is that the sales mix pattern over the last five years (below) has shifted:

Percentage of Thor Industries' Sales By RV Source, 2013-2017

Source: SEC filings, author calculations

We plan to update this chart once 2018 is completed to see if the trend continues. What we know is that over the last five years, motorized RVs have been making up more of a percentage of sales each year. The trend seems to be continuing here in 2018.

That said, here in the present quarter, we saw that towable RV sales were flat from the $1.41 billion last year. This was a touch ahead of our expectations for a decline of 1-2%. While towable sales make up the bulk of revenues, motorized RV sales saw pain, but continue to make up a greater percentage of overall sales. They came in at $421 million for the quarter, up 23.0% of sales. However, they fell more than the 6-7% decline we expected.

We will continue to watch this trend, as it is our primary thesis that many future sales for Thor Industries depend on both the towable RV camper but also sales of motorized RVs to millennials. We believe the shift over the last five years is a result of younger buyers entering the market, and these younger buyers will help drive business in years to come.

With that realization, are there still reasons to get behind the name here?

Despite pressured fundamentals, Thor stock still a relative bargain

When in doubt, turn to the fundamentals. There is definitely pressure on performance, but we think this was a transitional year. Thor Industries is trading at $90.50 per share right now. This means the stock is trading at 11.1 times earnings in the past fiscal year of $8.14. That is significant compression.

We want the stock lower if we can get it. At $87, the stock would trade at 10.6 times earnings. However, when looking at expected earnings for next year, we think a growth stock like Thor is attractively priced. Our outlook for fiscal year 2019 reflects a similar healthy macroeconomic environment consistent with current conditions but with similar pressures that we have seen here in calendar 2018. Therefore, we expect the beginning of fiscal 2019 to be weak, but surmise that a sales ramp in the second half of 2019 is likely.

Given this reality, it is possible shares could fall into range. We are hoping they do. Longer-term there is buying pressure from the ongoing strength of baby boomer customers, in addition to first-time and younger buyers attracted to the towable RVs. Overall, we are expecting a moderately conservative earnings target of $8.80 for the fiscal year 2019 that would price the stock at just 9.1 times forward earnings. We believe that Thor Industries is at worst nearly fairly valued, and at best, discounted and ready to bounce. There are other considerations to be aware of as well.

Backlog

We believe that so long as oil prices remain relatively muted, leading to affordable gasoline, sales of RVs remain strong. That takes us to the backlog of the company. The backlog is a fickle variable. It can represent both demand and the ability to fulfill orders. In other words, a growing backlog indicates one of two things, and sometimes both. It can mean demand is so strong it outpaces supply, or it can mean the company's infrastructure is insufficient to meet the demand. We believe Thor Industries is in a position that reflects both components but now reflects the ability to meet prior demand. However, backlog could grow given the decision to curb production.

The overall backlog is down healthily from last year but remains high. Consolidated backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.40 billion, down massively from a year ago. Towable RV backlog decreased 45% to $649 million, while Motorized RV backlog fell 30% to $634 million. This backlog represents the reduction in Jayco's backlog, which was cut down big time as well as increased demand for new products.

Growing dividend

With the immense growth the name has experienced, Thor Industries' dividend has largely been ignored. Sure, the name yields a paltry 1% at present stock levels, but this is solely due to the rising share price. What has quietly occurred is that management has upped the dividend each year:

Source: Data from NASDAQ, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

The dividend was raised 12.1% once again to $0.37 quarterly a year ago We expect the dividend to continue growing and be raised in the next few weeks, which by way of semantics means this stock is also a dividend growth name.

Thor Industries made a recent move

You should be aware that the company also just made a major deal. Some of the selling could surround some uncertainty here. The Erwin Hymer Group, or EHG, has been acquired (or is being acquired, as it is set to close later this year). Based in Germany, here is a look at the company:

Source: Thor Industries October presentation

This is a $2.45 billion deal. This includes about $300 million worth of debt that Thor plans to will refinance upon closing, which is expected to occur in November or December. it seems that the deal is likely to be immediately accretive to earnings which is a plus. The company is funding the purchase with debt and new share issuance. About 2.3 million THO shares are part of the deal. We also know that Thor's management is borrowing $3.05 billion on this deal, even though they did have the cash. What you should also be aware of is that despite share issuances the company will repurchase shares to prevent dilution.

With Thor shares now at $80 and some synergies likely from this deal, the stock is undervalued. We believe the deal will really help give the company some needed European exposure and helps diversify the portfolio.

Bearish points

It would be irresponsible not to look at Thor Industries from the bear's perspective. One potential issue is a slowing pace of sales. A slowing pace of earnings growth and earnings contraction is likely in the next two quarters before sales ramp back up. If earnings really contract heavily this would invalidate our argument that the stock is trading at a relatively cheap multiple.

Another point to be aware of relates to buying power. The economy has been rolling for nearly 10 straight years since the lows of 2009. Each year, we have seen improvement, but it cannot last forever (can it?). Way back in 2008-2009 during the Great Recession, shipments of RVs cratered. They were cut in half overall from the best seasons to the lows of the recession. It stands to reason that in tough times discretionary spending goes down. Luxuries like an RV for camping just are not high on the priority list.

Finally, we acknowledge that oil prices are modest. The generally low price of gas makes it a lot easier to afford a gas guzzling RV. As oil and gas prices rise, we see a shift of consumers buying energy efficient vehicles and traveling less. Therefore, investors in Thor Industries should closely watch the price of oil, which has been higher than in recent years.

Take home

All things considered, we believe a near 50% reduction in share prices is overdone. Given present valuations and the negative catalysts more than having been baked into the stock, we think you can play this for a bounce. Overall, it's not a bad bet to make under $80 per share, in our estimation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.