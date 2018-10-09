Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry

We're highlighting one REIT for a buy rating and one REIT for ending a short rating.

We've also seen quite a bit of flattening in the yield curve, though that has somewhat reversed over the last week.

The rising rates are putting pressure on book values for the mortgage REITs. Lower book value means less equity is available for the REIT to invest and leverage.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

A flattening yield curve is a major threat to residential mortgage REITs. The Federal Reserve has been hiking rates and driving the yield curve to a much flatter level. Commercial mortgage REITs are not impacted much by a flattening of the yield curve.

We will also take a quick dive into the housing REITs because they are heavily impacted by rates as well.

Let’s run through the list and then we’ll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (TRTX) TPG RE Finance Trust (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (HCFT) Hunt Companies (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust (XAN) Exantas Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACKS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

Spreads

In August we wrote:

The Treasury Yield Curve is getting quite flat. The spread between the yield on a 2-year Treasury and a 10-year Treasury is about 25 basis points. That represents 2.6163% on the 2-year Treasury and 2.8677% on the 10-year Treasury.

In October we have seen a significant increase in rates.

Today we have 2.8892% on the 2-year Treasury and 3.2139% on the 10-year Treasury. The spread between the two is about 32.5 basis points.

Compared to August, the curve is a little bit steeper, but the increase in the 10-year yield is going to drive significant decreases in book value for most of the mortgage REITs.

Flat Yield Curve Impact

The flat yield curve is terrible for residential mortgage REITs. It puts significant pressure on the amount of net interest income the mortgage REITs are able to create. We would love to see this spread around 75 to 125 basis points for the residential mortgage REITs.

Dividend Impact

Investors should expect some residential mortgage REITs to reduce their dividends. They could also reasonably expect residential mortgage REITs to trade at discounts to book value since it is more difficult for them to generate huge amounts of net interest income.

However, currently the discounts to book value on average remain quite small. That is a concern for share price movements across the sector. When a mortgage REIT cuts their dividend, it often has a significant negative impact on the share price. Cutting the dividend prevents the mortgage REIT from paying out equity (book value) to sustain the dividend. However, the announcement of a reduction in the dividend doesn't have an impact on book value. It is simply an announcement. Yet, when mortgage REITs announce a dividend cut, it often has a significant negative impact on the share price.

Since book value isn't changing with the announcement, that means investors trade the mortgage REIT at a large discount to book value (on average) after a cut is announced.

Bringing Back a Buy Rating

We're bringing back the buy rating for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). This is explicitly a buy rating meant for traders. It isn't meant for buy-and-hold investing. The discount to our estimated current book value as of early October is large enough to make CMO attractive. We've initiated a position.

Example of How to Trade CMO

We purchased a position in CMO in August. We published an alert for subscribers at the time and it included this chart:

We edited out the other REITs from this image to focus on CMO. Our thesis was built around the price to estimated BV.

We followed that up in early September with an alert to harvest gains:

The case for our new buy rating on CMO is precisely the same. We've seen the discount to book value balloon higher. Even though their Q3 BV (book value) should be down compared to their Q2 BV, the price decline is enough to still make it a compelling short-term trade.

Ending a Short Rating

We're also closing out a short rating. We were extremely bearish on Front Yard Residential (RESI). They are a single-family housing REIT. They own a large number of rental homes, but they have an enormous amount of debt. We released our bearish thesis to the public on August 29th, 2018.

We released it in a retirement article (no primary ticker), so it isn't behind the paywall. If you want to see it, check out our thesis on Front Yard Residential.

That thesis has played out:

A decline from about $12.49 to $10.41 as of 10/9/2018 is a solid call. In about 40 days we saw nearly 17% of the price evaporate.

Single-family home prices have been appreciating at a very quick pace, but that trend should come under dramatic pressure as rising interest rates are making it more difficult for potential homeowners to buy. It will be a positive for rent growth, but increased financing costs will offset some of the benefits from higher rent growth. Congratulations to investors who got out of RESI on our warning to used the opportunity to short shares.

Outlook

The sector as a whole still looks a bit expensive to us, but there are pockets are value. We've identified CMO as a viable choice for buying due to the massive discount to book value. However, their dividend has been declining and that will certainly scare off some investors. We're focusing on price to book value here and believe there are multiple factors that could drive the discount to narrow. It shouldn't be seen as a long-term position though. We find the common shares of residential mortgage REITs are often best suited for trading based on expected movements in the price-to-book ratio.

For investors who want buy-and-hold opportunities, we would suggest looking at the preferred shares. There are several preferred shares currently trading at attractive prices for the long-term income seeker. These preferred share dividends can't be reduced unless the common dividend goes to $.00. Consequently, even when common dividend cuts are on the horizon, the preferred shares can still be easily covered.

We're also closing out our short rating. We've seen a dramatic price decline. We aren't predicting bankruptcy, so a major decline in the share price is good enough to end the rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO, DX, GPMT, BMNM, CMO-E, AND SEVERAL OTHER MORTGAGE REIT PREFERRED SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.