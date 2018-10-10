Can Bezos Be Beat? - Today's Editors' Picks

It’s no secret that Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon is an unconventional figure. His laser focus on improving not only the retail industry but the world has launched Amazon shareholders to levels rarely seen. In this week’s Behind The Idea, Managing Editors Daniel Shvartsman and Mike Taylor, CFA break down Bezos’ 2017 shareholder letter to investors, which is far from the typical letter shareholders have grown to expect from other CEOs.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Dan Victor, CFA, The Fortune Teller, BZ EquityResearch, Scott Wilkie, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, Raul Shah, HealthCare Blogger, Cornerstone Investments and Dane Bowler bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Comment of the day, by contributor The Minipulator

Great insight, but I don't agree with your analysis. Amazon's advertising revenue remains untapped with enormous potential. As crazy as it may sound, in my assumption, Amazon's advertising revenue have the potential to surpass Googles. That's why I believe, Google considers Amazon to be "prime" enemy number one.

Think as the advertising/search industry as a giant circle. Within the circle are sellers, products, services and customers. I see Google as a powerful player within the circle that connects the goods to the potential customers. Amazon, on the other hand, has the sellers, buyers, fulfillment, smart devices, prime, loyalist and etc. within their ecosystem. In my analysis, pertaining to the circle, Amazon is the diameter. Unlike Google, Amazon will have greater power and influence to control all entities and its factors within the circle. They could potentially disrupt the industry.

Bezos makes more money in one minute than the average millennial makes in a year. He has almost 4x as much as his Alma Mater, Princeton University.

