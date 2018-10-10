8.39% Yield With Significantly More Upside Than Sister Preferred Share From WPG

Therefore, we see WPG-H and WPG-I as being better suited for traders.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has 2 preferred shares we will be looking at. While one of them is in the buy range, we view these preferred shares as carrying significant risk. WPG-H (WPG.PH) and WPG-I (WPG.PI) carry a risk rating of 4.

WPG common stock

When I first covered Washington Prime Group, the fundamentals were materially stronger than they are today. The difference was primarily the fair value of the physical real estate assets the mall REIT owns. As sales and net operating income have struggled at lower quality malls, the value of the real estate assets decreased significantly. The result is much weaker balance sheets since lower real estate values make it more difficult to finance portfolio.

Meanwhile, we also saw a significant increase in interest rates, so refinancing debts would be more expensive even if the value of the assets had not declined.

WPG preferred shares

We think WPG-I is much better than WPG-H.

Neither preferred share has call protection on the calendar, but WPG-I has a much large discount to call value.

WPG-I’s downside is it has a lower coupon. However, the discount in the share price is so significant that WPG-I has a stripped yield of 8.39% compared to the 8.22% from WPG-H. Investors who swap out of WPG-H and into WPG-II get 17 basis points of additional yield. If they are dumping a bunch of shares and proceeding to put all of the capital in WPG-I shares, they will end up with more total income due to the higher stripped yield.

The annualized yield to call on each share is absurd because the shares are not about to be called at $25. That is not a realistic thing to expect. However, it is worth recognizing that because WPG-I has a much lower price. The potential upside if we were to get into a call scenario a few years down the road would be much higher for WPG-I. On the flip side, WPG-H would have a hard time trading much above $26 in any scenario. This is because if WPG-H was selling for $26, it would make sense for the company to call H and mint a new series of preferred shares with a lower coupon rate. If they could sell a new series of preferred shares with a lower coupon rate, maybe 6.5%, then we would be expecting WPG-I to be trading near $25 at that point.

We do not consider that potential future scenario to be probable. We believe it is relatively unlikely. However, it does demonstrate that WPG-I would do much better in that situation than WPG-H. If we don’t get into that situation, investors in WPG-I are getting more money in dividends. Therefore, WPG-I wins in any scenario.

There is no reasonable case that we can see where WPG-H would be superior to WPG-I. Therefore, WPG-I is a buy and WPG-H is a hold. Investors who are in WPG-H and wish to remain exposed to the WPG preferred shares should dump the WPG-H shares and grab the WPG-I shares instead and enjoy a very material increase in their income.

