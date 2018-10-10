Cancer Research Highlight: Five Prime Moves To Prime Time With A New Phase 3 Trial Off The Ground

Is there anything else to look forward to in the near future?

In the field of solid tumor oncology, sometimes it's easy to lose the plot on certain subgroups of tumors. You have your mega heavy hitters like breast cancer and lung cancer, but then you have a slew of other, smaller niches. Gastric and esophageal junction cancers come off this way to me, in that they're not the most common in the United States.

But big things are ongoing in this field, and it's also easy to miss that gastric cancer is a major burden in other countries, particularly in places like China, where gastric cancer represents a huge public health concern. So, it's no surprise that gastric cancer remains a major unmet need, and Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is hoping to build its flagship in this ocean.

The company's entry into the fray is bemarituzumab, an antibody that blocks one of the fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR), specifically the 2b isoform. So far, they've given us some clues that bemarituzumab has value in the treatment of gastric tumors that overexpress this FGFR isoform, with an ASCO presentation from a few years ago detailing very encouraging response rates for bemarituzumab given on its own.

Since then, FPRX has unveiled findings from its safety lead-in to a pivotal trial called FIGHT. Recently, the company, along with partner Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), announced that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 3 portion of this trial. FIGHT is assessing the benefit of adding bemarituzumab to first-line chemotherapy for advanced gastric cancer.

The study's primary endpoint is overall survival, and although the safety lead-in did not require FGFR2b overexpression for enrollment, the phase 3 portion of the study will include this as an inclusion factor. The target enrollment is 550 patients, and almost 250 sites will participate in the global study.

We don't know all that much just yet about the prospects of bemarituzumab in the first-line treatment setting, but my mind is instantly drawn to a gastric cancer target that flopped a few years ago, another growth factor receptor called Met. But that was then, and this is now. The ASCO presentation from a few years ago was impressive, although it only included 6 patients with FGFR2b-positive gastric cancer.

Still, it is well worth the risk for FPRX, since FGFR2b overexpression occurs in around 10% of patients with gastric cancer, making this a huge potential market to be tapped. And considering the influx of new therapies under development trying to capture big chunks of the market, FPRX may well be on the best track by essentially co-developing a biomarker for its therapy, hopefully with the end result being a well-defined patient population for bemarituzumab.

And with some ten quarters of cash and marketable securities in the bank, FPRX is likely on good enough financial footing to see this trial through to its end with minimal need for some kind of damaging financial arrangement. However, there is definite risk involved here, as we don't have a lot of experience in oncology with FGFR antibodies as therapeutic agents. For FPRX, this project could go the way of trastuzumab (a new major indication for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)) or rilotumumab (a major flop for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)).

Enterprising investors would do well to take another look at FPRX. They do have a deeper clinical pipeline, in spite of the caution I suggest you exercise. However, there is a lot riding in the near term on the results of the FIGHT study, and it will definitely be a while before we know what those results will be. The primary completion date of FIGHT is July 2022, and although no one likes to wait that long, I wouldn't expect results to come much sooner.

So, the big gamble of trying to define a whole new marketplace within gastric cancer, along with how long it might take to fully realize that potential, are probably pretty big contributors to the general decline FPRX has experienced in 2018. To be sure, it is sitting at a comfortable market cap for a company that is just now entering phase 3 trials.

Of course, that's not to say that there are no other near-term catalysts for FPRX. The company is still quickly working on bemarituzumab in bladder cancer, which could yield its own news. We may hear good things in the coming year or two about cabiralizumab in pancreatic cancer, or the biologics FPT 150 and 155, which are both very early in development.

All told, the horizon looks favorable for FPRX, but if the company is unable to put together some more excitement, it's likely it will continue to decline for the foreseeable future. Potential investors should keep this risk of near-term loss in mind when undertaking a deeper due diligence.

