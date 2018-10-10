The Price Is Prime

We give you our take of why we unhedged our covered calls.

"Ask not if there is risk, but whether the potential returns compensate you for that risk." - Trapping Value

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has been an extremely lucrative income stock. While bulls contend that the redevelopment story has legs and bears suggest that this has another dividend cut written all over it, we have taken a tactical stance wherein we own the stock but only if the potential returns exceed 20% per annum. Let us explain this in more depth.

Company position

WPG has spent the last few years derisking its portfolio by reducing leverage, actively selling tier two assets and developing what it considers the best of its properties.

Source: WPG presentation

Tier two properties now make up about 10% of NOI and will likely decline further as more underperforming properties are turned back to lenders and open air property NOI keeps increasing.

What we like currently

The key positive continues to be that Tier Two properties are contributing less and less to total NOI. We actually do like the CEO's focus on deploying capital only where he sees returns rather than blindly trying to save every property. Tenant allowance, a key measure of the relative bargaining positions of tenants and landlords, has been declining, even adjusted for lease lengths.

This has been a great shift considering that occupancy has actually declined over the last few years. This suggests that WPG is retaining much better assets where demand is higher for remaining space.

The overall low decline in NOI is quite impressive as Tier Two continues to fade into the background. The low occupancy cost is also a strong positive.

With multiple projects on the way at an estimated 10% ROIC, 2019 NOI should be moving up barring a recession.

While WPG has not stressed this previously, the mixed use component can be a strong diversifier and anchor to some of the smaller malls.

Key risks

The line up of anchor tenants includes the who's who of distressed retailers.

While WPG has a plan in place for the most likely fallout of tenants, there may be surprises. The key aspect though is that total NOI is small (2.5%) and WPG has further identified that co-tenancy impact is also likely to be small over the next 1 year at $3-$4 million (less than 1% of NOI). So essentially the risk comes down to whether a downward spiral can be prevented in these malls. That risk though is not easily dismissed.

Our positioning

WPG has been a small position for us but the key aspect of owning is that it should provide us with a very high return for the very high risk. This is similar to setting a hurdle rate for a risky capital investment. While often we are happy with what we think is a safe 8% return, and sometimes just a solid 6% return via dividends will make us happy, WPG is not such a case. We first initiated our position using a cash secured put as the 12% yield was just too less at the time and we wanted a 24% annualized return to go long. That did get "put" to us and we were fine with the dividends; however, as the stock rallied to $8.15, we sold calls.

While not exactly a Sell, we did sell $7.50 calls for January 2019 for $1.05 each. Total calls sold were 120% of our long position, making this a delta hedging strategy. WPG had a mammoth outperformance since the March bottom, and when it reached $8.15, we were left contemplating whether we still wanted this one or wanted to sell lottery tickets. We decided on the latter.

With the stock having declined rather precipitously from that point, two things changed. The first was that the calls sold for $1.05 now traded at $0.10. They really would not protect us any further. But they would give away our upside if the stock rallied. The stock at $6.60 again holds the potential for 20% annualized returns from dividends and stock price upside. Hence we bought back the calls.

What to watch for going forward

With the Sears (SHLD) potential bankruptcy close by, the market will be focused on the exact impact of that event should it happen. WPG has explained its repositioning plans in great detail but a lot of variables remain in SHLD's hands. J.C.Penney (JCP) is another tenant where sales keep spiraling down with no end in sight. Both retailers might be able to hold on a bit more as the outlook for retail sales in 2018 is really good.

The trade body now expects retail sales for 2018, excluding automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants, to rise a minimum of 4.5 percent over 2017, compared with the 3.8 to 4.4 percentage growth it forecasted earlier this year.

While on the surface this does not change the ultimate fate, it will give WPG more time to redevelop its weaker properties.

Conclusion

The hyper volatility and high premiums associated with WPG have been a dud with the stock having not moved much over the past 18 months.

That has proved to be an excellent time to harvest premiums while reducing risk of owning the stock and capturing dividends. The jury is still out on whether WPG can turn this around permanently. While the threat of e-commerce is real, key players like Amazon (AMZN) are only able to do this due to the fact that they run as non-for-profits on the retail side. Even if that never changes, retail has scope to evolve beyond the traditional stores into the "experience" mode. We are seeing this in the Music industry as the model changed and evolved over time and revenues finally bottomed.

WPG and the other retail mall owners have their work cut out for them.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.