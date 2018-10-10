POSCO: Price Increases Bolster 3Q18 Earnings

Investment highlights

We estimate 3Q18 parent operating profit will come to KRW1.05tn, which is 5% higher than the consensus of KRW993bn. Earnings momentum is positive, with 3Q-4Q18 operating profit slated to grow YoY on the back of ASP hikes; demand is likely to increase from the Chinese infrastructure sector while demand in other major regions remains intact; and negative issues related with China’s winter production cuts have been priced in. We maintain BUY but trim our target price to KRW400,000, from KRW460,000.

For 3Q18, we forecast KRW7.94tn in sales, KRW1.05tn in operating profit (+45% YoY, +27% QoQ) and KRW1.09tn in pretax profit on a parent basis. Consolidated, operating profit likely rose 30% YoY and 17% QoQ. We believe earnings increased in 3Q because the price increases of several products in 3Q boosted ASP and helped widen the spread between product prices and raw material prices. We expect the spread between consolidated and parent operating profits to be over KRW400bn thanks mainly to strong performances by overseas subsidiaries, which probably helped offset weaker contributions from POSCO Daewoo. In 4Q18, earnings should stay strong, with 3Q’s price increases and stable raw material prices bolstering parent operating profit to KRW1.08tn.

We revise down our target price to KRW400,000 as we adjust our target P/B from 0.8x to 0.7x (the 2011- 2013 average) in reflection of lowered expectations for Chinese winter production reductions. We believe shares have already priced in concerns over the US-China trade war and lowered expectations for Chinese winter production cuts. Downside risks for shares are limited given the likelihood of increasing infrastructure investments in China and solid operating profit prospects in 2H18.

