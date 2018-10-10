Masimo Is Closing In On $1 Billion In Revenues

However, we still find the shares quite expensive. If you're in, we suggest to keep it, but for new investors we would advise a better entry point.

Earnings are growing faster due to operational leverage and cash flows used to buy back shares.

We have written earlier about medical monitoring device maker Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), but that was more than a year ago, so it's time for a revisit, as these kinds of medical devices are often steady growth opportunities. And indeed, Masimo is not the exception here:

MASI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

If you wonder what caused the Q4 bump in net earnings, it was a one-off $270 million gain from a settlement (from the Q4 2016 8-K):

Included in the fourth quarter 2016 earnings per share was $3.43 per diluted share related to the $270.0 million gain we recognized on the Philips Settlement Agreement

Revenue growth has been solid but not spectacular, roughly 10% a year (the company's target is 8-10%), where it is now (after Q2):

Q2 Results

From the earnings deck:

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

So guidance has increased a tad, indicating 10.8% growth on a constant currency basis (the company expects currency tailwinds in H1 to turn into currency headwinds in H2). Non-GAAP EPS is guided at $2.90 (a $0.02 increase).

Given the turnaround from currency tailwinds (160 basis points) to currency headwinds (40 basis points), underlying growth is actually accelerating a bit in the second half (about 30 basis points).

Products

Masimo produces many non-invasive monitoring devices, both for customers and OEMs (33% of sales), and the demand level really exceeded expectations at 58,700 devices (6,000 above what the Stifel analyst was looking for, for instance). One can find the company's products here. Some of the most notable are:

For a deeper dive into these products, we highly recommend the article from fellow SA contributor Healthcare on the Move.

Growth drivers

Currency tailwind, will become headwind in H2

Rainbow SET

Existing customers

New customers

UEA screening protocol for all newborns, might spread to other countries (CCHD screening); China will follow

Monitoring patients on opioids

New products

The driving product for most of the growth seems to have been the Rainbow SET (from the Q2CC):

It was just really across all of our OEMs, across all of our direct business. And the vast majority of it was SET Rainbow (SIC) [Rainbow SET], very little of it came from SedLine or O3. So it just shows the incredible strength our SET Rainbow (SIC) [Rainbow SET] business is seeing, the uptick is really good.

Existing customers like the DoD (Department of Defense) are redeploying or reviewing all of their monitors and decided to standardize on Rainbow, giving that platform another impetus.

The company gained new customers like NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, Brigham and Women's Hospital and MassGeneral Hospital, part of Partners HealthCare.

While a large OEM like Philips (NYSE:PHG) isn't a new customer, the relationship is clearly expanding through the integration of the company's Rainbow technology into Philips monitors last year. This year (from the Q2CC):

In 2018, we are now engaged in integrating our newer product technologies, including NomoLine Capnography, SedLine brain function monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry into the Philips monitoring platform.

China's screening of all newborns for CCHD looks particularly promising, given the size of the market and the lack of alternative technology (plus the fact that all the trials there were executed with Masimo monitors).

However, in terms of consumables, they're going to use reusable sensors (from the Q2CC):

So for that reason, it's not going to be a huge uptick on revenues. They'll be buying the devices and they'll be buying reusable sensors every other year or so, but it's just really good to see the impact, because as you know, about 1% of these newborns have CCHD, about 0.8% to be precise. And if they don't get detected, they go home and many of them die. So just, I think, it's going to be pretty cool.

Another interesting development is the Utah Senate Resolution ("SCR4," or Parker's Bill) for patients using opioid-based drugs. Opioids can lead to mortal respiratory depressions, and the company's Rad-97 monitor is specifically designed for the use at home with built-in telemedicine capabilities. The SCR$ resolution (from the Q2CC):

hospitals, clinicians, and researchers to examine and identify possible links between opioids and respiratory depression following surgery, and encourages doctors to prescribe pulse oximetry monitoring for patients that are prescribed opioids. Masimo's SET pulse oximetry technology was used in the case studies that helped shape the legislation.

Masimo has also launched new products in Q2, like UniView (from the Q2CC):

it embodies an integrated display of real-time data and alarms from multiple Masimo and third-party devices designed to reduce clinician cognitive overload and improve patient safety... Also with Replica, data from UniView is available to any clinician no matter where they are, as long as they have access to a cellular or Wi-Fi communication.

And there is more in the pipeline, like SpHb monitoring for blood transfusions, which enjoyed a successful test at the University of Parma in Italy, and management said there will be more new product introductions in the second half of the year.

Margins

It's clear that operational metrics are outpacing revenue growth, and there is some operational leverage.

Let us take a closer look at margins:

MASI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Well, while gross margins aren't really all that different from a few years ago, operating margins are clearly trending upward. These are GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross margin increased from 66% a year ago to 67.2% in Q2, with product gross margin (65.8%) increasing 170 basis points (y/y).

SG&A clearly increases at a slower rate than revenue, declining to 33.6% of revenue (from 34.5% a year ago), providing operating leverage

Cash

MASI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is generating a substantial amount of cash flow (the four-quarter bump from Q4 2016 was the result of a settlement; see above). Share-based compensation is not excessive, although it is growing at a really substantial rate:

MASI Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Perhaps that's why, despite a now used-up buyback program, the share count has drifted upwards in the last couple of years. Masimo's cash position keeps on increasing, though:

MASI Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management is on the lookout for acquisitions, but they are not seeing much falling within their parameters, so management has instituted a new 3-year share buyback program for up to 5 million shares.

The company even earns a considerable interest income on the cash balance, amounting to $1.3 million in the quarter. It also earns royalty income (this was $9.6 million in Q2).

Valuation

MASI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation metrics are at 5-year highs, and the stock price isn't far off:

Analysts aren't terribly optimistic on next year's EPS, as they see it growing to just $3.06 (with the highest estimate just $3.13), up from $2.90 this year. This is surprising, as it's slower growth than revenue, whilst EPS has been doing considerably better.

Risk

While the company is innovative and its core strength is its Pulse oximeter technology, it doesn't have the field for itself. There are larger, established players like Covidien and then a host of suppliers at the low end (see here, for instance).

Conclusion

MASI is a very solid growth stock, growing at 8-10% a year, at times even a bit beyond that. Operational leverage ensures that the company's net earnings are growing considerably faster, and now, rapidly rising cash flow leading to share buybacks can add to that.

The shares are really not cheap and we're a little concerned with the analyst EPS consensus for next year which suggests earnings growth slowing pretty substantially, so we would only consider buying on dips.

