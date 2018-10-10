Pretium Resources: The Panic Is Clearly Overdone

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) announced its Q3 2018 production results. Although the numbers are not bad, they are worse than in Q2. While 111,340 toz gold were produced in Q2, only 92,641 toz gold were produced in Q3. That means a 16.8% decline. However, the company still believes that its H2 2018 production guidance gold will be met. According to Joseph Ovsenek, Pretium's CEO:

We are on our way to meeting our gold production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold for the second half of 2018

As stated in the September 24 news release, Pretium expects gold production to be weighted more heavily in the fourth quarter than the third quarter. As a result, the Q3 production level isn't a surprise and the market had enough time to prepare for it. In my previous article, I estimated that the Q3 production should be 10,000-20,000 toz gold lower compared to Q4. Today's numbers show that it was lower by 18,699 toz.

Although the Q3 production was 16.8% lower compared to Q2, it was 22.4% higher compared to the disastrous Q1. Moreover, compared to Q1, much less ore was processed. While in Q1, 261,443 tonnes of ore were milled, in Q3, the volume declined to 240,122 tonnes, which is only slightly more than in Q2.

As the recoveries are very high and stable, around 97%, the main difference was caused by the head grade. While in Q1, the processed ore contained only 9.1 g/t gold on average, in the record-breaking Q2, it was 14.9 g/t gold. In Q3, the head grade declined by 16.8% to 12.4 g/t gold. Given the nature of the deposit, it is no surprise that the head grades may vary quite significantly from quarter to quarter. Right now, Pretium's management seems to be confident that the grades will go back up in Q4.

In order to meet the lower boundary of the H2 2018 production guidance, Pretium will have to produce at least 107,359 toz gold in Q4 2018. The problem is that the mill is permitted to process only 990,000 tonnes of ore per year. And it is not sure whether the expansion permits will be granted before the end of this year. During the first three quarters, the mill processed 738,555 tonnes of ore. It means that there are only 251,445 tonnes left for Q4 (assuming that the permission isn't granted by the end of 2018). At this throughput rate and at 97% recoveries, the head grade will have to be slightly higher than 13.69 g/t gold. This level seems to be well achievable.

Another important information provided by the latest news release is related to Pretium's cash position:

We added $48 million to our cash on hand during the third quarter, and are focused on sustaining long-term profitability.

It means that as of the end of September, the company held cash of more than $190 million. Together with the recently announced new credit facility of $480 million ($250 million senior secured amortizing non-revolving credit facility and $230 million senior secured revolving credit facility), it should have more than $670 million at its disposal.

It is enough to repay the old credit facility of approximately $423 million and also to repurchase the precious metals stream for $237 million. After the total amount of $660 million is repaid, Pretium should have $10 million left. Of course, this calculation doesn't take into account the cash generated during Q4. It is possible to assume that further $45-55 million should be generated in Q4. In other words, by the end of this year, the precious metals stream is going to be a history and also the debt maturity will be pushed further into the future.

Although details of the new credit facility haven't been disclosed yet, it is believed to be cheaper compared to the old one. It should bear an interest rate of LIBOR+margin depending on leverage ratios. The non-revolving facility should be repaid in equal quarterly installments of principal and accrued interest starting in the second full quarter following the closing date. It means that the repayments should start in Q2 2019, however, the news release doesn't specify how many installments there should be. The revolving facility will be repaid as a bullet (principal and accrued interest) on the maturity date, but the exact maturity date hasn't been released yet. It is possible to expect that some more details will be announced after the credit facility is closed.

Conclusion

Although the markets were warned that the Q3 production should be lower compared to Q2 and even the extent of the decline wasn't unexpected, the share price reaction was very negative. Pretium shares lost $0.8, or 9.93%, which is a pretty overdone reaction. The share price is 25% lower than it was 1 year ago. Although back then the share price was higher and investors were more optimistic regarding the prospects of the company, it is possible to argue that Pretium is in a better shape now than it was 12 months ago.

Over the last two quarters, the head grades approached the reserve gold grades. The mill has been operating without any meaningful issues for 4 quarters. Moreover, Pretium has found out that the throughput rate can be expanded rapidly, with only limited capital expenditures. The recoveries are stable around 97%. The precious metals stream will become history soon, and the old credit facility is about to be refinanced, thence, the maturity will be expanded.

The share price stands at $7.26 right now. Given the strong support in the $6.7-7.0 area that was created in recent months, it is possible to expect that the decline will stop soon and the share price will rebound back up in the near term.

