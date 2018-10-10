AT&T: The Dividend Isn't As Safe As You Think

While the dividend is covered for the short term, declining EPS, rising debt costs, and shareholder dilution are eventually going to put pressure on the payout.

AT&T (T) is an interesting stock. On one hand, it is beloved by retail investors and retirees for its 6 percent dividend yield and 30+ years of dividend increases. On the other hand, the company is willing to dilute shareholders and pile on debt to finance a series of potentially destructive acquisitions. As interest rates continue to rise (due to both macro and company-specific reasons) and organic revenue growth fails to materialize, AT&T could very well find itself in trouble covering the dividend. My advice to investors is to consider that AT&T's high dividend yield is not indicative of everlasting comfort and safety, but rather of risk. While there is no short-term danger to the dividend, AT&T's rising debt and questionable acquisition strategy leave the stock like a sailboat on the open ocean.

AT&T is piling on the debt

AT&T relies increasingly on debt to finance their operations. The debt was quite stable until recent years. Then, management decided to triple the amount of debt that the company carries. Debt reduces AT&T's optionality– the more debt the company takes on, the less nimble the company becomes.

AT&T is in a bad spot as rates rise. AT&T has a high debt load and a BBB credit rating, leaving them vulnerable to the market's perception of their ability to handle more debt. If rates rise and the market continues to view AT&T debt as riskier, then both the macro influences and the micro situation will cause the interest rate on their debt will rise. AT&T did not do well in at all in 2008, whereas bonds actually had a positive return. I would expect T to do far worse in the next recession today given the high debt load.

Future earnings per share growth is nonexistent

When you view AT&T through the lens of sociology, the company is ugly. They distribute phones through their (mostly unpopular) network of AT&T stores throughout the country. Their customer service is truly terrible, reflecting a culture focused on short-term EPS growth at the expense of customer experience. Since I play golf near their headquarters, I continually hear dysfunctional things about the company, second only to GE (GE). A lot of their six-figure earners in the DFW area are taking advantage of the strong economy to jump ship. Analyst estimates for AT&T's earnings are likely still too generous. (Note that the big bump at the beginning of the year was from the tax cut.)

Face it. AT&T's best-case reasonable organic revenue growth is zero. The only way they can grow their EPS is by financial engineering such as by cutting costs and borrowing to buy back their stock, or by making acquisitions. The market has punished AT&T stock for a reason over the last 2 years. Their acquisition strategy is inherently risky. AT&T is the kind of company that will outsource their entire customer service operation so earnings look better for a few quarters at the expense of long-term growth. Cost cutting to beat quarterly EPS estimates by a penny does not work in the long run.

Making matters worse is the fact that rising rates will make AT&T stock less attractive to their investor base, many of whom rely on AT&T to fund their retirements. Fewer and fewer investors are going to be willing to take the risk on the common stock of a BBB rated, highly indebted company as yields continue to rise.

Also notable is the fact that institutional ownership is shockingly low for T, clocking in at 53 percent according to my brokerage data.

Management is willing to dilute shareholders

Pay attention to this graph. It's rare that you can see so much managerial dysfunction in such a simple graph. From 2012 to 2015, T decided they were going to buy back stock to increase earnings per share. Then they changed their mind. They appear to have lost a good deal of money by doing this.

What AT&T did was to buy back a bunch of stock only to reissue it to finance the DIRECTV acquisition. Companies aren't that different from individual investors. Buy high and sell low, and you lose money. AT&T bought their own stock back when it was high, then sold their stock low to buy DIRECTV (and Time Warner) higher still.

Research shows that most acquisitions don't add any shareholder value whatsoever.

The accounting firm KPMG did a famous study on corporate acquisitions in the 1990s. Here's what they had to say:

The survey found that 82% of respondents believed the major deal they had been involved in had been a success. However, this was a subjective estimation of their success in achieving the deal objectives, and less than half had carried out a formal review process. When we measured each one against our independent benchmark, based on comparative share performance one year after deal completion, the result was almost a mirror opposite. We found that only 17% of deals had added value to the combined company, 30% produced no discernible difference, and as many as 53% actually destroyed value. In other words, 83% of mergers were unsuccessful in producing any business benefit as regards shareholder value.

This should be intuitive. Paying 20+ percent more than the open market value of another company typically does not pay off. AT&T's situation is actually even worse because they're loading up the company with debt and destroying their credit rating. After these acquisitions, there are roughly 40 percent more shares outstanding. Every additional share is a mouth to feed with the dividend. Shareholders had better hope AT&T didn't overpay for Time Warner.

AT&T is the poster child for this type of aggressive acquisition strategy, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to pull it off. They may prove the market wrong. Who knows, maybe they'll make a killing in the Hollywood movie business! However, I want no part in the risk.

Evaluating AT&T's Expected Return and Dividend Coverage

T trades for roughly $34 per share as of the time of writing this and carries a 2019 EPS estimate of $3.62. This gives T an earnings yield of 10.6 percent. If the stock could grow EPS organically, the stock would easily have an expected return in the mid-teens. However, I actually project EPS growth of -4 percent for T over the next few years, due to dilution, rising debt cost and their questionable acquisition strategy. I arrive at an expected return of 6.6 percent for T, with downside risk related to the interest on the debt and execution risk around the acquisitions.

The dividend is currently $2.00 per share. This gives T a payout ratio of 55 percent, give or take. The dividend is fully covered by today's earnings, but rising cost to carry the debt and an increase in shares outstanding mean that the dividend is not as safe as it looks. Declining profits and increasing debt are never a good sign for a large dividend.

My advice to investors is to consider what the market is telling you about AT&T. The low PE ratio means T isn't the worst investment in the world if they manage to avoid destroying shareholder value, but there are safer and stronger stocks out there.

Conclusion

Don't let your need for the feeling of certainty and/or dividend income let you stay in any stock if you don't believe in the fundamentals. Dividends that grow are infinitely better than unsafe ones. T isn't the worst stock in the world, but you can do better. As the world increasingly moves towards buybacks, it is possible to sell 2-3 percent of your holdings in a stock per year and maintain the same stake in the company. Doing so also reduces your taxes compared to a pure dividend strategy. I love dividends, but I would much rather invest in a company paying 3 percent in dividends and buying back 3 percent in stock per year over a company paying 6 percent, especially if the lower yield company had better growth prospects.

