Hyundai Motor Company: Unfavorable FX Slows Down Earnings Recovery

The stock, trading at the lowest end of the P/B bands since 2009 based on 12-month-forward earnings, has already priced in lowered expectations for earnings.

Investment highlights

We expect Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) to report KRW988bn in operating profit for 3Q18 (-18% YoY, 4% operating margin), 5.6% lower than the consensus estimate. Sales volume was modest despite lackluster Chinese sales and fewer business days, but FX (especially minor currencies) weighed on earnings. Weaker-than-anticipated sales of Santa Fe in North America in September (5,400 units) cause us to lower our expectations for 4Q18 earnings. More business days, favorable seasonality, and new model effect in 4Q18 will likely provide stock momentum. Since our downward earnings revisions are too slight to change our target price, we maintain BUY and our target price of KRW185,000. The stock, trading at the lowest end of the P/B bands since 2009 based on 12-month-forward earnings, has already priced in lowered expectations for earnings.

Major issues and earnings outlook

3Q18 results should slightly miss already lowered consensus expectations, with sales coming in at KRW24.6tn (+1.6% YoY, -0.5% QoQ), operating profit at KRW988bn (-18% YoY, +3.9% QoQ, 4% operating margin), and KRW950bn in net profit attributable to controlling interest (+11.5% YoY, +35.6% QoQ). In terms of operating profit, the result will likely miss the consensus of KRW1.05tn (4.2% operating margin) by 5.6%. Ex-China wholesale volume was modest, growing 0.4% YoY, but the weakness of minor currencies such as RUB, BRL, and INR weighed on earnings. Financial income, however, recovered on the back of favorable USD-KRW rates and a rise in used car prices. 3Q18 results are characterized by a slower-than-expected recovery in North America and unfavorable movements of minor currencies, but these are mostly priced in. The disappointing sales of Santa Fe in North America cause us to lower expectations for 4Q18, which was initially thought to improve on a better product mix and lower incentives. We need to see how 4Q18 sales pan out when the number of business days increase and strong seasonality begins. As for FX movements, RUB, BRL, and INR depreciated sharply against the KRW, working to reduce the profits of the subsidiaries based in the respective countries. Unfavorable FX is bound to weigh on earnings, despite the improvements in demand, mix, prices, and localization.

Trading at 0.46x 2019F P/B, the lowest end of the P/B bands since 2009, most negative issues are now priced in. Since downside risks are limited, the stock is a good defensive play among large-cap stocks. Expectations for earnings (mix improvements, lower incentives, etc.) have declined due to lower-than- expected Santa Fe sales in the US. However, shares may stage a rebound as the expanding new model lineup in China and the US helps refresh earnings momentum.

