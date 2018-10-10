First Look At SolarWinds' $756 Million IPO

The company generated $728 million of revenue last year, about two-thirds of which is recurring revenues. In its most recent quarter, SolarWinds grew its top line by 20% y/y.

Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, the controlling shareholders of the company, are selling 22.5 million of the 42 million shares offered in the IPO, but are retaining the majority of their stakes.

With 301.9 million shares outstanding post-IPO, and with an initial pricing range of $17-$19 per share, SolarWinds is now proposing to go public at a market cap of $5.4 billion.

One of the largest SaaS IPOs of the year is drawing nearer, and this time, it's a company that has already been public in the past: SolarWinds (SWI), an Austin, Texas-based software firm that was taken private by the tech-focused private equity funds Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo in January 2016.

SolarWinds almost perfectly fits the bill in terms of the types of SaaS companies these tech PE firms look for: stable growth, dominant market position, recurring revenues, and positive cash flows. In 2016, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo executed the buyout at a market cap of approximately $4.5 billion. The pricing range that SolarWinds has indicated in its latest S-1 filing suggests a current market cap range of $5.1-$5.7 billion. The funds are only selling ~10% of their holdings in this offering, however, so they have the chance to benefit from further upside after the IPO pop.

Figure 1. SolarWinds IPO cover sheet Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

Of course, many recent tech IPOs have floundered in recent weeks, and SolarWinds might face the challenge of sluggish sentiment in the IPO space in completing its IPO. Even among the larger-cap new SaaS names like DocuSign (DOCU) and Dropbox (DBX) are nearing all-time lows.

Then again, SolarWinds' financial profile is very different from these high-growth companies. Its growth might lag a little behind other growth stocks, but true to its private equity DNA, SolarWinds also generates robust free cash flow and is near breakeven on a GAAP basis. That, at a minimum, should pique the interest of investors who are otherwise dumping high-growth companies with similarly high losses.

In my view, SolarWinds is quite a compelling IPO offering. The backing of blue-chip PE firms like Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo (who, between them, are invested in some of the sturdiest of private technology companies, such as Dell) lends a great deal of credibility to this offering a time of extreme volatility for young and untested SaaS IPOs. The company has also reached a mammoth scale (nearly $1 billion in annual revenue run rate), is a clear leader in its space, and has very favorable comps like New Relic (NEWR) and Splunk (SPLK) to associate with - while also not being too close to any other SaaS company's offering to invite too much competitive chatter. On top of this, SolarWinds is currently being offered at a very reasonable valuation below market multiples - if investors are able to get in on the stock at or near the current pricing range, SolarWinds is an outright buy.

Times of volatility often make for excellent opportunities in picking up typically expensive stocks at a discount. Many of SolarWinds' peers in infrastructure software, including Splunk and Red Hat (RHT), have taken a beating relative to recent highs. Keep a close eye on this IPO and be prepared to buy if the price is right (we'll discuss valuation shortly).

Enabling all things IT

SolarWinds employs a catchy slogan that captures, in a nutshell, what its product does: "enable all things IT." At its core, SolarWinds is an IT management software platform that helps technology departments manage their IT assets and keep backend systems running smoothly.

The company offers what it calls the "SolarWinds Model" that addresses all elements of the IT stack. Here's how the company describes its function in its S-1 filing:

Our products are designed to do the complex work of monitoring and managing networks, systems and applications across on-premise, cloud and hybrid IT environments without the need for customization or professional services. Many of our products are built on common technology platforms that enable our customers to easily purchase and deploy our products individually or as integrated suites as their needs evolve. We utilize a cost-efficient, integrated global product development model and have expanded our offerings over time through both organic development and strategic acquisitions."

Unlike application software companies (which are typically referred to with the moniker of "SaaS") that cater to non-technical business users, SolarWinds is more of an IaaS (infrastructure software-as-a-service) offering that is geared primarily toward IT administrators and developers. When the company was founded in 1999, it primarily dealt in desktop tools built for network engineers. Since the buyout by Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, however, SolarWinds has transitioned to a far broader portfolio of IT products, with "full IT management capabilities across over 50 products that span on-premise, cloud and hybrid IT environments".

The hybrid IT concept is an important piece of the offering. Many companies in recent years have espoused this "hybrid IT" model - including high-growth vendors like Nutanix (NTNX) and legacy software companies like VMware (VMW). The idea is this: not every company can fully transition to the cloud. Many companies, like banks, still want to protect a portion of their most sensitive data on their own on-premise servers. A hybrid IT model - one that has some workloads running in the cloud while others are retained on-premise - has become a popular and growing concept, and vendors like SolarWinds that cater to this trend are well-positioned for growth.

The diagram below, taken from SolarWinds' S-1 filing, showcases its capabilities and use cases:

Figure 2. SolarWinds product portfolio capabilities Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

Large market reach

One of the most appealing elements of the SolarWinds offering is just how large and dominant it already is - a testament to the effectiveness of its focus on selling directly to IT professionals and closely working with IT departments to understand custom requirements.

As of June, SolarWinds reports 275,000 total customers across 190 countries. This is among the largest customer bases among enterprise SaaS companies. Note that this isn't all SMBs either - SolarWinds serves 499 of the Fortune 500, nearly perfect penetration into the upper crust of the enterprise technology sphere.

This high rate of penetration doesn't mean that the company's growth trajectory is limited, however. SolarWinds still notes that it has plenty of room for international expansion as well as cross-set opportunities within its existing customer base. In fact, the company notes that it estimates its TAM to be $66.7 billion, the majority of which lies in an under penetrated SMB space (which SolarWinds defines as those companies with 20-99 employees):

Figure 3. SolarWinds TAM Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

Financial overview

Here's a look at SolarWinds' financials:

Figure 4. SolarWinds financials Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

Like many private equity spinouts, SolarWinds' financial history is a bit messy due to carveouts and business combinations. Let's focus our attention on the successor company, which generated $728.0 million of revenues in FY18.

Note also from the company's quarterly results of operations that SoalrWinds is currently at a ~20% y/y revenue growth pace - which, for a company of this scale, is still fairly impressive:

Figure 5. SolarWinds financials by quarter Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

Note that SolarWinds has also transitioned effectively into a SaaS/recurring revenue company. In FY17, 78% of the company's revenues were recurring revenues (though a large portion of that revenue lay in maintenance, and not the higher-margin subscription revenues).

Still, however, SolarWinds is driving a fairly elevated gross margin profile - even for a company that relies relatively heavily on maintenance and services revenue. GAAP gross margin in FY17 was 68.2%; in the first six months of FY18, gross margins have also improved by 100bps to 69.2%.

And like any other PE-backed company, SolarWinds shows extremely efficient cost discipline and relative to other SaaS companies, and in the first half of FY18, SolarWinds generated GAAP operating income of $44.1 million, or an 11.1% operating margin - which stands in stark contrast to most other software companies operating at a loss. In the same tie period, SolarWinds also generated $106.1 million of operating cash flows ($96.9 million of FCF after netting out $9.3 million of capex).

Valuation and key takeaways

Post-IPO, SolarWinds will have 301.9 million shares outstanding. At the current pricing range of $17 to $19 per share, this indicates a midpoint market cap of $5.43 billion.

If we also net out the $278.1 million of cash on SolarWinds' current balance sheet, as well as the $286.4 million of net IPO proceeds that SolarWinds expects to raise from the offering (which excludes the proceeds from the portion of shares being sold by existing shareholders and will not accrue any funds to the company), and add back $2.24 billion of debt, we arrive at a net debt position of $1.68 billion and a resulting enterprise value of $7.11 billion.

If we assume that SolarWinds will grow its revenues at 20% y/y (consistent with its growth rate in its most recent quarter) and apply that growth rate against trailing twelve-month revenues of $786.1 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $943.3 million and a valuation of 7.5x EV/FTM revenues - which is relatively cheap compared to other recent SaaS IPOs (in my view, SolarWinds' slower growth rate is counterbalanced by the fact that it's one of the few SaaS companies with a positive operating margin and robust free cash flows).

I'd be willing to pay up to 9x EV/FTM revenues for this company, indicating a price target of $23 and 28% upside from the current range. A typical IPO "pop" on the first day of trading has been around 40%, so investors may not have a chance to bite at SolarWinds at a <9x revenue valuation. The bottom line on SolarWinds: don't overpay for this stock as there are better values to be had among recent IPOs (Dropbox, Eventbrite (EB), and DocuSign (DOCU) are all currently in my portfolio), but keep a close eye on this IPO in case it does price cheaply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.