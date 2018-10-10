Legacy Reserves: Comparable Value Based On The Energen Transaction

A net asset value of around $5 to $7 per share appears reasonably justifiable, while $10+ would require well above market value per net location and isn't a downside scenario.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) is probably going to be able to find a positive path out of its debt issues if oil prices keep holding at $70+ (current strip prices have oil above $70 until June 2020). That being said, I'd continue to argue that the liquidation value of the company is reasonably close to its current share price. As well, while the risk has diminished, there is still some risk that dealing with the three debt classes results in a negative impact to Legacy's shareholders.

Baines Creek Capital has argued that Legacy's minimum value is much higher (such as $12.30 per share based on a comparison with Diamondback's (NASDAQ:FANG) $9.2-billion acquisition of Energen). However, looking at the Energen deal based on net locations rather than net acres results in a significantly different comparative value for Legacy.

The Energen Deal Comparison

If we use a value of $40,000 per flowing BOE for Energen, then the value of its current production would come out to $3.896 billion. That valuation for current production is what Jefferies used in its analysis of the deal.

Production (BOEPD) $ Per Flowing BOE Value ($ Billion) 97,400 $40,000 $3.896

That would leave around $5.3 billion attributable to the value of Energen's inventory. Energen reported 3,920 net derisked locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, resulting in an implied value of $1.35 million per net location.

Legacy has approximately 353 net identified horizontal locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, so using a similar value of $1.35 million per net location would result in a value of $477 million for Legacy's inventory in those basins. This is nearly $1 billion less than the estimate that Baines Creek Capital came up with.

Adding around $1.36 billion in value for Legacy's reserves/production would result in a total value of approximately $1.84 billion for Legacy. After subtracting net debt, Legacy's value would be estimated at approximately $4.54 per share using this method.

Source: Legacy Reserves

Now this does not include the value for Legacy's non-Midland/Delaware Basin acreage or its infrastructure. Nor does it attribute value for the potential for Legacy to swap its smaller tracts for acreage that will help add to its location count.

Source: Legacy Reserves

On the other hand, the average value of one of Legacy's net locations may be less than the average value of one of Energen's net locations. Legacy's acreage is scattered, leading to less efficient development opportunities. As well, Legacy's average lateral length for its inventory is probably less than Energen's. Legacy's 2018 Permian program mentioned an average lateral length of 7,400', while Energen's new 2018 drills have an average lateral length of 8,300'.

Differences In Valuation Estimates

Using the same deal (Diamondback's acquisition of Energen) as a reference point, we've managed to come up with a substantially different estimated value for Legacy that is nearly $8 per share less than Baines Creek Capital's calculation.

The main difference is that Baines Creek Capital uses Energen's per net acre valuation in its calculations and applies that to all of Legacy's Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acreage. I've looked at identified net locations instead. This does not give value to Legacy's scattered small tracts, which are too small to support standard length horizontal laterals on their own, but have some trade value.

On the other hand, looking at per net acre valuations without accounting for differences in the ratio of net locations to net acres doesn't appear to result in an accurate valuation estimate. Many of the transactions that appear to have a very high per net acre valuation end up looking more in line with averages when looked at on a per net location basis. For example, RSP Permian's acquisition of Silver Hill in 2016 was around $46,000 per net acre, but under $1 million per net location.

Legacy's 21,200 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins with identified horizontal locations have an estimated value of approximately $22,500 per net acre, using the $1.35 million per net location value from the Energen deal.

It is probably fair to attribute some value to Legacy's scattered tracts, although it should probably be at a significant discount to the $22,500 per net acre due to the time and work involved in turning that acreage into something more useful. Midland/Delaware Basin acreage can sometimes sell for low amounts depending on the circumstances, such as with Parsley's divestiture of 10,000 net acres (albeit non-operated) for around $3,600 per net acre after adjusting for production.

Conclusion

Given the current environment for oil and gas, I think that one could reasonably come up with a valuation for Legacy's assets (net of debt) that is above its current share price. I wouldn't particularly argue against a net value in the $5 to $7 range. As well, the longer oil and gas prices remain at current levels or above, the better Legacy's chances of avoiding a resolution to its debt issues that are dilutive to current shareholders. The risk has diminished, but with the unsecured debt still trading at a 12% to 15% yield to maturity, one can't believe that the risk is negligible.

A double-digit valuation for Legacy's shares based on its current situation would require that potential asset buyers pay a significantly higher price per net identified location than has typically been the case. As a result, that scenario should be considered an optimistic view of Legacy's net asset value rather than a downside protection scenario.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about Legacy and other energy companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.