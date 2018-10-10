High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - October Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.
The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.
Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.
The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of September, "999" indicates a N/A value):
|Name
|Symbol
|Yield
|P/E
|3-yr
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|5.31
|15.71
|8.3
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|SKT
|6.12
|35.2
|12.7
|Franklin Resources
|BEN
|3.03
|9.53
|18.6
|Consolidated
|ED
|3.75
|3.45
|3.1
|Black Hills Corp.
|BKH
|3.27
|5.67
|5.1
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|5.96
|18.15
|2.1
|Universal Corp.
|UVV
|4.62
|16.5
|1.9
|People's United Financial
|PBCT
|4.09
|14.89
|1.5
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|3.32
|20.4
|7.7
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|2.9
|17.64
|8.7
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|3.47
|17.87
|5
|Computer Services Inc.
|OTCQX:CSVI
|2.84
|18.26
|15.8
|Meredith Corp.
|MDP
|4.27
|999
|6.3
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|3.52
|23.1
|5.6
|Illinois Tool Works
|ITW
|2.83
|19.02
|16.1
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|4.65
|49.04
|5
|PSB Holdings Inc.
|OTCPK:PSBQ
|3.9
|999
|6.7
|United Bankshares Inc.
|UBSI
|3.74
|15.87
|1
|Old Republic International
|ORI
|3.49
|10.97
|1.4
|National Retail Properties
|NNN
|4.46
|32.48
|4.1
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|3.86
|24.15
|4.3
|Community Trust Banc.
|CTBI
|3.11
|15.4
|3.2
|Archer Daniels Midland
|ADM
|2.67
|20.27
|10.1
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|3.38
|33.72
|6.2
|Genuine Parts Co.
|GPC
|2.9
|20.29
|5.3
There is turnover in one position this month. Old Republic International was sold for a capital gain of 34.46% and original purchase date of 4/4/2014. The proceeds were used to purchase People's United Financial.
The current portfolio is below:
|Position
|Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Initial Purchase Date
|Cost Basis
|Current Value
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|BKH
|516
|60.18
|8/8/2018
|$31,052.88
|$31,161.24
|0.35%
|UVV
|540
|60.15
|9/9/2018
|$32,481.00
|$35,818.20
|10.27%
|PBCT
|1896
|17.28
|10/8/2018
|$32,762.88
|$32,762.88
|0.00%
|PEP
|291
|102.49
|6/8/2018
|$29,824.59
|$31,483.29
|5.56%
|TGT
|391
|68.65
|6/3/2016
|$26,842.15
|$33,391.40
|24.40%
|MO
|504
|58.24
|1/7/2016
|$29,352.96
|$31,837.68
|8.46%
|SKT
|1400
|21.11
|5/7/2018
|$29,554.00
|$30,814.00
|4.26%
|ED
|385
|75.31
|3/8/2018
|$28,994.35
|$30,037.70
|3.60%
|BEN
|930
|33.3
|8/8/2018
|$30,969.00
|$28,774.20
|-7.09%
|T
|928
|36.4
|3/7/2016
|$33,779.20
|$31,654.08
|-6.29%
|Cash
|Cash
|$8,042.49
Disclosures: None.