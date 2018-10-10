Value Investing Is Not Dead: The Best Investment Strategy Is The One You Can Stick With

The best investment strategy is the one you can stick with, and diversifying among different factors can be a remarkably smart approach.

Based on the available evidence, there is no reason to expect value to not to do well in the future.

In this context, there are growing concerns about the effectiveness of value investing going forward.

Bloomberg has recently published an enormously valuable interview with Clifford Asness, who is the billionaire mastermind behind AQR, a huge investment management firm focused on quantitative investing strategies with $226 billion in assets under management.

Asness and his team have published lots of well-recognized research papers on quantitative investing over the years, and Mr. Asness is clearly one of the leading contributors to the academic literature on quantitative investing.

The main theme of the interview is that many quantitative investing strategies and factors are significantly underperforming the market in recent years, and this is generating some concerns among investors regarding the validity of such strategies going forward.

In particular, value investing strategies have performed poorly since the financial crisis in 2008. Other factors such as momentum and quality have done much better in recent years, but they are producing lackluster returns over the past several months.

The chart below compares the performance of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), and Shares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) versus the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) in the past five years.

Judging by these instruments, momentum has significantly outperformed the market, quality is also above the index, but the value factor is underperforming by a considerable margin in recent years.

VLUE data by YCharts

Looking at broad market indexes over a longer timeframe, the Russell 3000 value index has significantly underperformed the Russell 3000 in the past decade, which clearly shows that investing in value stocks has been remarkably painful for investors over the past 10 years.

^RU3000V data by YCharts

Here are some particularly important paragraphs from the Bloomberg interview with Asness:

ERIK SCHATZKER: The performance of quants in 2018 has turned some faithful into skeptics and raised doubts as to whether some of these strategies are still viable. Is there a crisis in quant land? CLIFF ASNESS: There might be a minor crisis in confidence for some. I think it’s misplaced. We’ve seen periods like this quite a few times before. It’s been a while since the last one, and people kind of forget. Plus there are new investors in quant who weren’t in it before. Real-world investment strategies that are relatively uncorrelated to markets and have positive long-term average returns and are scalable are hard to create. But they don’t generate win-every-day, win-every-month, win-every-year risk-adjusted returns. We absolutely expect to win long term, or we wouldn’t do it. I think the evidence bears out that we do.

Asness is a remarkably honest person. The best minds in finance are notoriously humble and honest. I guess that's because you need to keep your ego at bay in order to do well in the markets over the long term.

In the interview, Asness admits that, even if he intellectually knows that there is no reason to expect quantitative investing to stop working, it's not easy to tolerate the bad periods emotionally.

I’m trying very hard to sound all calm and sangfroid with you right now, and I am, intellectually. But I’m as emotional as anyone else. People at AQR would laugh at me for trying to sound calm, because they get my emails: “Another frickin’ down day!” When we have a bad period, I want to figure out why, and I want an answer.

Recent Performance Does Not Tell You Anything

Let's focus on value, which is the quantitative factor that has the worse track record in performance over recent years. The chart below is from a research paper by AQR and it shows the performance of a value strategy both in cumulative terms (blue line) and over 10 year periods (red line)

This particular strategy is based on the price to book value ratio, which I personally consider to be the worst value indicator you can use. Book value does not reflect the economic value of a business in times when intellectual properties, technology, and brand presence are game-changing variables for many businesses. But that's beyond the point.

Value has experienced decades of underperformance before, and it still has produced market-beating returns over longer periods. In fact, we could say that investing in value stocks after a decade of underperformance for value has mostly been a good idea in the past.

From the research article:

Simply put, we believe value wins on average over the long term but not all the time, even for a near decade. Poor periods in the past have never meant that the factor shouldn’t work going forward. The logic, historical track record, etc., all are intact, and no story for now being different seems to hold water.

The chart below is from a research article by Man Numeric, and it shows the valuation spread between the 20% cheapest and the 20% most expensive stocks based on the PE ratio in the U.S., the Eurozone, Japan, and on a global scale.



The data clearly shows that the valuation spread between cheap and expensive stocks is still in line with historical standards, so there is no evidence indicating the value spread has been eroded over time.

Investing With A Crystal Ball

If you want to achieve superior returns in the long term, then you need to be willing to accept disappointing performance numbers in some periods. There is no way around it, that's just the way markets work.

This is because the stock market is a complex adaptive system. In simple terms, if something worked all the time - for example buying value stocks - everybody would do it. This means that value stocks would get too expensive, and the strategy would stock working.

Wesley Gray, from Alpha Architect, published an extraordinary article in 2016 showing how even the best possible investing strategy, one managed by God himself, would go through massive drawdowns in the short term.

The author calculates the 5-year “look ahead” return for all common stocks among the 500 largest firms in the main U.S. markets. The chart below shows those returns arranged in 10 deciles. The lowest decile generates a compounded annual return of -15.32%, and the highest decile makes an impressive annual return of 29.37%.

Source: Even God Would Get Fired as an Active Investor

If someone had perfect information about future returns, then this God-like asset manager would obviously buy only the best stocks in the market. This means that the portfolio would produce an outstanding average annual return of 29.37% over the long term.

However, returns are not risk-free. The chart below shows the different drawdowns that this portfolio would suffer over the decades. There are 10 different drawdowns of more than 20%, the biggest drawdown is 75.94% and in the 2008-2009 financial crisis the portfolio would lose as much as 40.75%

Source: Even God Would Get Fired as an Active Investor

It's not just that value can go through periods of underperformance and still beat the market over multiple decades. Even a "crystal ball" investing strategy would need to go through long periods of disappointing returns.

Think about that for a second. The numbers show that even the best possible investing strategy, one that makes spectacular returns in the long term, would have massive drawdowns from time to time, and it can significantly underperform the market in some years.

Unless you are willing to tolerate the ups and downs and stick with your strategy over the long term, then you can't expect to achieve attractive returns in the market. Patience is not only a virtue, but even a necessity when it comes to investing.

The Best Investing Strategy

The best investing strategy is the one you can stick with over the long term. Since all kinds of factors and strategies will necessarily underperform in some periods, diversifying in different factors makes a lot of sense.

In simple terms, owning value stocks in combination with momentum stocks and quality stocks (among several other possibilities) can make it much easier for investors to stay the course over the long term.

When value is underperforming, chances are that other factors will be outperforming, and this can more than compensate for the impact on the overall portfolio returns.

A long-term approach to investing is crucial if you want to succeed in the market. However, sticking to a single factor can be remarkably difficult when such a factor goes through long periods of underperformance. For this reason, diversifying in different factors can make your investment strategy more resilient over time and easier to implement from an emotional perspective.

That being acknowledged, based on the statistical data, rumors about the death of value investing have been greatly exaggerated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.