Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael

Economy

Treasury yields resumed their upward march overnight ahead of more U.S. debt sales, putting a bit of pressure on U.S. stock index futures. "We are at some sort of critical moment, a crossroads, for bond and equity markets," said Marie Owens Thomsen, global head of economic research at Indosuez Wealth Management. American producer and consumer price data is also due in the next two days, and may determine where yields go from here.

IMF-World Bank meetings... Roberto Azevêdo, the head of the WTO, called on defenders of the multilateral trading system to "raise their voices" to help it survive, flanked by the IMF's Christine Lagarde, World Bank's Jim Yong Kim and the OECD's José Ángel Gurría. "Let me be clear, the trading system is not perfect, we never said it was. But it represents the best efforts of governments around the world working together for 70 years to find ways to co-operate on trade issues."

Sterling is inching up on reports that negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit terms that center on how to avoid a physical border separating Ireland. If a pact is reached, the two sides would still need to agree on a blueprint for future trade and security ties. The U.K. and European parliaments would then need to ratify a deal before the scheduled split on March 29.

Unveiling a new set of measures, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has promised an "all-out war" on inflation, with the private sector agreeing to cut prices on its goods by at least 10% across the board. The program will also include a freeze on energy prices until the year-end and an acceleration of VAT rebates. Turkey's annual inflation reached 24.52% in September, up from 17.9% in August.

South Africa's finance minister has resigned after admitting links to the Gupta family at the heart of a corruption scandal. President Ramaphosa replaced him with Tito Mboweni, a former central bank governor, marking the fifth finance minister in the past three years. Moody's is set to review its stance on South Africa on Friday, with Mboweni's appointment seen restoring stability for an economy now in recession.

Aiming to tackle graft in Latin America's largest economy, far-right Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to appoint non-partisan ministers, breaking with the tradition of building cabinets through coalitions. Bolsonaro, a conservative congressman favored by financial markets, fell just short of an outright majority in Sunday’s vote, and will face leftist Fernando Haddad in a second round ballot on Oct. 28.

Amid improving relations, South Korea is weighing lifting some of its unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang to resume inter-Korean economic projects. The penalties currently ban South Koreans from traveling to North Korea and investing in the communist country. President Trump separately confirmed that his second summit meeting with Kim Jong-un will be held after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6.