Procter & Gamble: Bulls Vs. Bears

The key question for PG appears to be: just how loyal are its customers?

Seeking Alpha readers show few signs of excitement over the stock. But also few serious concerns.

Bears point to troubling signs: a stale portfolio of brands and an inability to pass higher prices on to consumers, among others, making PG unworthy of investment at current prices.

Bulls argue that the stock is cheap and that restructuring efforts are about to pay off. Profitability is improving and avenues for growth have opened up.

PG shares have disappointed investors for the better part of a decade. While its dividend looks safe, there appears to be little to get excited about in terms of growth.

Procter & Gamble (PG) has been a disappointment to shareholders for some time. Over the last decade it has underperformed peers Unilever (UL) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). This year, PG's stock is down more than 8%. It trails the S&P 500 by 78% over the past five years.

P&G is one of the biggest consumer goods companies in the world and owner of some of its best-known brands. It is a charter member of the Dividend Aristocrats, having increased its payout for 62 years in a row. But PG does not appear to have done very much in the way of innovation and, like so many consumer companies, is losing business to online upstarts.

Still, the stock has its fans on Seeking Alpha, who argue that profit growth is at a low point and the company is reinvigorated by restructuring efforts. Bears have a different view, pointing to market share erosion, aging brands, excessive costs and a host of other problems. This impasse makes the stock a perfect subject for the Bulls Vs. Bears series. Here's the lay of the land:

Bulls

PG is a "strong buy," argues Edward Ambrose. Improved pricing should increase profitability and the company's long-term strengths will improve sales and profits. Manufacturing costs and packaging expenses have been reduced. The restructuring is "a bold move that will make the company more profitable in the long term." PG is more profitable than its competitors and it will prosper as the consumer durables industry returns to a period of more reasonable cost recovery. Procter & Gamble "finally seems to have some tailwinds behind it," writes Individual Trader. In the most recent quarter, it saw better market share improvement "across a sizable number of its products." PG has cut costs across the board and currently has one of the smallest workforce in decades. R&D spending remains steady and innovation will pay off as the pipeline is full of strong possibilities. This will allow the company's products to remain relevant for the millennial generation and beyond. P&G's free cashflow generation, scale, and core brand portfolio "are a wonderful foundation" for investors, according to Wealth Insights. While finding areas for growth can be a challenge, "there are some avenues available for Procter & Gamble to do this." There are opportunities to expand in emerging markets and strategic acquisitions can unlock growth. Investors do need to be patient, however.

Bears

There are "troubling signs" at P&G and investors should consider competitors like Unilever instead, writes Crispus Nyaga. Procter & Gamble is at an inflection point, with the move to online shopping reducing its competitive advantage. PG has focused on its own brands but not expanded them -- unlike Unilever. Its ventures arm has made just two investments. Activist investor Nelson Peltz has some good ideas, but for the company to compete it will need to lower prices in emerging markets. Continued increase in R&D costs without the development of new products is another point of concern. Procter & Gamble continues to lose market share for a significant portion of its brands, has struggled to generate consistent earnings growth, and forward-looking ratios point to future earnings weakness, says ChartMasterPro. The last few quarters have reinforced the disturbing trend of lost market share, which is compounded by price increases on its Pamper's, Bounty, Charmin, and Puff products. ChartMasterPro has a target of $71/share for P&G. Another author not expecting great performance in the coming years is Valuentum, which values shares around $73. While there are no immediate concerns over the dividend, and cash flow has held up, P&G may have moved too quickly with its divestments. Waning pricing power among its consumer staples is a point of concern. Plans to raise prices may lead consumers to look elsewhere.

Conclusion

The bull/bear divide appears focused on the question of whether the company can raise prices without losing market share. In other words: just how loyal are its customers?

Many Seeking Alpha readers seem willing to go along with the higher prices. "I've tried cheaper brands. When our clothes started looking dingy I went back to Tide," says Tinkie. "For price and quality compared to much higher priced shampoos and conditioners, Pantene is terrific," writes LibertyBelle. "Also always use their Cascade and Puffs. They really have wonderful products."

Other readers had switched to other products and were happy with the results. "I have brand loyalty to a point but [not] if something is less than a dollar in price," says andrew_884. Another reader reported switching to safety razors (presumably from Gillette). "They seem to last a bit longer per blade, and once I found brands I like (Astra and Feather work best for me), I can get them for $25 for 10 years' supply," says crispr.

There appears to be consensus on one issue: the company is at the same inflection point facing many of its peers in the consumer products industry. "We are witnessing quite a disruption in consumer behavior," writes StephanJK in a comment that had received 15 "likes" at the time of this writing. "Own/private label products are biting heavily into P&G's market share, the retail chains are getting more and more powerful...the question is, whether the growth path is sustainable in the longer run. Apart from this, P&G is not as innovative as it used to be."

Bulls or bears? Whose side are you on? Have your say in the comments section below.

