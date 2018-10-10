Medical Device Business Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/9/18)

Raytheon is the stock to buy in the defense group.

Express Scripts is a buy since they are merging with Cigna.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 9.

Bullish Calls

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): They are merging with Cigna (NYSE:CI). Cramer was bullish on Cigna after he interviewed the CEO.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD): The medical device business is good. Cramer likes Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) too.

Bearish Call

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Lockheed Martin has moved but Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has lagged behind. Buy Raytheon which is held by Cramer's trust too.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up