Medical Device Business Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/9/18)

Includes: ABMD, CI, ESRX, ISRG, LMT
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Express Scripts is a buy since they are merging with Cigna.

Raytheon is the stock to buy in the defense group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 9.

Bullish Calls

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): They are merging with Cigna (NYSE:CI). Cramer was bullish on Cigna after he interviewed the CEO.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD): The medical device business is good. Cramer likes Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) too.

Bearish Call

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Lockheed Martin has moved but Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has lagged behind. Buy Raytheon which is held by Cramer's trust too.

