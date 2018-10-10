Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Sector Reached Its Lowest Levels Since November 2016

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The price of the benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) fell by $0.83 and reached its lowest level since the end of November 2016. The next support which can be found is around $106.50. No doubt, the current conditions are severe because the rising yields continue to traumatize the prices in the sector.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

On Monday, Canada and the United States secured a trade deal to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Treasury yields inch higher after the agreement.

Over the past week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since July 2011 and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond hit its highest level since October 2014 on Wednesday after new data fostered views of a booming economy.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -2.30 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 5.80%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their lowest Z-score. The purpose of the indicator is to show us which of the funds are statistically undervalued at the moment. Expectedly, compared to the previous time, we notice a decrease in the values of the metric, and there are two funds which have a Z-score less than -3.00 points. This could be easily explained by the recent sell-off in the sector. From a statistical point of view, we have a plenty of funds which could be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidates.

In the face of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) I see an interesting opportunity. This fund has a relatively good average daily volume of 61,000 shares per day and its Z-score indicates for a statistical edge. No doubt, a Z-score of -3.30 points is not something which we used to see each week. Over the past week, its price fell by 3.74% and its net asset value fell by only 0.28%. The chart below proves that we are talking about very widened spread between its price and net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. It is still easier to focus our efforts on the research for potential "Buy" candidates rather than "Short" ones. However, the information provided by the table can be very useful because if we need a hedging reaction of our positions, we may use some of these funds.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -1.33 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -0.90 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -10.80%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -9.73%. This number comes to prove that the period provides many opportunities to buy funds at a significant discount. If you are planning to expand your portfolio with "Long" positions, this criterion is a strong foundation to start with.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) has a Z-score of 1.90 points, and it is traded at a premium. At first glance, it seems like a reasonable "Sell" candidate, but I would not be so eager to short it. The fund has a relatively low average daily volume of 3,000 shares. No doubt, this fund does not meet our liquidity requirements.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.77%. The recent turbulence in the sector sparked some fears but also revealed interesting opportunities. Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) is a fund which is traded almost at its net asset value and I will definitely follow its performance in the next several weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.95%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.43%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.30 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.3%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from the rising Treasury yields and the future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

