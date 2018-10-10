Rowan And Ensco: A Fair Merger Of Uneven Peers

In an effort to cope in the highly-competitive and financially-struggling offshore drilling industry, some players in this space have resorted to varying strategies. One approach, adopted a couple of times recently by Transocean (RIG), is to absorb other competitors in order to boost cash, increase backlog, and help to focus on reducing global rig counts by scrapping old units.

This same kind of mindset appears, now, to have influenced two smaller (but still relatively large) firms, Ensco PLC (ESV) and Rowan Companies (RDC). Through this all-stock merger, both businesses have managed to adjust for the others’ weaknesses in a way that shareholders have (and should continue to) come to support.

A look at the terms

According to a press release issued by both Rowan and Ensco, the two offshore drillers will merge in an all-stock transaction. For each share of Rowan an investor owns, they will receive 2.215 shares of Ensco in what is slated to be a tax-free combination. Though complete financial projections have not been provided, the management teams of both entities claimed that the transaction will be cash flow accretive (on a per share basis) in its first full year of completion and that, eventually, investors will enjoy annual pre-tax run-rate synergies of $150 million.

*Taken from Rowan Companies

It’s rare, but not unheard of, for management to place an implied equity value of synergies. In the case of Rowan and Ensco, this is what happened. As you can see in the image above, management is of the opinion that the $150 million worth of synergies should be worth, to the market, $1 billion. This is arrived at by assessing the present value of the synergies and applying an 11% discount rate to them.

Combined, the firm will have some positive traits besides just synergies. As you can see in the image below, the company’s presence globally will be greater than each firm’s footprint on a standalone basis. Rowan will bring to the table its presence in Norway, as well as its attractive ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Ensco, meanwhile, will bring to the table a great level of exposure to deepwater projects, as well as a presence in each of the following areas: Brazil, West Africa, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

*Taken from Rowan Companies

An uneven, but likely fair, merger

Upon completion of the merger, shareholders in Ensco will control roughly 60.5% of the combined entity. To put this in perspective, Rowan’s investors will control a far more modest 39.5%. To investors familiar with both firms, this may seem really odd for a number of reasons. Despite receiving 60.5% of the equity in the combined business, Ensco, using last year’s figures, generated $492.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. This represents about half of the adjusted EBITDA reported by the combined entity.

In terms of cash flow, the picture is even more divergent. Last year, Ensco generated operating cash flow of $259.4 million while Rowan fared far better with $299.8 million. For Ensco’s shareholders, they are receiving a majority of the business, but only contributing 46.4% of the entity’s operating cash flow. One way to justify this is if Ensco were contributing a significant amount of cash toward the combined entity, but this isn’t the case either. Using last quarter’s figures for both Ensco and Rowan, the former will be contributing cash of $740.5 million, while the latter will be contributing $1.13 billion. This translates to a 39.5% contribution by Ensco.

In this volatile industry, it can be worth looking at more recent figures to gauge who is ending up with the better end of the deal. To accomplish this, I looked at the net income and operating cash flow for the first two quarters for both businesses. In Ensco’s case, the company reported a net loss of $290.6 million so far this year, which is worse than the $189 million net loss reported by Rowan. Operating cash flow was better at -$18 million compared to -$45.9 million for Rowan, but that’s not even close to enough to justify the transaction's terms as they are arranged.

After looking through all of this information, some investors may look and see that Ensco walked away the clear winner of this transaction, but that would be a mistake. Certainly, the business is contributing far less to the merger, relative to the percentage of the business it’s receiving, than Rowan is when it comes to adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, earnings, and cash, but there are other ways to assess this transaction.

First, we should look at book value. Although Ensco is bringing about twice the amount of debt to the table than Rowan is, it’s bringing a great deal more net assets as well. In all, the firm is contributing 61.7% of the combined firm’s book value, while Rowan is contributing a more modest 38.3%. That’s nearly the percent ownership that each respective business is receiving. Another lens to look at the transaction through is backlog.

Right now, Ensco’s backlog is about $2.3 billion compared to just $409.7 million for Rowan (excluding its ARO Drilling backlog). That translates to Ensco’s shareholders contributing 84.9% of the consolidated entity’s backlog.

What this goes on to illustrate is that the management teams of both firms are rather insightful. In terms of cash, operating cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA relative to its size, Ensco significantly underdelivers compared to Rowan, but where it makes up for these shortcomings is where Rowan is weakest: net asset value and backlog that will lead to future revenue and cash flow. In short, these two businesses piece together like a puzzle, each half having been severely lacking in fundamental composition if left alone.

Takeaway

Given the significant disparities between Ensco’s financial position and Rowan’s, it’s difficult to know how appropriate the transaction between the two are, but what we do know is that, even without factoring in projected synergies, they combine nicely to create a whole. Where each falters, the other is strong, and in order to continue on through what has been a tough energy environment (though one that continues to get better), the management teams of both firms felt the tradeoffs compared to not completing the transaction were fair. Generally speaking, from what I’ve seen, I support this mindset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.