Golden Arrow: A Lesson In Destroying Shareholder Value

All things considered, I think the management is the reason behind the destruction of value at the company due to broken promises and unjustified expenses.

Introduction

Pure silver plays are very few, and in April 2017, I covered here on SA one of the new kids on the block, Golden Arrow Resource Corp. (OTCQB:GARWF). Not counting Micron (NASDAQ:MU), this remains my most popular article, and it generated an incredible discussion with a total of 524 comments.

What a change 18 months can make, with the company baffling investors on 21st September with a C$2.63 million private placement.

I predicted that Golden Arrow would have enough funds to fund its 25% share of Chinchillas' capex, and here it is diluting shareholders a mere two months after securing a $10 million credit line.

The Chinchillas-Pirquitas deal

Back in March 2017, Golden Arrow and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) announced that they would combine their Chinchillas and Pirquitas projects to form Puna Operations. Pirquitas was running out of ore, and Chinchillas would cost around $300 million to develop. The two projects are located just 45 km apart, and the combination is obviously a win-win:

Chinchillas map and economics

(Source: SSR Mining)

However, the pre-feasibility study on the project was made at $19.50/oz silver, $0.95/lb lead and $1.00/lb zinc, so the numbers are much less impressive today. Fellow SA contributor Simple Digressions has recently written an article where he valued the company’s stake in Puna at C$18.3 million. However, I think the value could be even lower because he doesn’t take into account the newly imposed tax on imports in Argentina that will hit pretty much all precious metals mining operations in the country. The government is proposing a tax of 12% on all exported goods, with the tax capped at four pesos for each dollar of bullion and unrefined gold and at three pesos for each dollar of unrefined silver, copper and precious metals ores and concentrates.

SSR Mining thinks that the combined project will still be profitable at the current silver price in 2019:

(Source: SSR Mining)

Commercial production is expected by the end of 2018, and the project is on time and on budget. The economics can be improved with exploration, and the Pirquitas underground study is expected any day now. SSR Mining is more about gold nowadays, and Golden Arrow will provide exposure to its silver business.

Chinchillas and Golden Arrow - A Tale of Waste

I believe that Golden Arrow is worthless with the current management team after taking into account how much of the resources have been squandered since the JV with SSR Mining was concluded.

Back in March 2017, Golden Arrow was expecting a $15 million payment from SSR and it had C$8 million in the treasury - just enough to fund its 25% share of the $81 million capex (just over $20 million). Also, the Pirquitas mill was processing stockpiles at a profit, and Golden Arrow said that agreements limited its capex commitment to just $10 million during the first year.

In July 2017, Golden Arrow announced a move which separated Chinchillas and its massive portfolio of 215,000 hectares of exploration projects in Argentina. The company transferred all other projects to a new subsidiary named B.A. Exploration. With a funding of C$1 million, this new exploration arm was supposed to become self-financing with equity fundings and eventually launching an IPO.

I think that what happened next is inexcusable. In 2017 alone, the Grosso Group of Golden Arrow’s CEO and major shareholder Joseph Grosso got C$752,600 for services rendered, and Joe himself received another C$575,000 in cash and C$290,945 in shares as compensation. Golden Arrow also spent C$1.46 million for corporate development and investor relations for the full year. The company closed 2017 with C$16.2 million in the treasury.

In January 2018, Grosso announced that Golden Arrow had formed a new exploration arm named New Golden Explorations which would seek a listing on the stock exchange to access funding for future exploration. I assume this is the old B.A. Exploration but with a new name. The company added that exploration was restarted on all projects, but shareholders wouldn’t have to worry, as the new vehicle would be funded through new venture capital sources. Wrong, dear reader. There is no progress with the listing of New Golden Exploration, and exploration is paid for by Golden Arrow, meaning that the company didn’t have enough resources to fund its share of the Chinchillas capex anymore.

Sure, the spin-out is planned for as early as this October, but after 17 months of waiting, I wouldn’t hold my breath:

(Source: Golden Arrow September 2018 corporate presentation)

In June 2018, Golden Arrow had C$7 million in the treasury as the Grosso Group received C$258,100 for services and Joe himself got C$137,500 in cash and C$111,603 in shares. Another C$3.4 million was spent on exploration at the Antofalla and Pescado projects and C$450,319 on corporate development and investor relations. I think the latter would’ve had a much better effect on the share price if it were invested in a share buyback instead.

Between the creation of Puna Operations in May 2017 and June 2018, Golden Arrow contributed C$8 million to the capital of the company. And as I mentioned, SSR agreed to extend a $10 million credit line. With C$7 million in the treasury, why did Golden Arrow need to tap equity markets? Even if cash wasn’t enough, I think a credit facility would’ve been in the best interest of shareholders, as it would've allowed the company to avoid stock dilution.

Conclusion

Chinchillas is expected to achieve commercial production by the end of 2018, and Golden Arrow will thus join the small number of pure silver producers on the market. The company basically provides an exposure to the silver production business of Silver Standard, which I consider a very well-run company. However, silver and lead prices have slumped, and Argentina is implementing new export taxes which put massive pressure on the economics of Chinchillas.

Even if the taxes are scrapped and metal prices recover, I think that an investment in Golden Arrow is just not worth it due to the abysmal job that management has done over the past 18 months. Instead of conserving cash and spinning out the exploration business, Golden Arrow’s CEO and his firm have raked in C$2.1 million, and the company has spent over C$1.9 million on corporate development and investor relations and C$3.4 million on exploration at Antofalla and Pescado. What’s more, management seems to care little about stock dilution, as it chose to carry out a C$2.63 million private placement in September instead of looking at debt funding options. What’s more, the financing came just two months after Golden Arrow secured a $10 million credit line (a grateful Grosso can be seen here).

I think that Golden Arrow shares could spike if the silver price pops (the shares of most silver companies usually rise with the price of the metal) and value can be realized if SSR Mining decided to acquire the company's 25% stake in Puna (it doesn't seem to be in a hurry). But all things considered, I prefer to avoid this company, as management has broken promises and is draining the balance sheet with generous compensation and enormous expenses for corporate development and investor relations. Also, it seems that the avoidance of stock dilution is not on the priority list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.