JPMorgan: Will It Manage To Impress Again?

Given relatively modest valuation and solid growth prospects, JPM still looks compelling to me at current levels.

Weighing the good and the bad, I believe loan balances will continue to rise, while NIM and even delinquencies are areas to keep an eye on.

JPMorgan is about to report 3Q18 results, and I wonder if the 11 consecutive earnings beat streak will extend further.

Earnings season is fast approaching for the large, diversified financial institutions. On October 12th, ahead of the opening bell, it will be JPMorgan's (JPM) time to report 3Q18 earnings, as it tries to support the claim that it might be the best U.S.-based bank in the industry.

The Street is looking for $27.54 billion in revenues for a modest YOY top line growth of 5% over an even more timid 3% last year. Consensus EPS of $2.26, revised down a few cents over the past month, would represent substantial YOY improvement of 28%, primarily driven by the benefits of the 2017 tax reform that is about to lap its birth date later this quarter.

Credit: Business Insider

If 2Q18 might serve as our indicator of what to expect in the third quarter, shareholders could be in for a good surprise. Last time, the New York-based company impressed me with results that were robust across the board. Strength was observed in community banking ex-home lending, including a drop in credit loss provisions that I found encouraging amid a late-cycle economic environment of rising interest rates, as well as in corporate and investment banking.

This time, I expect to see a very favorable global macro landscape help JPMorgan grow loan balances further, which should help to support the consumer business - about 44% of last quarter's total company revenues. I will be curious to assess the evolution of NIM, or net interest margins, particularly now that the two to ten-year treasury yield spread has reached the lowest level (bearish) in recent memory. See chart below.

Source: Federal Reserve

To be sure I am keeping my eye on the ball, delinquencies will be another of my top-of-mind topics, as usual. In that regard, however, my fears over increasing debt balances, higher interest rates and rising inflation having an impact on consumers' ability to service their debt have not materialized - at least for now.

As the chart below suggests, macro-level delinquencies started to inch up in the back half of 2017 as I had originally projected. But the trend has since reversed, and consumer debt ex-mortgages saw a slight improvement in that particular metric through 2Q18.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the Federal Reserve

On the markets side, JPMorgan will have yet another chance to leverage a quarter of volatility in equities and fixed income to perhaps produce double-digit growth once again. If confirmed, strong results on this end would extend the business's rebound in 2018, following a much tougher 2017.

On the stock

Looking through the rear-view mirror, investors seem to have recognized the outstanding job that JPMorgan has been doing over the past quarters - reflected in a series of 11 consecutive all-around earnings beats. The chart below shows a clear divide in performance, on a trailing twelve-month basis, between the stocks that I have identified as winners, namely JPM and Bank of America (BAC), and losers in the banking space.

Source: Yahoo Finance

But past performance, of course, is no guarantee of future results. To support shares further, I believe JPMorgan will need to impress investors again this week. They seem to have started to tap the breaks on bank stocks since mid-summer, possibly in fears of the yield curve flattening and an economic recovery that could begin to lose its steam soon.

But such a scenario of caution is, in my view, a strong argument for owning higher-quality names in industries that could be perceived to be at imminent risk of slower asset growth, narrowing margin, etc. JPM, I believe, is one such stock. Given (1) relatively low current year P/E of 12.4x that, granted, has been rising lately, and (2) moderate but healthy long-term EPS growth expectations of nearly 8%, shares still look compelling to me at current levels.

JPM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

